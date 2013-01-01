« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1604 1605 1606 1607 1608 [1609]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 2870359 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64320 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 06:56:59 PM
I would love to see it though!

No argument there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,869
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #64321 on: Today at 01:23:49 PM »
New Ring Magazine P4P rankings:

Teofimo Lopez is new at #6, Lomochenko drops from #2 to #7.

Inoue is #2 now with Estrada at 9 and Beterbiev at 10.


The rest is unchanged.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:44 PM by Samie »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1604 1605 1606 1607 1608 [1609]   Go Up
« previous next »
 