Splashed out on Dazn for the Canelo fight. I was told you can set it so I can wake up on Sunday morning fresh as a daisy and not have the result spoilt. Can you do this? Can't actually see the option



there's no spoilers on the app when you open it the next morning, and can just click on whichever fight you want 'as live'edit: make sure you go straight to the app, don't have any sports channels left on your telly overnight for when you turn it on, alerts on your phone etc as someone will spoil it guaranteed