Brook is Crawford's best opponent to date. I know i'm notoriously bad at predictions on here but I'm not wriitng Brook offhere



He's not though. Postol and Benavidez are far better than this version of Brook as was Gamboa. This is a shot version of Brook. If he pulls this off, it's the biggest upset in years. It would be a modern, Poundland version of Turpin against Sugar Ray. Crawford ain't Sugar Ray and Brook sure ain't Turpin but it would be a monster upset.I forgot Bud pasted Khan in 6 😁