Absolutely shocking that the first fight is going to be in saudi arabia Biggest British boxing fight probably ever, and they go and put it on abroad! absolute joke
Exactly. This fight can't wait any longer and money talks. The rematch can be at Wembley in 2022
Jermall Charlo To Canelo: I'll Be Ready in September, Let's Make The Fight Happen http://dlvr.it/RzYp8G
Middleweight. Charlo want's to move up.
Should be easy nights work for Buatsi mate.
Is this Matchrooms last Sky card then?If it is its a poor one. Buatsi is 1/100 on.
Have gone Dos Santos to be knocked down in rounds 1 or 2 and Buatsi to win in round 3 at 5/1
That was a heavy knockout
Aye but alt east Barney made some cash.
