I think heís in that who needs him club. Perhaps the risk/reward doesnít stack up for Charlo. That said Iím sure Golovkin would take the fight.



yeah I think you are right the risk/reward thing but that is what is annoying he is a world champion so other boxers shouldnít be allowed to hide.GGG is fighting Murata in December according to Hearn for two belts.Nothing stopping any of them fighting Andrade in July/August.I could see him possibly fighting BJS or Eubank Jnr in the UK next pure guesswork here.