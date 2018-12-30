I can understand taking a round or 2 to feel the guy out. But 6?
He absolutely tuned up lopez in rounds 7 through 11. Landed clean shots over and over. Lopez landed nothing of significance until the last round, which was a legitimately great round from him...but for me thats really the only round he won. The first 6 were just given to him.
100% mate, was just strange and seemed to respect Lopez power too much, there were hardly any of the angles we see from him like we have done previously against the likes of Sosa and Rigondeaux
Loma took a chance he was getting a green inexperienced Lopez and Lopez took a chance they were getting a rusty Loma
Either way, would love to see a rematch, I dont want to see Lopez move up until he defends at least once and who better than another match against Loma (from a fan POV!) also cant wait to see Lopez against some of the killers at 140
All said and done, fair fucking play to them both, fighting each other when they should do and despite the lack of crowds or PPV