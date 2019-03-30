« previous next »
I give it 3 rounds before Tyson is bolloxed.
A draw. Really??
Tyson won that easily, i already thought they would call it a draw, great fight though, 2 absolute legends.
Alot of people lost money backing this fight. That's why you should stay away from exhibitions if you can

I mean Tyson won the last round but somehow Dawson didn't give it to him.

Tyson was pulling his punches for me. I think there must have been financial penalties l if there was a ko
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:50:20 PM
Still don't rate Joyce at all. The big names at HW will make mincemeat of him. He's not getting a title shot any time soon anyway so not really sure what he does at his age?

Usyk has got bigger fish to fry, but that would make sense. If I were him I'd try and get a rematch in front of fans and make a few quid while he can.
Joyce is a decent fighter. Knew he would beat Dubois as he has good experience. He would be a good match for anyone on the fringes of the belts as he has a great engine.

He should try and fight Chisora next as he would beat him on fitness alone. Then try and get a Parker, Whyte or Povetkin.

Don't think he is good enough for Usyk, AJ, Fyry or Wilder though. But he is an Olympic silver medalist and should have been gold. He should be respected more.

He also fought Usyk in the amateurs so there is clearly a reason why they are so confident.
