Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64600 on: November 16, 2020, 12:29:35 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2020, 08:56:27 PM
Tyson Fury has abandoned plans to fight in London on 5 December. He says he's not going to return to the ring until 2021.

https://bbc.in/38JLYO7

I saw an interview with Frank Warren after the show on Friday and he said that Wilders team have taken them to court in the US to get the 3rd fight.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64601 on: November 16, 2020, 09:59:11 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 15, 2020, 11:34:42 PM
I think that's a slightly harsh way of looking at it. For me up to 2014 he did what any boxer would do working up to a world title and took fights that he could win in a fairly straightforward manner whilst getting himself up the rankings. He then won the title against Porter who is and was a genuine world level fighter. That win was his 11th professional fight. If you skip forward a couple of years to 2016 to date, he's had 3 losses against elite fighters (one of whom he had no business being in with weightwise, one of whom he for me stayed competitive with till his eye went and the other maybe being the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world at the moment) with tune-up fights in between.

As was suggested above it is that 2014-16 period that makes his record seem so shallow. He was hanging on for the big money fight with Khan and dodging the banana skins. I think if that pot of gold hadn't been on the horizon he would have had a really good chance of defending his title against legitimate contenders that would have looked much better on his record.

As others have said above - it's a cautionary tale for Callum Smith.

As an aside is it still him and DeGale the last two British boxers to win world titles in the US?
You make some good points Sammy, but I don't think it is harsh. I feel that it is a solid way to analyse a boxer's career in what is an industry filled with padded records and other assorted nonsense.

Porter was Brook's 33rd professional fight! His 11th professional fight was against someone called Geraint Harvey who had a 3-26 record. Also, Brook fought someone called Ernie Smith three times in his first 10 fights for some reason. Smith was 11-80-3 first fight and 13-97-5 in the third fight.

His level of competition only went up towards the 20 fight mark, which is fairly standard to be honest. Porter is a good fighter no question, and it was a superb win for Brook. However, his only defences came against Jo Jo Dan, Gavin and Kevin Bizier. He had also been a professional fight for 10 years by the time he fought Porter. For me, there is no doubt that Brook took too long to make the step up as well as not taking on better quality fighters at that point. His career will go down as a 'what might have been' for me, because I think Brook WAS a very good fighter indeed.

I would have favoured him heavily against Khan, but his nemesis has had the better career in terms of who he has beaten IMO. Khan has beaten the following:

Marcos Maidana
Marco Antonio Barrera (The Ghost Of)
Andriy Kotelnik
Paulie Malignaggi
Devon Alexander
Paul McCloskey
Zab Judah (The Ghost Of)
Chris Algieri
Luis Collazo (The Ghost Of)

Not exactly a Hall of Fame resume but still, overall, a better level of competition than Kell.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64602 on: Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM »
Wilder has called out Whyte if he can't get the Fury fight...he won't.  :D
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64603 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM
Wilder has called out Whyte if he can't get the Fury fight...he won't.  :D

He won't what?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64604 on: Yesterday at 08:37:46 PM »
Get the Fury fight. So the Whyte fight is a pretty good backup.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64605 on: Yesterday at 08:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM
Wilder has called out Whyte if he can't get the Fury fight...he won't.  :D

He's also come up with a new excuse based around Fury's fingernails.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64606 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 PM »
Sharp finger nails are a no-no mate.  :D
Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64607 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 PM »
Wilder's next excuse will be that the lights were too bright and the ring ropes weren't the right colour.
Offline G a r y

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64608 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 PM »
Callum Smith v Canelo, 19th December  :champ
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64609 on: Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM »
Canelo will have so many clauses inserted, Callum will come in looking like a Featherweight.

Offline duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64610 on: Today at 12:01:05 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
Canelo will have so many clauses inserted, Callum will come in looking like a Featherweight.


Well he certainly wont win without a KO, even if he wins every round

Still a good fight to look forward to
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64611 on: Today at 12:32:03 AM »
I wish Callum Smith all the best, hell need to knock Canelo out to get the win.
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64612 on: Today at 01:07:23 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
Canelo will have so many clauses inserted, Callum will come in looking like a Featherweight.



Kebab time!!

Good fight this.Smith has been chasing the rainbow for years.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64613 on: Today at 09:03:26 AM »
Hope Smith does it. Looking forward to watching hopefully a good fight for once.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64614 on: Today at 09:09:29 AM »
Finally!  Was really worried this wasn't going to come off.

Will be the most competitive fight ginger has been in for years.
Offline G a r y

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64615 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM »
It's a proper fight isn't it? Really looking forward to this one.

Shame no one can go
Offline Asam

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64616 on: Today at 09:57:05 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
Canelo will have so many clauses inserted, Callum will come in looking like a Featherweight.



They have plenty of time to plan around that, Smith has always looked very impressive to me but this is a massive step up in class, usually the British fighters lack of defensive skill is what undoes the against the us fighters, hes got a huge height and reach advantage and his power has always been good so it should be a fight he can win but then again I thought kovalev would smash Canelo

Smith should win this but he needs to push the boat out and find the absolute best team / game plan possible and not stick to his comfort zone
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64617 on: Today at 10:18:26 AM »
Smith was becoming a bit of a forgotten man, he's only fought about 6 times in the last 4 years and those years have been his peak. I'm happy he's got this fight, he got a few quid for the WBSS and he'll get a nice wedge here too.

