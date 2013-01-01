Please
Author
Topic: Boxing thread
Lusty
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,884
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #64320 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:22 PM
Quote from: 7777 on
Yesterday
at 06:56:59 PM
I would love to see it though!
No argument there.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 39,869
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #64321 on:
Today
at 01:23:49 PM
New Ring Magazine P4P rankings:
Teofimo Lopez is new at #6, Lomochenko drops from #2 to #7.
Inoue is #2 now with Estrada at 9 and Beterbiev at 10.
The rest is unchanged.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:25:44 PM by Samie
»
