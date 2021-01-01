He's been the WBC #1 contender since 2017 before his loss to Povetkin and now he's back to #1 contender.



I know, but in my eyes and probably the public's eye he's definitely next in line for a title shot. He's ahead of Wilder for example in the line. He wasn't in that position in 2017 and he wasn't after the loss in August either so fair fucks to him in my opinion. We also both know rankings mean fuck all really.He's obviously not the most technically gifted boxer, but he gets in there and gives it a go, anything can happen in his fights and he's good to have up there.He's also a young lad who had a child at 12 or 13, was in with the wrong crowd when he was younger and had anger issues, made his way out of that and is an absolute success story no matter what happens from here.Sorry this post isn't aimed at you in particular Samie. Just a more general view of the fella from my perspective.