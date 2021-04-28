BT has confirmed they are in talks over the sale of their BT Sport platform, amid speculation that Amazon, DAZN and Disney are circling.
BT Sport boasts multi-million pound broadcast deals to air multiple Premier League games as well as exclusive rights to cover the Champions League in the UK.
The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times have both reported that BT are weighing up the idea of selling their sports TV arm with online streaming giant DAZN reportedly most keen on acquiring it.
Boxing on one channel???