He don't want it enough for me. I think he would beat the shit out of Spence for what it's worth but I think he just happy collecting cheques



One of the reasons why top fighters decades ago usually ended up fighting one another was because it was only those fights that guaranteed them big money. The likes of Duran etc. could do okay with soft touch defences but it was the superfights that fattened the bank balance. Then again, there were far fewer titles then too. Each one of the Four Kings fought each other at least once, and all but Hagler fought Wilfred Benitez, who was an incredible fighter. That wouldn't happen today.Back then, Crawford would have needed to fight Pacman, Spence, and Thurman to make decent money.