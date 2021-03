Glowacki is 10/3, am I missing something? He's no mug from what little I've seen of him.



Has Okolie done anything at all to make him such a strong favourite?



(Genuine question, I've not paid him much attention)



He's 34 and not fought for nearly two years since that dirty fight with Breidis. I'd have a 31 year old Glowacki as favourite but timing is everything in boxing. Wouldn't be shocked if it's an early night but Glowacki is a tough guy. Okolie isnt much cop with inside fighting while the Pole likes a nice scrap. Could be s decent fight.