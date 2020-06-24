« previous next »
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64840
Still don't rate Joyce at all. The big names at HW will make mincemeat of him. He's not getting a title shot any time soon anyway so not really sure what he does at his age?

Usyk has got bigger fish to fry, but that would make sense. If I were him I'd try and get a rematch in front of fans and make a few quid while he can.
momo22

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64841
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:37:48 PM
True for normal people, but when youre a professional boxer you have to be prepared to go to the very edge with stuff like that.

I understand what you're saying mate, but sometimes being professional means being smart, right now we don't know how bad the eye is.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64842
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:47:32 PM
He's an orthodox fighter, his left eye is his leading one, having heart when you can't see whats coming at you at heavyweight is bollocks and the sooner people move away from that attitude the better. Punches that hard can kill you, especially if you've got no way of avoiding then. He quite but he was right to quit because with 3 rounds to go he could have done a lot of extra damage to that eye.
As I say I do get what your saying but its not bollocks in boxing terms, you either have that heart and mentality to go through things normal people wouldnt or you dont. In boxing you do have to go through that or you aint getting anywhere near the top.
Bakez0151

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64843
I wonder if he'd have fought through it if there was a crowd there
momo22

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64844
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:50:20 PM
Still don't rate Joyce at all. The big names at HW will make mincemeat of him. He's not getting a title shot any time soon anyway so not really sure what he does at his age?

Usyk has got bigger fish to fry, but that would make sense. If I were him I'd try and get a rematch in front of fans and make a few quid while he can.

Yeah he's ideal for Usyk, he hasn't got anything to trouble him really, cept for size I suppose.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64845
So do we know what time the circus ring walk is ?
cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64846
DDD corner were awful too, sounded like cheerleaders every round.

Looked to me Dubois had 2/3 big attacks in his gas tank, didn't get Joyce out of there and effectively was running on nothing.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64847
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:49:17 PM
The likes of Duran and Tzszyu quit out of fights as well to be fair.
I thought about No Mas as well there but Duran had already proven he had what it takes and proved it again afterwards. That was a different type of quit but he was absolutely slaughtered for it at the time
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64848
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:50:20 PM
Still don't rate Joyce at all. The big names at HW will make mincemeat of him. He's not getting a title shot any time soon anyway so not really sure what he does at his age?

Usyk has got bigger fish to fry, but that would make sense. If I were him I'd try and get a rematch in front of fans and make a few quid while he can.
He's mid 30s and ponderous as fuck, he's not winning a world title. Cash out if I was him
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64849
To be honest for me the worries with Dubois now are not so much about his heart but about his stamina and that as far as I can tell his eye ended up with so much damage despite there not being any obvious power shots onto it/clashes of heads etc.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64850
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:56:30 PM
To be honest for me the worries with Dubois now are not so much about his heart but about his stamina and that as far as I can tell his eye ended up with so much damage despite there not being any obvious power shots onto it/clashes of heads etc.


For me its 100% his heart, he quit tonight against a fella that was a great amateur
Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64851
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:56:30 PM
To be honest for me the worries with Dubois now are not so much about his heart but about his stamina and that as far as I can tell his eye ended up with so much damage despite there not being any obvious power shots onto it/clashes of heads etc.

This underestimates just how much damage repeatedly being hit by a good, strong jab can be.
garumn

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64852
Say what you want, that is one of the best uses of the jab I have seen in while.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64853
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:58:53 PM
This underestimates just how much damage repeatedly being hit by a good, strong jab can be.
And also the complete lack of head movement by Dubois
bornandbRED

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64854
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:58:53 PM
This underestimates just how much damage repeatedly being hit by a good, strong jab can be.

I agree with what youre saying to an extent, but theres a heightened risk of serious injury every time someone steps into the ring. The very best fighters are the ones who will go and play right at the edge.. whether thats right or whether its fair to criticise someone for stepping back from that edge is a difficult one to decide. Boxing is a brutal, brutal sport.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64855
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:55:01 PM
So do we know what time the circus ring walk is ?

Anytime after 4.  ;D
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64856
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:55:42 PM
I thought about No Mas as well there but Duran had already proven he had what it takes and proved it again afterwards. That was a different type of quit but he was absolutely slaughtered for it at the time

Oh yeah, and the Tzszyu one was different as well given that Hatton had dragged him to the point of total exhaustion. But the general point still stands that it is pretty simplistic to just say that 'great fighters never quit'.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64857
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:58:53 PM
This underestimates just how much damage repeatedly being hit by a good, strong jab can be.

