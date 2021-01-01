« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1649 1650 1651 1652 1653 [1654]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3011067 times)

Online Songs to Sing

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66120 on: Today at 11:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:15:41 pm
what have you against the chippy fights you fucker? We're all fighting for scraps here.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66121 on: Today at 11:18:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:15:55 pm
His jab was really snappy, and got some great right hooks in that rocked Povetkin a few times.

Amazing what a good camp does for Whyte, last few fights his conditioning has been awful, but he looked on it tonight.
Hard to "grade" him give his opponent was clearly out of sorts.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66122 on: Today at 11:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:15:06 pm
He said he had that before the first fight mate.  :D

Wasnt it this fight he had covid thats why rematch got moved.

The fight was same as first one really.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66123 on: Today at 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:17:20 pm
Don't be bashing Sergio 🙁 As true as your statement is?

Povetkin looked seriously seriously shot. Wilder Vs Whyte would be interesting but I'd not be as confident of a Whyte victory as before. He's getting brutally sparked again sooner rather than later IMO.
That's the one we all want to see.  Absolute windmills all over the shop ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66124 on: Today at 11:19:24 pm »
Whyte v Wilder - Windmill Wars
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66125 on: Today at 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:16:32 pm
Wasn't this rematch delayed because he was in hospital with it?


I don't know mate but it was delayed but a couple of months.  And he moved it to Gibraltar that fuckin Eddie Hearn.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,339
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66126 on: Today at 11:21:11 pm »
Povetkin was on the vodka since breakfast I reckon. Woeful performance.

Hopefully no third fight. No need for it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66127 on: Today at 11:22:02 pm »
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66128 on: Today at 11:23:40 pm »
they've seemingly given him the wrong bauble.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66129 on: Today at 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:22:02 pm
If Holyfield v Tyson can get their long awaited trilogy, I'm all for Eddie booking Whyte v Povetkin 3.   ;D
I'd rather see Harrison v Williams 3 than another one of these ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1649 1650 1651 1652 1653 [1654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 