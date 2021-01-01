Why does Canelo get constantly billed as this when the likes of Whyte, Fury (both), Saunders don't? They have all failed tests



They are all drug cheats, and I personally have little time for them in combat sports especially.If you mean in a general sense, I suppose it is because Canelo is the 'face' of boxing and no one gives a shit about Dillian WhyteIt is odd that for Fury it gets brushed under the carpet a lot. Then again, I think it was for cocaine rather than clenbuterol which is performance-enhancing.