Yeah of course - they are heavyweight boxers. But to be honest as good a job Joyce did tonight if Dubois comes back and starts moving up in levels again over the next few years that eye is going to get hit harder and with more regularity by better boxers than Joyce. If it's already gone at this stage in his career then it's a major worry for him I think.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64858
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:50:14 PM
It's a shame because the ref would've definitely taken him over to the Dr. after that shot & it would have been stopped.

The corner should have pulled him out previous round or at least threw in the towel.

He has to.protect himself first and foremost but it is never a good look to fold at your first gut check.

Forgetting the quit talk for a minute, what does Dubois have at elite level. His power is not elite, nor is his speed, skill, jab, defence, stamina or footwork.

Frank is gonna have to build him up with proper tests if he is to advance him. I'm.not sure he comes back from.this properly
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64859
Frank Warren was so pissed. Probs thinking wtf he gonna do with Joyce
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64860
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:08:41 AM
The corner should have pulled him out previous round or at least threw in the towel.

He has to.protect himself first and foremost but it is never a good look to fold at your first gut check.

Forgetting the quit talk for a minute, what does Dubois have at elite level. His power is not elite, nor is his speed, skill, jab, defence, stamina or footwork.

Frank is gonna have to build him up with proper tests if he is to advance him. I'm.not sure he comes back from.this properly

He's fighting better men than most British heavyweights have ever fought at his age. I agree that he hasn't got anything special after tonight but at 6 o clock I thought his power would have dealt with Joyce.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64861
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:03:18 AM
Anytime after 4.  ;D


Catch up it is then.
cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64862
One of the cards had Dubois 8 rounds up. 8.

one had DD 2 up and the other had JJ 2 up.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64863
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:10:00 AM
Frank Warren was so pissed. Probs thinking wtf he gonna do with Joyce

Agree here, Joyce is too old, he can call Usyk out all he wants but it won't sell PPV
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64864
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:08:41 AM
The corner should have pulled him out previous round or at least threw in the towel.

He has to.protect himself first and foremost but it is never a good look to fold at your first gut check.

Forgetting the quit talk for a minute, what does Dubois have at elite level. His power is not elite, nor is his speed, skill, jab, defence, stamina or footwork.

Frank is gonna have to build him up with proper tests if he is to advance him. I'm.not sure he comes back from.this properly

I think what he has going for him is that he's young and is a heavyweight. If he gets managed right there are plenty of heavyweights that have made big money despite not being 'elite' just because it is the division that gets bums on seats/eyes on tellys.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64865
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:11:34 AM
One of the cards had Dubois 8 rounds up. 8.

one had DD 2 up and the other had JJ 2 up.

I think Dubois with his bust up eye would have done a better job judging than whoever came up with that 8 round card. Bizarre.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64866
The eyes was so bad the Docs would've pulled him soon I feel. better to be safe and come back another day than do irreversible career damage.
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64867
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:23 AM
The eyes was so bad the Docs would've pulled him soon I feel. better to be safe and come back another day than do irreversible career damage.

He flapped it though Samie, come on...
Bakez0151

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64868
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64869
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:21:19 AM
https://twitter.com/MirrorAnderson/status/1332837988913582082

One judge had Dubois up by 8 rounds...
fuck me even Eddie would be ashamed at that
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64870
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 12:18:38 AM
He flapped it though Samie, come on...

Maybe mate but he carries on and he might be fucked for the rest of his life. Would anyone take that chance?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64871
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:21:19 AM
https://twitter.com/MirrorAnderson/status/1332837988913582082

One judge had Dubois up by 8 rounds...

My kind of judge...Corrupt as fuck.  ;D
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64872
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:23:08 AM
My kind of judge...Corrupt as fuck.  ;D

Terry?  8)
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64873
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:21:19 AM
https://twitter.com/MirrorAnderson/status/1332837988913582082

One judge had Dubois up by 8 rounds...

He wants to get down the hospital with Dubois & get his eyes checked out too.
Mark Walters

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64874
Any streams to Tyson v Jones?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64875
try these mate, Some streams start at 2 am though.  But that fight is much later.  :D

https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-stream
Mark Walters

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #64876
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:15:20 AM
try these mate, Some streams start at 2 am though.

https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-stream
Cool. Thanks
