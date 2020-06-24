It's a shame because the ref would've definitely taken him over to the Dr. after that shot & it would have been stopped.



The corner should have pulled him out previous round or at least threw in the towel.He has to.protect himself first and foremost but it is never a good look to fold at your first gut check.Forgetting the quit talk for a minute, what does Dubois have at elite level. His power is not elite, nor is his speed, skill, jab, defence, stamina or footwork.Frank is gonna have to build him up with proper tests if he is to advance him. I'm.not sure he comes back from.this properly