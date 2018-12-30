I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?



He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.



100% mate, was just strange and seemed to respect Lopez power too much, there were hardly any of the angles we see from him like we have done previously against the likes of Sosa and RigondeauxLoma took a chance he was getting a green inexperienced Lopez and Lopez took a chance they were getting a rusty LomaEither way, would love to see a rematch, I dont want to see Lopez move up until he defends at least once and who better than another match against Loma (from a fan POV!) also cant wait to see Lopez against some of the killers at 140All said and done, fair fucking play to them both, fighting each other when they should do and despite the lack of crowds or PPV