Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3037013 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66400 on: April 28, 2021, 04:08:44 pm »
Mayweather continues to cement his legacy as a legend of the sport. Just another example of how the rich will shamelessly pursue money despite having so much of it (estimated worth of $450m)
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66401 on: April 28, 2021, 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 28, 2021, 03:45:48 pm
For $4-5m I'd take a punch from Wilder let alone Floyd.

I'd want an ambulance on standby though ;D

With his windmilling he's bound to miss some shots mate, you can duck and dive and land one of your own.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66402 on: April 28, 2021, 08:28:42 pm »
Anyone buying this shitshow needs their head examined, $49.99! Atleast fight someone worthy, not some Youtuber who couldn't even beat KSI.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66403 on: April 28, 2021, 10:22:39 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 28, 2021, 04:08:44 pm
Mayweather continues to cement his legacy as a legend of the sport. Just another example of how the rich will shamelessly pursue money despite having so much of it (estimated worth of $450m)

I wonder if he's haemorrhaging money.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66404 on: April 28, 2021, 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 28, 2021, 01:35:30 pm
"Bragging Rights"

I'd let Mayweather knock me about a bit for the money Paul will be making here and I'd be bragging about it until I die  ;D
Disappointing. I was hoping he was fighting the other Paul brother  >:( I mean he couldn't even fight the one who appears to be slightly less terrible at boxing  :butt

Quote from: Lusty on April 28, 2021, 03:45:48 pm
For $4-5m I'd take a punch from Wilder let alone Floyd.

I'd want an ambulance on standby though ;D

Of course I would do it. I'd also be extra nice to Mayweather and 'agree' that he doesn't smash my face in, and instead I only get a moderate level beating.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66405 on: April 29, 2021, 12:35:17 pm »
For an elite fighter Crawford is going to end up with a shite CV.  :D

Arum: Pacquiao-Crawford is Dead Over Money http://dlvr.it/RyfCQR
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66406 on: April 29, 2021, 01:00:59 pm »
Decent card there on Saturday, looking forward to it. Only just noticed it is on PPV though :duh

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66407 on: April 29, 2021, 01:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 29, 2021, 12:35:17 pm
For an elite fighter Crawford is going to end up with a shite CV.  :D

Arum: Pacquiao-Crawford is Dead Over Money http://dlvr.it/RyfCQR
Didn't realise it was as bad as it is!  You can argue Jeff Horn is his biggest win ;D

The last few years at 147 should have been epic.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66408 on: April 29, 2021, 04:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 29, 2021, 01:28:56 pm
Didn't realise it was as bad as it is!  You can argue Jeff Horn is his biggest win ;D

The last few years at 147 should have been epic.

He don't want it enough for me. I think he would beat the shit out of Spence for what it's worth but I think he just happy collecting cheques
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66409 on: April 29, 2021, 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 29, 2021, 04:52:32 pm
He don't want it enough for me. I think he would beat the shit out of Spence for what it's worth but I think he just happy collecting cheques
One of the reasons why top fighters decades ago usually ended up fighting one another was because it was only those fights that guaranteed them big money. The likes of Duran etc. could do okay with soft touch defences but it was the superfights that fattened the bank balance. Then again, there were far fewer titles then too. Each one of the Four Kings fought each other at least once, and all but Hagler fought Wilfred Benitez, who was an incredible fighter. That wouldn't happen today.

Back then, Crawford would have needed to fight Pacman, Spence, and Thurman to make decent money.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66410 on: April 29, 2021, 06:17:14 pm »
Where as I think Spence wins if they fight. More natural Welterweight.  Too bad it won't happen in their primes. :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66411 on: Yesterday at 12:44:44 pm »
BT has confirmed they are in talks over the sale of their BT Sport platform, amid speculation that Amazon, DAZN and Disney are circling.

BT Sport boasts multi-million pound broadcast deals to air multiple Premier League games as well as exclusive rights to cover the Champions League in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times have both reported that BT are weighing up the idea of selling their sports TV arm with online streaming giant DAZN reportedly most keen on acquiring it.


Boxing on one channel???
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66412 on: Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm »
Hope so.

Chisora v Parker this weekend lads.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66413 on: Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm
Hope so.

Chisora v Parker this weekend lads.

Think this is a close fight.

Bookies think so also.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66414 on: Yesterday at 01:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm
Think this is a close fight.

Bookies think so also.
I've given up predicting Chisora fights.  Instinct is that Parker is a slight level above so should win, but every now and then Chisora pulls a performance out of nowhere.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66415 on: Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm »
Delboy win on points, Parker is so boring to watch and he power isn't that great to worry Chisora.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66416 on: Yesterday at 02:58:22 pm »
Delboy threw a diva fit in his press conference because Parker's camp wanted to hold a coin toss to decide who's ring walk is second and he demanded he was second. There's no A side in this fight but if there were surely it would be the ex champ...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66417 on: Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm »
Eddie Hearn will be rubbing his hands in glee at the NFL draft last night. Everyone loved singing along to Sweet Caroline. He was worried about how that would translate to America.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66418 on: Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66419 on: Yesterday at 04:59:17 pm »
Big (skinnier) Andy Ruiz is back tomorrow night as well lads
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66420 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Parker should bore the fuck off Chisora and win. But I wouldn't discount Chisora if the right one turns up.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66421 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 04:59:17 pm
Big (skinnier) Andy Ruiz is back tomorrow night as well lads
Don't understand how he can go from fighting AJ to a complete journeyman in Arreola. Just had a look at his Wikipedia, never realised how poor his CV was outside of the Joshua win.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66422 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Surely Edwards can't keep this pace up?
He must be knackered by now.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66423 on: Yesterday at 11:05:15 pm »
My brothers nephew won again tonight. World title fight incoming he hopes.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66424 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
Eddie Hearn will be rubbing his hands in glee at the NFL draft last night. Everyone loved singing along to Sweet Caroline. He was worried about how that would translate to America.

it's been sung over there for years too.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66425 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Masterclass of tactical boxing by Edwards  8)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66426 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm »
I will be MIA tomorrow for the Chisora v Parker fight lads. It's the missus birthday and I can't be missing that.  Tony Thompson will agree with me on this one. :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66427 on: Today at 12:22:34 am »
 :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66428 on: Today at 07:49:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
I will be MIA tomorrow for the Chisora v Parker fight lads. It's the missus birthday and I can't be missing that.  Tony Thompson will agree with me on this one. :D

Doesn't she know you need to provide streams, ring walk times etc? Inconsiderate of her imo
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66429 on: Today at 07:23:54 pm »
Stream???
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66430 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66431 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66432 on: Today at 08:35:18 pm »
Sugar Ray Eubank in now against someone designed to make him look good. Morrison has fought the same journeyman three times recently.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66433 on: Today at 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:35:18 pm
Sugar Ray Eubank in now against someone designed to make him look good. Morrison has fought the same journeyman three times recently.

Yep he is trying to box like Jones Jnr which isnt going to work for him long term as that isnt his style.

Mind probably not fight until Jan 2024 after this !
