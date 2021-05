Canelo may well pull A-side bollocks but the ring isn't it



BJS wants to fight in a ring the size of which he has never fought in, and if he doesn't get his wish he goes home. 30 previous fights he was happy with 20ft.



Fuck him and his whole entourage. Ryder says he will fly in, let him have the fight. Many people feel he beat Smith so he is not the most undeserving reserve.



Lets see who will deal with him once Matchroom dashes him. Would Frank have him back? Couldn't see it