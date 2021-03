One of my favourite things is everyone expecting them to take round 2 as a bit of a breather because round one was action packed but nope they just kept on going



I just love the madness of it.Hearns was known as a brutal puncher yet Hagler from the bell just sprinted across the ring and tried to knock him out with his first punch. No trying to get your range or trying to time your punches, nope just try and take his head off with your first punch. The saying fighting fire with fire was never more pertinent.