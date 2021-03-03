« previous next »
Boxing thread

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 05:31:58 pm
Quote from: sminp on March  3, 2021, 05:29:25 pm
Think it was mostly from the AJ side saying it was happening before now. Cant remember the Fury side confirming it before but I could be wrong.

Fury's agent/promoter is Arum, don't take any notice of Frank Warren. He's just a patsie or pasty? One or the other.  ;D
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 05:50:29 pm
Quote from: Lusty on March  3, 2021, 05:26:31 pm
Haven't they announced this about 10 times already?

Think it is just Covid stopping it. Hard to agree a fight of this size. I guess they are thinking they could do it at full capacity in the UK now after June?

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 06:04:02 pm
Not UK for the first fight. Edwardo pretty much guaranteeing the money on offer for the first one is mega.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 06:10:15 pm
Quote from: sminp on March  3, 2021, 05:29:25 pm
Think it was mostly from the AJ side saying it was happening before now. Cant remember the Fury side confirming it before but I could be wrong.

Think Fury himself has announced it, because he had that Irish gangster involved.

Bob Arum loves to stop big fights from happening though, so if he's saying it's done that's good news.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 06:39:09 pm
This fight can only happen infront of a crowd, if that's Saudi then so be it. Would hate for the biggest heavyweight fight in 20 something years to be fought infront of seats.
Creg

Re: Boxing thread
March 3, 2021, 10:45:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  2, 2021, 07:03:10 pm
Josh Taylor v Jose Ramirez confirmed for the Undisputed Light Welterweight title May 22nd.

Vegas likely to be the venue.

Had hoped to get to this but not going to happen.

Hopefully Taylor comes back with all the belts.


L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 07:02:53 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  3, 2021, 06:39:09 pm
This fight can only happen infront of a crowd, if that's Saudi then so be it. Would hate for the biggest heavyweight fight in 20 something years to be fought infront of seats.

Be better if it was a crowd of actual boxing fans rather than rich fellas there for a day out like the WBSS finals
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 09:40:35 am
Quote from: Creg on March  3, 2021, 10:45:58 pm
Had hoped to get to this but not going to happen.

Hopefully Taylor comes back with all the belts.



Hasn't been a British undisputed champion since Lennox, and there's only been 3 or 4 in history.  Now we might have 2 before the end of the year.
Quote from: L4Red on March  4, 2021, 07:02:53 am
Be better if it was a crowd of actual boxing fans rather than rich fellas there for a day out like the WBSS finals
That rules out Vegas as well then ;D

Really hope it's in the UK, but I don't hold much hope.  I think the Euros might make it complicated as well.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:14:54 pm
Fuck Saudi Arabia. c*nts
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:39:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  4, 2021, 03:14:54 pm
Fuck Saudi Arabia. c*nts

Correct.

It should be in the UK there is no excuse to not do it money shouldnt be a factor.

Imagine Saudi getting the biggest fight with two UK boxers for decades next you will be telling me Qatar are going to host a world cup before Holland 🤣
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:44:23 pm
It shouldn't be in the UK if you can't get a full crowd in and they can't wait for that
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:46:42 pm
Quote from: Welshred on March  4, 2021, 03:44:23 pm
It shouldn't be in the UK if you can't get a full crowd in and they can't wait for that

Be able to by July id imagine or could have it later in the year at Cardiff.

Put it this way if it was two Americans there is zero chance the fight goes overseas.
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:50:36 pm
No because they could find a way of having a full crowd in America. If they could fill Wembley in the first part of the year it would be there and it had to happen in the first half of the year


I'd be very surprised if there were large crowds at sports anywhere before September
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 03:51:30 pm
I hope Fury batters him.

The new Bruno v Tyson documentary is worth a watch. I didn't realise how badly Tyson battered him in the second fight, Tyson just seemed a level above him altogether to be honest.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 04:09:28 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on March  1, 2021, 05:30:50 pm
Is matchroom boxing's fightpass no longer a thing?

Will be interesting to see if this comes back into play if they start having fights with smaller crowds as things open up again.

Quote from: AndyMuller on March  4, 2021, 03:51:30 pm
The new Bruno v Tyson documentary is worth a watch. I didn't realise how badly Tyson battered him in the second fight, Tyson just seemed a level above him altogether to be honest.

The only reason the first fight lasted so long was because Bruno spent half the time holding onto Tyson and the other half fighting dirty. He was lucky he didn't get chucked out. Richard Steele was very patient with Bruno, probably because he knew what was coming.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 05:19:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  4, 2021, 03:51:30 pm
I hope Fury batters him.

The new Bruno v Tyson documentary is worth a watch. I didn't realise how badly Tyson battered him in the second fight, Tyson just seemed a level above him altogether to be honest.
It'll be a stinker of a fight.  Massive though and I can't wait for it.

The documentary is on my list.  Went to one of these 'evening with' things with Frank Bruno a few years ago, was a really nice guy, made time for everyone.  Obviously has had his demons in the past which he acknowledged.  He said there was no way he should have been allowed to take that second fight though, he had a detached retina from the McCall fight, but Don King made it happen.  He could barely see but he'd been put it front of dodgy doctors etc. to get clearance.  Then some of the stuff that was happening to him in the run up to the fight in Vegas... Interested to see how much of the story he tells in the documentary anyway, might be a bit different with a camera on him!
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 07:01:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on March  4, 2021, 05:19:09 pm
It'll be a stinker of a fight.  Massive though and I can't wait for it.

