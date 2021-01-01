« previous next »
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm
Haha. Canelo was trying to knock him out from round 1. Saunders did better than I expected, was actually outboxing Canelo at times.

No he wasn't though.

Canelo always takes his time with fighters. Canelo was playing with him like a mouse.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm
Haha. Canelo was trying to knock him out from round 1. Saunders did better than I expected, was actually outboxing Canelo at times.

At no point did I think Canelo was even in a slight bit of trouble mate.
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
At no point did I think Canelo was even in a slight bit of trouble mate.

Canelo never does predictions. He wanted BJS to suffer slowly.

At no point was Canelo troubled by BJS. No point.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:25:21 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:50:48 pm
Why does Canelo get constantly billed as this when the likes of Whyte, Fury (both), Saunders don't? They have all failed tests
They are all drug cheats, and I personally have little time for them in combat sports especially.

If you mean in a general sense, I suppose it is because Canelo is the 'face' of boxing and no one gives a shit about Dillian Whyte  ;D It is odd that for Fury it gets brushed under the carpet a lot. Then again, I think it was for cocaine rather than clenbuterol which is performance-enhancing.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:32:47 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:25:21 am
They are all drug cheats, and I personally have little time for them in combat sports especially.

If you mean in a general sense, I suppose it is because Canelo is the 'face' of boxing and no one gives a shit about Dillian Whyte  ;D It is odd that for Fury it gets brushed under the carpet a lot. Then again, I think it was for cocaine rather than clenbuterol which is performance-enhancing.

Fair point. Fury was nandralone that he apparently got from eating wild uncastrated boar
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:32:55 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:50:48 pm
Why does Canelo get constantly billed as this when the likes of Whyte, Fury (both), Saunders don't? They have all failed tests
I give them all plenty of stick to be fair.  Certainly Fury.  I think with Saunders there's so much to dislike about the man that his failed drugs test is only like the 12th worst thing about him.

I tend to forget about Whyte though if I'm honest.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:50:24 am
Nobody is as bad as Big Baby Millar how he has a licence is incredible he seems to fail a test every fight !
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:53:40 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:32:55 am
I give them all plenty of stick to be fair.  Certainly Fury.  I think with Saunders there's so much to dislike about the man that his failed drugs test is only like the 12th worst thing about him.

I tend to forget about Whyte though if I'm honest.
Billy's was a nasal spray I think that was a problem in the state he was fighting but isn't an issue anywhere else.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:19:16 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:53:40 am
Billy's was a nasal spray I think that was a problem in the state he was fighting but isn't an issue anywhere else.
Nasal spray, mexican beef, uncastrated boar meat, it's all the same to me ;D
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:52:09 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:53:40 am
Billy's was a nasal spray I think that was a problem in the state he was fighting but isn't an issue anywhere else.

I've seen enough pics and vids of his body transformation a couple of years ago to be sure he's doped, end of the day most of them are probably at it. Sad to say but it is what it is.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:11:53 pm
Come back when you're pissing green like Shannon Briggs lads.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:02:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:13:46 pm
All boxers are hypocrites, its part of the deal to increase attention and sell tickets. When they say theyll never quit and will fight till the death, they probably dont actually mean it. Just part of the act.

Is the right answer.

Boxers are trying to sell the show for buy rates & sell fight tickets. A lot of the stuff they say, they dont mean.

If your playing Captain Hindsight. Billy Joe was 4 rounds down on 2 judges scorecards having had his worst round of the fight. With his vision impaired, what was he fighting on for. Mark Tibbs made the right call. Live to fight another day.
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:09:59 pm
Canelo was just getting going though. I wanted to see him at his peak in the fight for one round ;D
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:15:39 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Canelo was just getting going though. I wanted to see him at his peak in the fight for one round ;D
In his pre fight interview he called out exactly how the fight was going to go and then executed exactly what he set out. I think it is fair to say he was in control of the fight,
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:19:48 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:15:39 pm
In his pre fight interview he called out exactly how the fight was going to go and then executed exactly what he set out. I think it is fair to say he was in control of the fight,

I'm not saying he wasn't but he was building up to a glorious 9th round demolition and we didn't get to see it
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:43:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:19:48 pm
I'm not saying he wasn't but he was building up to a glorious 9th round demolition and we didn't get to see it
I get that. It's one of the issues with boxing. It was the right call but all boxing fans want to see a well-worked KO to end a fight.
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:53:51 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:43:36 pm
I get that. It's one of the issues with boxing. It was the right call but all boxing fans want to see a well-worked KO to end a fight.

Nah I just wanted to see Canelo unleash hell on him. You've no idea the amount of hate I have towards BJS.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:30:42 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Nah I just wanted to see Canelo unleash hell on him. You've no idea the amount of hate I have towards BJS.
He's easily the most unlikeable c*nt in boxing, closely followed by Gervonta Davis. Like others, I'm disappointed that Canelo never got to unleash hell on him but he'll have to live with the fact that he got utterly outclassed. Glad Tyson Fury got put in his place as well, he was giving it the big un about how BJS would win easily.
Machae

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:42:48 pm
So who realistically can take on Canelo and beat him. Thought GGG was treated unfairly by the scorecards personally
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:49:02 pm
Golovkin beat him but now he's on the down slope. But no one beats him unless they get lucky between Middleweight and Light Heavy. Light Heby he could be in trouble with Berterbiev.
