I give it 3 rounds before Tyson is bolloxed.
A draw. Really??
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 AM
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 PM
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Tyson won that easily, i already thought they would call it a draw, great fight though, 2 absolute legends.
Alot of people lost money backing this fight. That's why you should stay away from exhibitions if you can

I mean Tyson won the last round but somehow Dawson didn't give it to him.

Tyson was pulling his punches for me. I think there must have been financial penalties l if there was a ko
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:50:20 PM
Still don't rate Joyce at all. The big names at HW will make mincemeat of him. He's not getting a title shot any time soon anyway so not really sure what he does at his age?

Usyk has got bigger fish to fry, but that would make sense. If I were him I'd try and get a rematch in front of fans and make a few quid while he can.
Joyce is a decent fighter. Knew he would beat Dubois as he has good experience. He would be a good match for anyone on the fringes of the belts as he has a great engine.

He should try and fight Chisora next as he would beat him on fitness alone. Then try and get a Parker, Whyte or Povetkin.

Don't think he is good enough for Usyk, AJ, Fyry or Wilder though. But he is an Olympic silver medalist and should have been gold. He should be respected more.

He also fought Usyk in the amateurs so there is clearly a reason why they are so confident.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 24, 2020, 06:23:06 PM
Tempted to lump on the draw at 12/1 with Betfred for Tyson v Jones.

The only thing that's stopping me is wondering whether they can drag it out long enough.

Inevitable
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:10:00 AM
Frank Warren was so pissed. Probs thinking wtf he gonna do with Joyce

Won't be Warren's problem.

Joyce is managed by Sjam boxing and like with Marku they will just move him to Matchroom if needs be to promote events.
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:21:19 AM
https://twitter.com/MirrorAnderson/status/1332837988913582082

One judge had Dubois up by 8 rounds...

5 rounds up which is still bollocks

Joyce put on a jab masterclass there
Quote from: JLStretton on Today at 02:54:15 AM
Better to quit on the knee and fight another day and not get totally fucked like brook hopefully.

Still raises questions for me not in the way it ended but his performance in general, stamina for one, his static non moving head.  Still very young and got time ahead of him, hopefully learns from this.

Now time for the comic show.

I agree.

Alaso, when you can't see from one eye, you're just going to continue to eat more shots than you normally would.  It's a double whammy.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:39:18 AM
Alot of people lost money backing this fight. That's why you should stay away from exhibitions if you can

I mean Tyson won the last round but somehow Dawson didn't give it to him.

Tyson was pulling his punches for me. I think there must have been financial penalties l if there was a ko

Was reading about the fight over the past few weeks.  It was agreed they'd go easy and be no knockouts, with financial penalties attached.

Reading that back, I really should've lumped on the draw.
