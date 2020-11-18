« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
November 18, 2020, 06:37:48 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 18, 2020, 06:23:12 PM
Imagine if this was at Anfield with what 70k  there?

If he does the unlikely surely he can try and demand the rematch is here? Not that Canelo would fancy leaving Vegas
Re: Boxing thread
November 18, 2020, 06:47:03 PM
Agreed mate. Maybe at Wembley in front of 100k is doable. But no way he's coming up North.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
November 18, 2020, 07:06:41 PM
 ;D
If Smith wins he may have no choice though. Rematch at Anfield would be fantastic
Re: Boxing thread
November 18, 2020, 09:25:53 PM
Would be good to see Callum win but I have a feeling hell get knocked out. Canelo is an absolutely awesome fighter. If Smith goes the distance hell have done well, but can see Canelo ripping him a new one big time and stopping him.
Re: Boxing thread
November 19, 2020, 06:39:58 PM
Dubois v Joyce and AJ v Pulev are being held at what looks like a wedding hall. I suppose no need to have it at the o2 but what a weird setting.

Also never knew Joyce is 12 years older than Dubois! Always thought he was a young prospect. Can't see him becoming a world class fighter, he's started far too late in the game.
Re: Boxing thread
November 19, 2020, 06:41:42 PM
Joyce is the "Young Ben Foster" of the British boxing scene.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:45:49 PM
Canelo vs Smith in San Antonio, Texas.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:53:37 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:45:49 PM
Canelo vs Smith in San Antonio, Texas.



Hate these follow the rainbow fights...Worry for Smith.

Kebab day for you Samie.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:29:35 PM
£25 for the AJ Pulev fight?!?!?!

In the words of Eddie Hearn

'I'm not 'avin that'
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:49:41 PM
Babic is swinging and missing. This is a shocking fight too  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:06:38 PM
I've seen cleaner swings in a boozer.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:55:02 PM
 ;D ;D

Stream just gone down, can anyone help?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:59:08 PM
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:02:01 PM
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64654 on: Today at 10:07:55 PM »
Formella does not look like he's 31-1 here. Benn is outclassing him right now.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64655 on: Today at 10:09:53 PM »
Formella doesnt look comfortable with Benins speed & power. Dont see this going the distance.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64656 on: Today at 10:10:45 PM »
They gone and found some plumber haven't they?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64657 on: Today at 10:15:28 PM »
Benn is fast and throws lots of punches I cant help but think he is too reckless and a step up in level he will get picked off.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64658 on: Today at 10:17:14 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:15:28 PM
Benn is fast and throws lots of punches I cant help but think he is too reckless and a step up in level he will get picked off.

Oh yeah, he'd stand no chance against Spence or Crawford right now but he's far the better fighter here
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64659 on: Today at 10:18:52 PM »
Connor is still European level, heck let him win the British title first.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64660 on: Today at 10:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:14 PM
Oh yeah, he'd stand no chance against Spence or Crawford right now but he's far the better fighter here

Oh yeah Im not talking Spence/Crawford Im talking people like khan/Brook even would sort him out.

A real test would be Ekow Essuman for Benn imo.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64661 on: Today at 10:21:59 PM »
Benn's come out here like he's put his purse on the fight ending in this round ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64662 on: Today at 10:28:22 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:15:28 PM
Benn is fast and throws lots of punches I cant help but think he is too reckless and a step up in level he will get picked off.

Every time I've seen him he looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Same was true of his old man to be fair. Conor is going to run into his version of Michael Watson at some stage.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64663 on: Today at 10:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:52 PM
Connor is still European level, heck let him win the British title first.
Commentators trying to make out he could go on and really be something. Just cant see it myself. Think hell struggle to go past domestic level. So open and he carries no real power
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64664 on: Today at 10:34:51 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:28:22 PM
Every time I've seen him he looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Same was true of his old man to be fair. Conor is going to run into his version of Michael Watson at some stage.

Nigel was battering this level of fighters though.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64665 on: Today at 10:35:33 PM »
Solid chin being shown.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64666 on: Today at 10:37:17 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:10:45 PM
They gone and found some plumber haven't they?  ;D

To be fair I think Formella is a decent standard, Shawn Porter is his only loss and that was by UD but can see what people say about Benn. I think he'll be a decent level but he won't be elite.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64667 on: Today at 10:39:14 PM »
He's so much better than he was, it's pretty cool to see the improvement, seems a good lad as well so I'm rooting for him, Sims as his trainer and all the good sparring there is evidently working really well for him.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64668 on: Today at 10:43:31 PM »
Fair play to Formella for going the distance. Good performance from Benn tonight but a long way to go.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64669 on: Today at 11:05:26 PM »
Must've watched a different fight to some here. Benn dominant and getting better all the time, seriously fast hands.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64670 on: Today at 11:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:34:51 PM
Nigel was battering this level of fighters though.
This lads only loss was to Porter on points. He's no mug. Young Benn is starting to look like a proper contender imo.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64671 on: Today at 11:33:22 PM »
Benn always turns up in great shape and is improving technically, however he just doesn't hit hard enough. 
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64672 on: Today at 11:47:50 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:19:03 PM
This lads only loss was to Porter on points. He's no mug. Young Benn is starting to look like a proper contender imo.

He has talent but he's not ready for the elite so put him up  against the British champion to see where he is.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:33:22 PM
Benn always turns up in great shape and is improving technically, however he just doesn't hit hard enough. 

Could maybe come down a weight mate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64673 on: Today at 11:48:52 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:05:26 PM
Must've watched a different fight to some here. Benn dominant and getting better all the time, seriously fast hands.
Absolutely he dominated tonight and has improved, but he still leaves himself open all the time and he has no power. Dont know much about Chris Jenkins the British champ but wouldnt fancy him against Josh Kelly and hes not likely to be much better than European level