The documentary is on my list.  Went to one of these 'evening with' things with Frank Bruno a few years ago, was a really nice guy, made time for everyone.  Obviously has had his demons in the past which he acknowledged.  He said there was no way he should have been allowed to take that second fight though, he had a detached retina from the McCall fight, but Don King made it happen.  He could barely see but he'd been put it front of dodgy doctors etc. to get clearance.  Then some of the stuff that was happening to him in the run up to the fight in Vegas... Interested to see how much of the story he tells in the documentary anyway, might be a bit different with a camera on him!

Bruno does seem like a lovely fella to be honest. My girlfriend who has no interest in boxing but watched this with me said that Tyson looked absolutely terrifying during his ring walk in the second fight. I couldnt disagree, he was a scary bastard.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 07:03:44 pm
Here's the thing though by the time the second fight came around Tyson's aura had gone unless you were a limited fighter. None of the top guy's at the time feared him.  :D
arthur sarnoff

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 07:55:59 pm
Twitter has just reminded me that Calzaghe-Lacy was 15 years ago today.  Time flies, but that was one of the most comprehensive beatings I've ever seen, in a supposedly even fight.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
March 4, 2021, 11:26:35 pm
Have read Liam Smith will no longer be trained by Joe Gallagher, Joseph Parker has also parted ways with Kevin Barry. Gervonta Davis stepping up to 140.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
March 5, 2021, 06:32:05 pm
Quote from: Alf on March  4, 2021, 11:26:35 pm
Have read Liam Smith will no longer be trained by Joe Gallagher, Joseph Parker has also parted ways with Kevin Barry. Gervonta Davis stepping up to 140.
Surprised anyone is with Joe anymore, when was the last big fight one of his lads won? Callum v Groves?
Creg

Re: Boxing thread
March 6, 2021, 03:24:36 am
Quote from: Lusty on March  4, 2021, 09:40:35 am
Hasn't been a British undisputed champion since Lennox, and there's only been 3 or 4 in history.  Now we might have 2 before the end of the year.

Fairly remarkable to be at this position in his 18th pro fight with one of those a farcical mandatory.

Not fully convinced by Ben Davidson as a trainer but that may be my ignorance. Suspect Taylor has already beaten two trickier opponents for him in Prograis and Postol but hopefully theres no complacency and Josh adds himself to the undisputed list.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 6, 2021, 01:22:55 pm
Clarissa Shields becomes the first Undisputed Champion in two weight divisions (Male or Female) in the 4 belt era.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
March 6, 2021, 05:46:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2021, 01:22:55 pm
Clarissa Shields becomes the first Undisputed Champion in two weight divisions (Male or Female) in the 4 belt era.

As much to do with politics as it is anything else in my opinion.

If Crawford gets his hand on Spence and Pac Man he would be the first guy to do it as he beats both for me without too much bother.

I reckon Naz would have done this back in the day at SBW and FW but Politics again scuppered him
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 9, 2021, 03:47:54 pm
Tyson calling out Holyfield for a trilogy fight.  Clown show roles on. ;D
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
March 9, 2021, 08:51:00 pm
Quote from: L4Red on March  5, 2021, 06:32:05 pm
Surprised anyone is with Joe anymore, when was the last big fight one of his lads won? Callum v Groves?

Saw an interview with Joe earlier. Liam training with Manny Robles in LA at present, which he wasnt told about. Parker could opt for Andy Lee next based on Tyson Furys recommendation as trainer. Joshua Buatsi will now be working with Virgil Hunter.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 11, 2021, 03:00:47 pm
Fury v Joshua apparently being delayed till November.  Gives Fury a chance for a warm up fight and AJ  taking on his WBO mandatory in Usyk.

Edit- Warren saying the fight will be announced soon. Fuck knows what's going on.  :butt
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 11, 2021, 04:51:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 11, 2021, 03:00:47 pm
Fury v Joshua apparently being delayed till November.  Gives Fury a chance for a warm up fight and AJ  taking on his WBO mandatory in Usyk.

Edit- Warren saying the fight will be announced soon. Fuck knows what's going on.  :butt

I don't mind them delaying it if it means they can do it at Wembley or something, but I don't want AJ going within a mile of Usyk in the meantime.

Don't want either of them fighting above Maltese title level until it happens.
Roopy

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:13:24 am
Fury claiming he's not in the gym atm and instead holidaying and necking 10-15 pints a day.

Not sure if I believe him or not - hopefully not!
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have announced John Bercow as a new member of the team. The boxing news we were all expecting.
cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
arthur sarnoff

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have announced John Bercow as a new member of the team. The boxing news we were all expecting.

He'd be a better MC than Mark Burdis.
Ray K

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:16:36 pm
Marvelous Marvin Hagler has died per John Rawling. The greatest Middleweight of all time. RIP
Mactavish

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:19:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:16:36 pm
Marvelous Marvin Hagler has died per John Rawling. The greatest Middleweight of all time. RIP


Confirmed by his Mrs. Sad and 66 is no age
