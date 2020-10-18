« previous next »
Wow.
One of the judges scored it 11-1. Thats ridiculous...
Those scorecards were ass but right man won for me
11-1 just gonna make people think the fix was in.
Incredible performance from Lopez. Had it 8-4.
What the hell was lomachenko doing? He literally gave away the first 6 rounds by refusing to throw punches. He easily won the next five when he decided to stop screwing around. Was pretty clear to me hes the superior fighter. Bizarre.
Will have to watch the first half of the fight, but I've thought for ages that Loma is a little small at 135. The size difference was visibly clear tonight.

At his age though, not sure Loma would go back down a weight. Got to go for the biggest fights and paydays at 33.
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October 18, 2020, 05:51:33 AM
What the hell was lomachenko doing? He literally gave away the first 6 rounds by refusing to throw punches. He easily won the next five when he decided to stop screwing around. Was pretty clear to me hes the superior fighter. Bizarre.

Usually takes a round or two to get started and had 14 months off but will be kicking himself.

Had it the same as Andre Ward but 119-109, what the actual fuck
Quote from: 7777 on October 18, 2020, 06:01:45 AM
Usually takes a round or two to get started and had 14 months off but will be kicking himself.

Had it the same as Andre Ward but 119-109, what the actual fuck

I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?

He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.
Whens the rematch?
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October 18, 2020, 06:08:38 AM
I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?

He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.

100% mate, was just strange and seemed to respect Lopez power too much, there were hardly any of the angles we see from him like we have done previously against the likes of Sosa and Rigondeaux

Loma took a chance he was getting a green inexperienced Lopez and Lopez took a chance they were getting a rusty Loma

Either way, would love to see a rematch, I dont want to see Lopez move up until he defends at least once and who better than another match against Loma (from a fan POV!) also cant wait to see Lopez against some of the killers at 140

All said and done, fair fucking play to them both, fighting each other when they should do and despite the lack of crowds or PPV
Boxing score cards are as bad as VAR
Officiating everywhere absolute joke this weekend
Can't really make a case for Lomachenko winning that. 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 12 absolutely clear for Lopez and they weren't close rounds. I gave Lopez the second which is enough for the win but you could call it a draw if you wanted, basically Andre Ward's card.

Don't know how you get to some of the mad cards they had though, but the right man won.
Lopez fully deserved to win the fight.

However, a rematch needs to happen.
In other news my man Brook will be facing Crawford on the 14fh of Nov - Fully confirmed.

Anyone seen Amir.
Its shocking they still use him as a judge. Probably just the first time hes been caught doing it.
Well got to hand it to Lopez I and many did not see that coming. Loma practically gave away the first half of the fight and then case can be made that he won evrey round after that. Can't say I disagree with the winner but that 119 scorecard is a fuckin' joke.

Rematch is a possibility.

What CB said.


Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 18, 2020, 05:49:01 AM
Those scorecards were ass but right man won for me
Got to give props to the fucker Lusty though. Kept saying this fight may be one too many for Loma's crazy rise through the divisions.  ;D

We have to remember Lightweight is his fourth weight class. He started out at Super Bantamweight.
He is too small for elite at 135lbs. He can rematch him but he will lose again imo. I don't think he 'gave' away the first 6 rounds either. I think he couldn't handle the length and speed of Lopez who looked a clear weigthclass bigger than him at the start but like a true champ he came back into the fight and made it interesting on my scorecard (7-5 Lopez)

Then again Teofimo Lopez is looking to end up at Welterweight in the future.  So  we can even say Lomo was fighting a guy maybe three divisions above him in reality.  :D

Lopez isn't technically Undisputed Lightweight Champion as well.  Heaney is the WBC champion if I'm correct.  :D
Just watched the fight. Didn't see a lot between them but Teofimo Lopez delivered a Championship round in the 12th.
Upset special with a side of chips and a kebab. I'm not that shocked to be honest. As we've pointed out, there is only so high up in the weights Loma could go before it caught up with him.
Agreed with that mate. We all said there was a limit but I didn't think it would be at Lightweight.  I thought Light Welterweight would be his limit after that he's in with guy's way too big.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 18, 2020, 01:33:56 PM
He is too small for elite at 135lbs. He can rematch him but he will lose again imo. I don't think he 'gave' away the first 6 rounds either. I think he couldn't handle the length and speed of Lopez who looked a clear weigthclass bigger than him at the start but like a true champ he came back into the fight and made it interesting on my scorecard (7-5 Lopez)



I saw it the same as Andre Ward but could see 7-5 also. 11-1 for Lopez is smoking some heavy dope
Quote from: Samie on October 18, 2020, 01:10:32 PM
Got to give props to the fucker Lusty though. Kept saying this fight may be one too many for Loma's crazy rise through the divisions.  ;D

We have to remember Lightweight is his fourth weight class. He started out at Super Bantamweight.

I didn't think it would be this fight to be fair! And I'm still not sure it was. Not like he got sparked like Chocolatito. More like Mickey Garcia against Spence.

Would like to see a rematch. Not sure how much the slow start had to do with what Lopez was doing. Rounds 7 - 11 suggest that Lomachenko has a chance if he starts a bit quicker.

I also think he'll still keep moving up, at least to 140, but he'll probably really hit the brick wall there.
Quote from: 7777 on October 18, 2020, 05:47:05 PM
I saw it the same as Andre Ward but could see 7-5 also. 11-1 for Lopez is smoking some heavy dope

Mad thing is it was such an easy fight to score. 11 of the rounds were absolutely clear, you can only really dispute the second which is the difference between a Lopez win and the draw.

