« Reply #64680 on: November 24, 2020, 02:38:19 PM »
Isn't Tyson donated his purse to charity?
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

« Reply #64681 on: November 24, 2020, 02:41:42 PM »
WORLD'S STRONGEST BOXING!

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson fighT confirmed for September 2021.

Fans of the sweet science will be dissapointed with this one I think ;D
« Reply #64682 on: November 24, 2020, 02:43:18 PM »
Fuck off with that attitude mate. I heard Big Hafthor moves likes Pernell Whittaker in his pomp.
« Reply #64683 on: November 24, 2020, 03:45:48 PM »
Floyd v McGregor opened the doors for all these gimmicky boxing matches. They're alright to a point but  no way would I shell out £25 to watch two amateur Youtubers or bodybuilders with no fighting experience slug it out. Tyson v Jones is going to be a bust too, nothing but a glorified sparring session.
« Reply #64684 on: November 24, 2020, 04:46:23 PM »
Fuck off with that attitude mate. I heard Big Hafthor moves likes Pernell Whittaker in his pomp.

Hey, I'm not complaining.  Much as we can all appreciate the technical wizardry of Sweet Pea, there's nothing better than watching a couple of absolute units windmilling at each other for a couple of rounds before one of them collapses from exhaustion ;D
« Reply #64685 on: November 24, 2020, 06:23:06 PM »
Tempted to lump on the draw at 12/1 with Betfred for Tyson v Jones.

The only thing that's stopping me is wondering whether they can drag it out long enough.
« Reply #64686 on: November 24, 2020, 08:24:04 PM »
Tempted to lump on the draw at 12/1 with Betfred for Tyson v Jones.

The only thing that's stopping me is wondering whether they can drag it out long enough.
If they use economy of effort they could easily manage it. I believe it is two minute rounds as well. Old or not both have enough experience to know how to go the distance.
« Reply #64687 on: November 24, 2020, 08:34:21 PM »
If they use economy of effort they could easily manage it. I believe it is two minute rounds as well. Old or not both have enough experience to know how to go the distance.

Don't remember Tyson going the distance much. Then again it was 30 years ago..
« Reply #64688 on: November 24, 2020, 10:07:16 PM »
Isn't Tyson donated his purse to charity?

Was listening to the Costello and Bunce podcast today and the clips of Mike interviewing Tyson in Paris were quite chilling, dangerous c*nt regardless of anything good he's supposedly doing now.
« Reply #64689 on: November 24, 2020, 10:23:29 PM »
Was listening to the Costello and Bunce podcast today and the clips of Mike interviewing Tyson in Paris were quite chilling, dangerous c*nt regardless of anything good he's supposedly doing now.
What was said?
« Reply #64690 on: November 24, 2020, 10:27:22 PM »
What was said?

It was from at least a decade ago, and Costello was musing about when he should bring up the rape conviction in his 1 hr interview slot. He brought it up about half way through the interview and Tyson said he didn't do it so why would he be sorry, and when Costello pressed him on the conviction he basically threatened him. His whole conduct around the conviction in the interview was disgusting to be honest, saying he had done much worse.

I appreciate his supreme talent as a boxer and what he achieved will never be matched by someone at the age that he did it and I completely empathise with the tough upbringing he had but his complete lack of remorse doesn't sit right with me.
« Reply #64691 on: Today at 01:41:05 PM »
My daft bit cousin has ordered the Tyson/Jones Jr clown show the fucking idiot.  ;D  :butt
« Reply #64692 on: Today at 01:47:43 PM »
My daft bit cousin has ordered the Tyson/Jones Jr clown show the fucking idiot.  ;D  :butt

How much are they getting properly? Dan Rafael said Jones Jr is getting a guaranteed $1 million, whereas some reports say Tyson is getting around $10 million.

I really don't want to see this, but I will watch it through some morbid curiosity and nostalgia. I'm not buying it though.
