Dull Tools

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,203
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66760 on: May 14, 2021, 09:14:12 am
Quote from: LiamG on May 13, 2021, 07:02:27 pm
Absolutely shocking that the first fight is going to be in saudi arabia

Biggest British boxing fight probably ever, and they go and put it on abroad! absolute joke
Not really. We have no idea when crowds are going to return here. They would likely be fighting at Wembley in front of 20,000 people.

G a r y

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,594
  Kop 306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66761 on: May 14, 2021, 09:30:25 am
Exactly.

This fight can't wait any longer and money talks. The rematch can be at Wembley in 2022
Dull Tools

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,203
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66762 on: May 14, 2021, 09:35:43 am
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 09:30:25 am
Exactly.

This fight can't wait any longer and money talks. The rematch can be at Wembley in 2022
Think the rematch has been agreed as Wembley or Vegas.
G a r y

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,594
  Kop 306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66763 on: May 14, 2021, 09:41:44 am
It really will be 'absolutely shocking' if the rematch is not in the UK. They'll have made enough to last them 10 lifetimes off the 1st fight alone
Broad Spectrum

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,244
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66764 on: May 14, 2021, 09:54:29 am
Remember when Fury said on the Joe Rogan show he was offered crazy money to fight on a yacht over there? Its defo happening in the Gulf, cant see it being anywhere else.
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66765 on: May 14, 2021, 03:35:18 pm
Jermall Charlo To Canelo: I'll Be Ready in September, Let's Make The Fight Happen http://dlvr.it/RzYp8G
Dull Tools

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,203
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66766 on: May 14, 2021, 05:40:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 14, 2021, 03:35:18 pm
Jermall Charlo To Canelo: I'll Be Ready in September, Let's Make The Fight Happen http://dlvr.it/RzYp8G
At what weight? I was wondering at what weight Canelo could get down to now. Kind of thought middleweight and super welter days were behind him now.
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66767 on: May 14, 2021, 06:12:14 pm
Middleweight. Charlo want's to move up.
Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,473
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66768 on: May 14, 2021, 07:11:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 14, 2021, 06:12:14 pm
Middleweight. Charlo want's to move up.

167.9lb catchweight. For the 160lb title.
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66769 on: May 15, 2021, 12:36:05 am
 :D

That's Canelo 101 of the manual to fuck over your opponent.
Creg

  
  Posts: 19
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66770 on: May 15, 2021, 02:15:11 am
A bit of a shocker that up until now Taylor v Ramirez appears to only be available on Fite tv.

Josh seemingly did the right thing in signing with top rank to get the unification but the tv situation is pish.
Clayton Bigsby

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 16,313
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66771 on: May 15, 2021, 09:55:38 am
Jermall Charlo needs a win at 168lbs first.

Its gonna be Plant for the undisputed next
Barneylfc∗

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,846
  
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66772 on: May 15, 2021, 08:02:10 pm
Buatsi v Dos Santos

What's the winning bet lads?
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66773 on: May 15, 2021, 08:06:17 pm
Should be easy nights work for Buatsi mate.
Barneylfc∗

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,846
  
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66774 on: May 15, 2021, 08:09:46 pm
Have gone Dos Santos to be knocked down in rounds 1 or 2 and Buatsi to win in round 3 at 5/1
Welshred

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,445
  JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66775 on: May 15, 2021, 08:10:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2021, 08:06:17 pm
Should be easy nights work for Buatsi mate.

What time are we expecting him do you think?
Fordy

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 33,365
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66776 on: May 15, 2021, 08:16:50 pm
Is this Matchrooms last Sky card then?

If it is its a poor one.

 Buatsi  is 1/100 on.
Alf

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 16,042
  
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66777 on: May 15, 2021, 09:15:15 pm
Quote from: Fordy on May 15, 2021, 08:16:50 pm
Is this Matchrooms last Sky card then?

If it is its a poor one.

Buatsi  is 1/100 on. 

Got 1 more show next month.
G a r y

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,594
  Kop 306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66778 on: May 15, 2021, 09:55:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 15, 2021, 08:09:46 pm
Have gone Dos Santos to be knocked down in rounds 1 or 2 and Buatsi to win in round 3 at 5/1
Yeah got R3 at 9/2 myself
Welshred

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,445
  JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66779 on: May 15, 2021, 10:51:15 pm
That was a heavy knockout
tinner777

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 2,267
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66780 on: May 15, 2021, 10:53:39 pm
Poor bastard, took some punch
Legs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,098
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66781 on: May 15, 2021, 10:53:42 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 15, 2021, 10:51:15 pm
That was a heavy knockout

Sure was glad Dos Santos is back up its always abit scary when you see that.
Fordy

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 33,365
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66782 on: May 15, 2021, 10:59:34 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 15, 2021, 10:51:15 pm
That was a heavy knockout

And then he gets a follow through punch when he was already knocked out.
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66783 on: May 15, 2021, 11:00:04 pm
Aye but alt east Barney made some cash.  :D
Barneylfc∗

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,846
  
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66784 on: May 15, 2021, 11:16:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2021, 11:00:04 pm
Aye but alt east Barney made some cash.  :D

Would have if the fucker had finished it in round 3
Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66785 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Fury saying August 14th is the date for the Joshua fight.
Dull Tools

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,203
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66786 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm
Looking forward to the Taylor fight this weekend.

Hopefully it gets picked up by a decent channel. Ridiculous that it is on Fite.

It was great signing with Top Rank to get this fight but they really ruin your popularity in the UK.


Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,174
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #66787 on: Today at 05:04:49 pm
Also it's for the Undisputed Light Welterweight title.  All the marbles on the line.
