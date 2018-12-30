I think sensors need to be installed on all four corners that picks up scoring shots and links it back to the judges at ringside. So they know 100% what connected in the "scoring zones". It would eliminate the shithousery off corrupt bastards that have ruined scoring for decades.



We need something Samie. Fights like the Ritson debacle take the piss out of fans and make a mockery of the sport. Sadly, football is going the same way. In both sports, there seems to be no accountability. We know that VAR wanker is going to ref or be involved in the Leeds game, and if O'Connor hadn't been caught on his phone, he would be free to fuck up another fight. Then there is Adelaide Byrd...I was so pissed off watching Vasquez walking back to his dressing room. Poor fella looked crestfallenSuper fighter one time and a former champ, but he has few days left to make a few quid for retirement. Bent judging has prevented this from happening in all likelihood. It's another thing we don't often consider: How much it can ruin a fighter's career and even life.As an aside, I didn't know that Vasquez was the first to defeat Briedis Prescott. Lost to Canelo via SD (hmmmmmm) on his debut! His next loss was to Tim Bradley on points then he lost again to Canelo via UD. Then he became champion and lost on SD after six defences to Mickey Bey. Josh Taylor stopped him and he was apparently unlikely to lose to O'Hara Davies (didn't see it). Vasquez is definitely a case of a man who is better than his record, as he has lost 10 fights. I wonder how many he has 'actually' lost?