What a KO that was. Was a really good fight. Santa Cruz started really well, think it changed in the 4th when Davis first hurt him, was a little more reticent after that. The 6th was a cracker though and Santa Cruz was giving as good as he got up until the finisher.

Ridiculous power and a decent counter puncher but could be in trouble if he fights a boxer who can take his power (although I defy anyone at that weight to survive being caught flush by one of those uppercuts)