Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 2811474 times)

Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63720 on: July 19, 2020, 03:41:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2020, 03:09:10 PM
Wasn't aware of that mate. What weight is he now? Light Heavyweight?  ;D

You're getting him mixed up with Naz  ;D . Lightweight I think, looks in good shape anyway
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63721 on: Yesterday at 09:46:35 PM »
 :D


Anyway lads, rumour going around Canelo's camp have offered Callum Smith $5m to fight him this year.  I say take it and batter the ginger dickhead.  ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63722 on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:46:35 PM
:D


Anyway lads, rumour going around Canelo's camp have offered Callum Smith $5m to fight him this year.  I say take it and batter the ginger dickhead.  ;D

Thought Callum was retired mate to be honest.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63723 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM »
 ;D

He was doing an "Amir Khan" mate. Just waiting for the big money when he should've been cleaning up a solid but not spectacular Super Middleweight division.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63724 on: Today at 08:33:30 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM
;D

He was doing an "Amir Khan" mate. Just waiting for the big money when he should've been cleaning up a solid but not spectacular Super Middleweight division.

Why'd you have to go and mention he who shall not be named?

Fordy's out there somewhere like:

Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63725 on: Today at 08:48:55 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:46:35 PM
:D


Anyway lads, rumour going around Canelo's camp have offered Callum Smith $5m to fight him this year.  I say take it and batter the ginger dickhead.  ;D
IF (and it is a big if) that's true, it is a no-brainer for Smith surely? Perhaps he thinks he should earn more but it gives him a pathway to super stardom if he wins. He has an excellent chance too as I feel his size and style are all wrong for Canelo. You're not fighting Rocky Fielding now ginger balls.  :wanker
Online kloppagetime

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63726 on: Today at 08:51:24 AM »
Canelo would crush Smith no problem. Look at Canelo's CV his beaten a who's who of fighters I remember when he fought Triple G many people were saying he would lose to him but he handled that hype job with ease.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63727 on: Today at 09:13:56 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:51:24 AM
Canelo would crush Smith no problem. Look at Canelo's CV his beaten a who's who of fighters I remember when he fought Triple G many people were saying he would lose to him but he handled that hype job with ease.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

By 'handled' you mean a couple of fortunate decisions. Canelo is a talented fighter no doubt, but also a cherry picking diva. He decides to fight Rocky Fielding to pick up a handy world title, then takes on a past his best Kovalev at 175.

If you think he will 'crush' Smith, a man who has the style and dimensions to give him hell, I don't know what to tell you. He didn't exactly crush Daniel Jacobs did he? Also, he has fought Fielding, Khan, Chavez Junior and Liam Smith in his last eight fights.

Callum Smith is the classic example of a man who fights to his opponent's level. Looks half-arsed against moderate opposition but shows his real skills against the better fighters.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:15 AM by 1892tillforever »
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63728 on: Today at 09:14:11 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:51:24 AM
Canelo would crush Smith no problem. Look at Canelo's CV his beaten a who's who of fighters I remember when he fought Triple G many people were saying he would lose to him but he handled that hype job with ease.

GGG a hype job? Come on mate, only Fordy can get away with such outlandish remarks round here  :D

GGG is 2-0 in alot of peoples' eyes. (I have it 1-1). They were both tremendous fights and I will be happy to pay for a 3rd
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63729 on: Today at 09:59:59 AM »
Yup, GGG beat him twice for me.  There were plenty on here who thought he lost to Lara as well.

Mind you, Callum probably lost to John Ryder and his best win is Rocky fielding, so it's all relative.  I think Callum gives him problems just because of his size and reach especially.  But he won't knock him out and he'll need to murder him to get the decision so Canelo would probably win.
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63730 on: Today at 10:56:32 AM »
Money is not likely to be an issue for Callum as he will be on a career high payday for taking on Canelo.

The problem will be the clauses in the contract the ginger one likes to put in no rehydration clauses which weakens Callum and he also I believe did this to Rocky Fielding.

Canelo is good no doubt and has a good chin but when he holds all the aces he will take away the advantage of others when he can and imo it is wrong if you want to fight at Super Middle / Light Heavy you fight at the normal weights 168/175ibs
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63731 on: Today at 12:10:35 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:51:24 AM
Canelo would crush Smith no problem. Look at Canelo's CV his beaten a who's who of fighters I remember when he fought Triple G many people were saying he would lose to him but he handled that hype job with ease.