I've always stopped short of accusing judges of corruption because I think a lot of the time what looks like home cooking is just the crowd having an effect. But this weekends fights behond closed doors have got me wondering more than ever.
Quote from: Lusty on October 18, 2020, 09:32:16 PM
Mad thing is it was such an easy fight to score. 11 of the rounds were absolutely clear, you can only really dispute the second which is the difference between a Lopez win and the draw.

I've always stopped short of accusing judges of corruption because I think a lot of the time what looks like home cooking is just the crowd having an effect. But this weekends fights behond closed doors have got me wondering more than ever.
119-109 for Lopez was only the third worst scorecard of the weekend which says it all.  :o

I still can't get over that Vasquez farce. I'm trying to wrack my brains thinking of a worse scorecard in a fight I have seen live and I am struggling.

In that video on O'Connor looking at his fucking phone, the twat Smith is so patronising. Giving it the whole 'It depends on what you like' and 'It looks different from ringside than at home.' Well, Smith, I tend to give the fighter landing all the fucking punches the rounds, and from my view, Ritson barely landed a fart on Vasquez let alone a punch. Wanker  :wanker

I still think the Ritson corner's reaction throughout the fight is odd as fuck. They couldn't possibly think he was winning, could they? At the end of round 11, still calm as anything. No urgency, nothing. So, so odd. At the very least they would have surely thought the fight was close.
I think sensors need to be installed on all four corners that picks up scoring shots and links it back to the judges at ringside. So they know  100% what connected in the "scoring zones". It would eliminate the shithousery off corrupt bastards that have ruined scoring for decades.
Quote from: Samie on October 18, 2020, 10:56:20 PM
I think sensors need to be installed on all four corners that picks up scoring shots and links it back to the judges at ringside. So they know  100% what connected in the "scoring zones". It would eliminate the shithousery off corrupt bastards that have ruined scoring for decades.
We need something Samie. Fights like the Ritson debacle take the piss out of fans and make a mockery of the sport. Sadly, football is going the same way. In both sports, there seems to be no accountability. We know that VAR wanker is going to ref or be involved in the Leeds game, and if O'Connor hadn't been caught on his phone, he would be free to fuck up another fight. Then there is Adelaide Byrd...

I was so pissed off watching Vasquez walking back to his dressing room. Poor fella looked crestfallen  :'( Super fighter one time and a former champ, but he has few days left to make a few quid for retirement. Bent judging has prevented this from happening in all likelihood. It's another thing we don't often consider: How much it can ruin a fighter's career and even life.

As an aside, I didn't know that Vasquez was the first to defeat Briedis Prescott. Lost to Canelo via SD (hmmmmmm  ::)) on his debut! His next loss was to Tim Bradley on points then he lost again to Canelo via UD. Then he became champion and lost on SD after six defences to Mickey Bey. Josh Taylor stopped him and he was apparently unlikely to lose to O'Hara Davies (didn't see it). Vasquez is definitely a case of a man who is better than his record, as he has lost 10 fights. I wonder how many he has 'actually' lost?
Quote from: Alf on October 18, 2020, 03:09:46 PM
Just watched the fight. Didn't see a lot between them but Teofimo Lopez delivered a Championship round in the 12th.

100% agree. That last round from Lopez was brilliant and mightily brave.

What is the TV/promoter situation in terms of Lopez v Davis?

Didn't see the UK card but that screenshot of O'Connor is farcical. That should be him done as a judge at least.
Don't buy it when ppl saying Lomachenko gave him the first 6 rounds.

I think it was the 2nd round when Loma got caught by a nice right hand - and he felt the power of Lopez.

I think this is what made Loma so cautious - and also because Lopez had him on the back foot, he was unable to really do anything.

It was only in the 2nd half the fight when Loma was able to walk forward that he won rounds.

Fair play to Lopez - matrix downloaded, takeover complete.
Quote from: Roopy on October 19, 2020, 09:45:36 AM
Don't buy it when ppl saying Lomachenko gave him the first 6 rounds.

I think it was the 2nd round when Loma got caught by a nice right hand - and he felt the power of Lopez.

I think this is what made Loma so cautious - and also because Lopez had him on the back foot, he was unable to really do anything.

It was only in the 2nd half the fight when Loma was able to walk forward that he won rounds.

Fair play to Lopez - matrix downloaded, takeover complete.

Loma and his corner definitely found it tough going and that shouldn't detract from how well Lopez started at all.

He realised he hadn't done enough by the end of round 6, got his arse whooped by his dad and realised he was going to have to eat one to get a few in. Perhaps they thought Lopez would tire and lose some power in the second half of the fight and that did happen but Lopez was still well in the fight and the way he took the 12th was massively impressive. That was only the second time in his short career he had done 12 rounds!
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on October 19, 2020, 01:09:20 AM
100% agree. That last round from Lopez was brilliant and mightily brave.

What is the TV/promoter situation in terms of Lopez v Davis?

Didn't see the UK card but that screenshot of O'Connor is farcical. That should be him done as a judge at least.

I watched an interview with Bob Arum earlier, he said relations were good between him & Floyd Mayweather and didnt see an issue making the fight with Gervonta Davis. However he said their number 1 target would be Ryan Garcia if hes successful against Luke Campbell. Due to the Latin American pay per view sales.
Loma was dealing with a bum shoulder.

That somewhat explains the baffling strategy. Hell never get that rematch though.