Smith is a legit 6'3 and he'll have to use all of it to his advantage. He has power but Canelo's never been down from my recollection so it'll be interesting to see that play out. I thought Ryder beat Smith last year but you feel he wont be as sloppy for the biggest fight of his career. Canelo absolutely marmalized Rocky Fielding's ribs when they fought and Smith is of a similar height and stature, so look for Canelo to expose the room between Smith's guard and lower body because if he exploits that then Smith wont have a hope in hell. Smith's advantage with his height and reach could be his downfall if he doesn't adjust.

I make Canelo favourite, 70/30, but Smith is a live dog here and it should be an absolute cracker.
Offline G a r y

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64618 on: Today at 10:57:02 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:18:26 AM
Smith was becoming a bit of a forgotten man, he's only fought about 6 times in the last 4 years and those years have been his peak. I'm happy he's got this fight, he got a few quid for the WBSS and he'll get a nice wedge here too.

Smith is a legit 6'3 and he'll have to use all of it to his advantage. He has power but Canelo's never been down from my recollection so it'll be interesting to see that play out. I thought Ryder beat Smith last year but you feel he wont be as sloppy for the biggest fight of his career. Canelo absolutely marmalized Rocky Fielding's ribs when they fought and Smith is of a similar height and stature, so look for Canelo to expose the room between Smith's guard and lower body because if he exploits that then Smith wont have a hope in hell. Smith's advantage with his height and reach could be his downfall if he doesn't adjust.

I make Canelo favourite, 70/30, but Smith is a live dog here and it should be an absolute cracker.
Well summarised, my thoughts exactly.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64619 on: Today at 11:32:30 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:18:26 AM
Smith was becoming a bit of a forgotten man, he's only fought about 6 times in the last 4 years and those years have been his peak. I'm happy he's got this fight, he got a few quid for the WBSS and he'll get a nice wedge here too.

Smith is a legit 6'3 and he'll have to use all of it to his advantage. He has power but Canelo's never been down from my recollection so it'll be interesting to see that play out. I thought Ryder beat Smith last year but you feel he wont be as sloppy for the biggest fight of his career. Canelo absolutely marmalized Rocky Fielding's ribs when they fought and Smith is of a similar height and stature, so look for Canelo to expose the room between Smith's guard and lower body because if he exploits that then Smith wont have a hope in hell. Smith's advantage with his height and reach could be his downfall if he doesn't adjust.

I make Canelo favourite, 70/30, but Smith is a live dog here and it should be an absolute cracker.

Yeah I agree, 70/30 is about right but a 30% chance is a solid one.  I don't think Canelo will completely go to town on Smith's ribcage the way he did with Rocky Fielding because he'll be a lot more respectful of what's coming back, but I agree that's the weakness. 

As we found out with Lomachenko the other week and Chocolatito a couple of years ago it doesn't matter how good you are if you keep going up through the weights you're going to come up against someone who's too big for you, and Callum might be that someone.
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64620 on: Today at 12:09:31 PM »
I agree with Lusty here he does start 30-27 down on the scorecards already !

Being serious it depends on what clause Canelo has put in Smiths contract its one thing that annoys me if you fight at SMW then you should fight them in what is normal conditions.

Callum defo has a chance without doubt but I back Canelo to win on points here.

We need to remember as well Callum sparked Fielding in one round also I believe Rocky had clauses inserted against Canelo if my memory is correct.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64621 on: Today at 12:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:09:31 PM
I agree with Lusty here he does start 30-27 down on the scorecards already !

Yeah even if Callum takes his head off they'd probably still give a decision to Canelo's widow.

Needs to get it done inside the distance to have a chance.  Does Callum win a shootout though?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64622 on: Today at 12:22:42 PM »
Callum is a beast. This will not be easy for Canelo at all
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64623 on: Today at 12:23:01 PM »
As lusty said no matter how talented you are as you keep going up in weight classes the guy's get bigger and can withstand your attacks and come forward. I make Canelo a big favourite but if Callum comes in with his head screwed on and a game plan to match then he could win. BUT he needs a Ko as no way he get's a decision in the U.S.

Imagine if it was at Anfield though and no covid? I'd made sure I got tickets for that.  :D
Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64624 on: Today at 01:04:14 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
Canelo will have so many clauses inserted, Callum will come in looking like a Featherweight.



Really looking forward to that, good look to Callum!
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64625 on: Today at 01:28:10 PM »
Bloody hell thats a tight turnaround time, typical Canelo tactic. Hope Callum has been training already. Should be a good fight.

Will be interesting to see how Canelo deals with his size. I am sure he will find away.

I imagine it will be finished with body shots.

Online FTH

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64626 on: Today at 02:22:14 PM »
Gutted this is going to be BCD
Online Machae

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64627 on: Today at 03:34:25 PM »
Always felt GGG was robbed by Canelo, so would be wary of it going to points
Online L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64628 on: Today at 04:17:10 PM »
Is this gonna be DAZN £1.99p/m here or will eddie have it on SBO?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64629 on: Today at 04:18:21 PM »
Eddie has a deal with both, so DAZN for US viewers and Sky for us.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64630 on: Today at 04:22:38 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 04:17:10 PM
Is this gonna be DAZN £1.99p/m here or will eddie have it on SBO?

Yep, on DAZN UK for 2 quid a month. Sky must be pissed.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64631 on: Today at 04:24:26 PM »
You sure mate? With Eddie's cards recently they've been on both.  :o