Please, we only allow one Fordy into this thread to make shite comments, we don't want another one.  :wave
Online kloppagetime

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63732 on: Today at 12:38:12 PM »
Look people hate on him because he's the golden boy and they can't stand his success. For me he's one of the greatest boxers I've ever seen and he's only loss is against the greatest boxer I've ever seen.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63733 on: Today at 12:41:43 PM »
The reaction isn't because of that,the reaction is because you called Gennedy Golovkin a "Hype job".  ;D

He lost twice to Golovkin in many peoples eyes including mine. While the second fight was closer, Golovkin was clear winner to many in their first fight.  He's also a drug cheat.  ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63734 on: Today at 01:20:19 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 12:38:12 PM
Look people hate on him because he's the golden boy and they can't stand his success. For me he's one of the greatest boxers I've ever seen and he's only loss is against the greatest boxer I've ever seen.

'Handled that hype job with ease'.  To be fair, this kind of thing is what talking about boxing on the Internet is like most of the time, but we try and keep this thread free of nonsense like that.  Unless it's Fordy.
Online Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63735 on: Today at 01:29:42 PM »
At least Fordy provides some comedy!
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline King.Keita

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63736 on: Today at 02:23:04 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:51:24 AM
Canelo would crush Smith no problem. Look at Canelo's CV his beaten a who's who of fighters I remember when he fought Triple G many people were saying he would lose to him but he handled that hype job with ease.
Got to go down as one of the worst posts on this thread. GGG is anything but a hype job. He's slowed down a bit in the last 2 years but the first fight he clearly won. Second fight Canelo pushed forward a lot more but GGG still edged that one. Plus the whole meat scandal with Canelo and his questionable performance vs Lara, of course there's going to be doubt against him. He has a long way to go before he can be called a great.
Online 7777

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63737 on: Today at 02:37:33 PM »
Even Fordy doesn't spout as much nonsense as GGG being a hype job  ;D


Online 7777

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63738 on: Today at 02:55:34 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 02:23:04 PM
Got to go down as one of the worst posts on this thread. GGG is anything but a hype job. He's slowed down a bit in the last 2 years but the first fight he clearly won. Second fight Canelo pushed forward a lot more but GGG still edged that one. Plus the whole meat scandal with Canelo and his questionable performance vs Lara, of course there's going to be doubt against him. He has a long way to go before he can be called a great.

He is definitely a modern ATG for me

Just had a scoot at Boxrec to refresh my memory...

4 weight world champion, current P4P #1, biggest deal in sports history at the time of signing it

56 fights, 53 wins, 2 draws and the only ever recorded loss was to Floyd!

World titles held (current): Unified WBA (Super), WBC (Franchise) Ring magazine and lineal middleweight champion and WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion

World titles held (past): WBA (Unified), WBC, WBO and Ring junior middleweight champion, IBF middleweight title, WBO light heavyweight titleholder 

Look at some of the names on his resume, some of which are also going to be future HOF'ers. He beat Sugar Shane as a young pup 8 years ago, even Kermit Cintron was a beast back then! He certainly doesn't have a lot left to prove IMO

Canelo Alvarez def. Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round KO   Nov. 2, 2019
Canelo Alvarez def. Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision   May 4, 2019
Canelo Alvarez def. Rocky Fielding by third-round TKO   Dec. 15, 2018
Canelo Alvarez def. Gennadiy Golovkin by majority decision   Sept. 15, 2018
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, split draw   Sept. 16, 2017
Canelo Alvarez def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision   May 6, 2017
Canelo Alvarez def. Liam Smith by ninth-round KO   Sept. 17, 2016
Canelo Alvarez def. Amir Khan by sixth-round KO   May 7, 2016
Canelo Alvarez def. Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision   Nov. 21, 2015
Canelo Alvarez def. James Kirkland by third-round KO   May 9, 2015
Canelo Alvarez def. Erislandy Lara by split decision   July 12, 2014
Canelo Alvarez def. Alfredo Angulo by 10th-round TKO   March 8, 2014
Floyd Mayweather def. Canelo Alvarez by majority decision   Sept. 14, 2013
Canelo Alvarez def. Austin Trout by unanimous decision   April 20, 2013
Canelo Alvarez def. Josesito Lopez by fifth-round TKO   Sept. 15, 2012
Canelo Alvarez def. Shane Mosley by unanimous decision   May 5, 2012
Canelo Alvarez def. Kermit Cintron by fifth-round TKO   Nov. 26, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Alfonso Gomez by sixth-round TKO   Sept. 17, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Ryan Rhodes by 12th-round TKO   June 18, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Matthew Hatton by unanimous decision   March 5, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Lovemore N'dou by unanimous decision   Dec. 4, 2010
Canelo Alvarez def. Carlos Baldomir by sixth-round KO   Sept. 18, 2010
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63739 on: Today at 03:07:32 PM »
He's a 4 weight world champion and he's fought the best of the best in each of those 4 divisions.  Definite modern great and hall of famer.  Couple of things work against him though; the tainted meat, the lack of a convincing win against GGG, and the fact that if Andre Ward would have tied him in knots if he hadn't retired ;D
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63740 on: Today at 03:16:42 PM »
Canelo is the dog's bollocks for me. So much fun to watch. Always brings heat. Love his style. He does do the A-side bollocks to the max but then in his biggest fight he had to come in at 152lbs due to the demands of a bigger star so I guess torch has passed in that respect.

