Imagine if this was at Anfield with what 70k there?
Canelo vs Smith in San Antonio, Texas.
https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-streamTry any of these mate.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
Benn is fast and throws lots of punches I cant help but think he is too reckless and a step up in level he will get picked off.
Oh yeah, he'd stand no chance against Spence or Crawford right now but he's far the better fighter here
Connor is still European level, heck let him win the British title first.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Every time I've seen him he looks like an accident waiting to happen. Same was true of his old man to be fair. Conor is going to run into his version of Michael Watson at some stage.
They gone and found some plumber haven't they?
Nigel was battering this level of fighters though.
This lads only loss was to Porter on points. He's no mug. Young Benn is starting to look like a proper contender imo.
Benn always turns up in great shape and is improving technically, however he just doesn't hit hard enough.
Must've watched a different fight to some here. Benn dominant and getting better all the time, seriously fast hands.
