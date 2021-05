Karma has struck that is why if you are an active boxer you keep your mouth shut.



Dubios didnt quit like keyboard warriors say its a thing casuals trot out.



Dubios was right to save himself and so is BJS/Tibbs.



I thought Canelo would win on points as BJS is abit lazy and he not fight at a tempo where he could win the 9-10 rounds he would need to get a decision.



Its about levels as well BJS hasnt really beaten anyone in top 5 in the world he has now and this is the result.



I suppose we will get Eubank Jnr bigging himself up next.