Offline L4Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66320 on: Yesterday at 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:24:52 pm
Can the other guy punch? Bearing in mind he plays computer games for a living and isn't a fighter of any description, why are you so confident that Askren will lose?

I've never seen Jake Paul fight, I just think it's all being set up for a bigger fight than this, the YouTube sensation against Conor or something a year down the line.

And wrestling isn't fighting lads :lmao
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66321 on: Yesterday at 03:25:36 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 02:20:03 pm

And wrestling isn't fighting lads :lmao

It is.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66322 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 02:20:03 pm
I've never seen Jake Paul fight, I just think it's all being set up for a bigger fight than this, the YouTube sensation against Conor or something a year down the line.

And wrestling isn't fighting lads :lmao

OH YOU PUT AN ACRYONYM FOR THE KIND OF LAUGHTER YOU LIKELY DON'T HAVE THE STONES TO DO IN REALITY THAT SHORES YOUR MERE OPINION UP THAT SAYS MORE THAN A CONVINCING ARGUMENT EVER COULD I'M CONVINCED LADS LET'S WATCH ONLY FACTUAL PROGRAMS THAT RULES OUT THE NEWS, THE MEDIA, GAME AY THRONES AND YES FUCKING WELL BOXING

And footie  ;)
Logged

Offline 7777

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66323 on: Yesterday at 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:25:36 pm
It is.

100% wrestlers are some of the toughest motherfuckers on the planet and in Bens world he would make the YouTuber look like an absolute novice, dad bod or not!
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66324 on: Yesterday at 07:20:54 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 02:20:03 pm
I've never seen Jake Paul fight, I just think it's all being set up for a bigger fight than this, the YouTube sensation against Conor or something a year down the line.

And wrestling isn't fighting lads :lmao
I suggest you watch his 'fight' with Nate Robinson. It's brutal. He looks exactly what you'd expect someone with no boxing background to look like.

He doesn't look like it nowadays but Askren is a former pro athlete who would batter anyone on here in his prime.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66325 on: Yesterday at 08:04:33 pm »
We're debating clown shows, have a word with yourselves lads. We don't even let Fordy stoop so low.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66326 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
Sorry Samie  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66327 on: Yesterday at 08:51:18 pm »
Now Holyfield v Mcbride you should be debating.  :P
Logged

Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66328 on: Yesterday at 09:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:51:18 pm
Now Holyfield v Mcbride you should be debating.  :P
Holyfield shamelessly ducking Glenn McCrory.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66329 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm »
Just like in their primes mate. Glenn knew the score.  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66330 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm »
Andrade v Liam Williams tonight lads.  Should be half decent.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66331 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Andrade v Liam Williams tonight lads.  Should be half decent.
what time are walking on Samie??
Logged

Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66332 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Andrade v Liam Williams tonight lads.  Should be half decent.

Dick Stream??
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66333 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
Also looking a stream for Andrade. Cant find it on IPTV
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66334 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm »
williams in trouble, its on dazn
Logged

Offline Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66335 on: Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm »
Williams out of his depth here
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66336 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
more confident now
Logged

Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66337 on: Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm »
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66338 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm »
life, his marriage, us finishing top 4
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66339 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm »
Surprised this went the distance, great effort from Williams but a clear win for Andrade.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66340 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
yea, tough lad Williams
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66341 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm »
117-110 for me

Should have been stopped in 2nd round as he messed up count. Cant get up at 9 3/4
Logged

Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66342 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm
life, his marriage, us finishing top 4

His marriage.

Are fucking his wife? Why would you care about that?
Logged

Offline Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66343 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Williams did well to last all 12.

117-110 for me too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66344 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Tinner is the Tony Thompson of the Boxing thread.  ;D

Williams out of his depth of that there was no doubt.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66345 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm
His marriage.

Are fucking his wife? Why would you care about that?

not any more, he'd kill me
Logged

Online Sweeney94

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66346 on: Today at 03:16:40 am »
Dare I ask - any streams for Jake Paul v Ben Askren fight?
Logged

Online Butter Keks

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66347 on: Today at 03:29:17 am »
Logged
