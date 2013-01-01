Please
Topic: Boxing thread (Read 2987192 times)
dikwad
Kopite
Posts: 634
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #65840 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:26 pm
Just watched the Ali and Cavett documentary. A brilliant reminder of the reason Ali was the greatest of all time.
Legs
Kopite
Posts: 856
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #65841 on:
Today
at 11:04:18 am
Joseph Parker beats Fa on UD.
He did win but 119-109 was insane on one card.
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 15,973
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #65842 on:
Today
at 11:05:53 am
Just watched Joseph Parker & Junior FA. More like come dancing, the amount of holding going on. Parker won by a unanimous points decision on a par with the Barrett & Martinez fight a fortnight ago.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 43,102
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #65843 on:
Today
at 01:25:37 pm
Lads, even I wouldn't get up at stupid o' clock to watch Joseph fuckin' Parker.
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 45,245
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #65844 on:
Today
at 01:45:49 pm
Canelo inside 4 later then? Even quicker? If Eubank can knock this guy out in 3 then what the fuck is the point in him getting in the ring with Canelo
