I do get that but thatís the difference between those who have the will and the heart to go all the way.



He's an orthodox fighter, his left eye is his leading one, having heart when you can't see whats coming at you at heavyweight is bollocks and the sooner people move away from that attitude the better. Punches that hard can kill you, especially if you've got no way of avoiding then. He quite but he was right to quit because with 3 rounds to go he could have done a lot of extra damage to that eye.