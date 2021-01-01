Can the other guy punch? Bearing in mind he plays computer games for a living and isn't a fighter of any description, why are you so confident that Askren will lose?
And wrestling isn't fighting lads
I've never seen Jake Paul fight, I just think it's all being set up for a bigger fight than this, the YouTube sensation against Conor or something a year down the line. And wrestling isn't fighting lads
It is.
Now Holyfield v Mcbride you should be debating.
Andrade v Liam Williams tonight lads. Should be half decent.
more confident now
life, his marriage, us finishing top 4
His marriage. Are fucking his wife? Why would you care about that?
Dare I ask - any streams for Jake Paul v Ben Askren fight?
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]