I happen to think GGG is a bit overrated, but far far far far far away from being a hype job. Feasted on too many Latvians, wasting his prime years, shouting that he was avoided. Was unlucky in first fight against Canelo but then I thought both Jacobs on dyvechenko beat him so swings and roundabouts and all that
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63741 on: Today at 03:18:14 PM »
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 02:55:34 PM
He is definitely a modern ATG for me

Just had a scoot at Boxrec to refresh my memory...

4 weight world champion, current P4P #1, biggest deal in sports history at the time of signing it

56 fights, 53 wins, 2 draws and the only ever recorded loss was to Floyd!

World titles held (current): Unified WBA (Super), WBC (Franchise) Ring magazine and lineal middleweight champion and WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion

World titles held (past): WBA (Unified), WBC, WBO and Ring junior middleweight champion, IBF middleweight title, WBO light heavyweight titleholder 

Look at some of the names on his resume, some of which are also going to be future HOF'ers. He beat Sugar Shane as a young pup 8 years ago, even Kermit Cintron was a beast back then! He certainly doesn't have a lot left to prove IMO

Canelo Alvarez def. Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round KO   Nov. 2, 2019
Canelo Alvarez def. Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision   May 4, 2019
Canelo Alvarez def. Rocky Fielding by third-round TKO   Dec. 15, 2018
Canelo Alvarez def. Gennadiy Golovkin by majority decision   Sept. 15, 2018
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, split draw   Sept. 16, 2017
Canelo Alvarez def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision   May 6, 2017
Canelo Alvarez def. Liam Smith by ninth-round KO   Sept. 17, 2016
Canelo Alvarez def. Amir Khan by sixth-round KO   May 7, 2016
Canelo Alvarez def. Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision   Nov. 21, 2015
Canelo Alvarez def. James Kirkland by third-round KO   May 9, 2015
Canelo Alvarez def. Erislandy Lara by split decision   July 12, 2014
Canelo Alvarez def. Alfredo Angulo by 10th-round TKO   March 8, 2014
Floyd Mayweather def. Canelo Alvarez by majority decision   Sept. 14, 2013
Canelo Alvarez def. Austin Trout by unanimous decision   April 20, 2013
Canelo Alvarez def. Josesito Lopez by fifth-round TKO   Sept. 15, 2012
Canelo Alvarez def. Shane Mosley by unanimous decision   May 5, 2012
Canelo Alvarez def. Kermit Cintron by fifth-round TKO   Nov. 26, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Alfonso Gomez by sixth-round TKO   Sept. 17, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Ryan Rhodes by 12th-round TKO   June 18, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Matthew Hatton by unanimous decision   March 5, 2011
Canelo Alvarez def. Lovemore N'dou by unanimous decision   Dec. 4, 2010
Canelo Alvarez def. Carlos Baldomir by sixth-round KO   Sept. 18, 2010
He is one of the standouts of the last 10-15 years, but I do think he gets even more credit that he is due. Mosley was 40 and LONG past his best. A slightly younger version had already been dealt with by Pacman and Mayweather in comprehensive fashion. I'm one of those who thinks Lara beat him. A LOT of those names sound better than what they are: Kirkland, Angulo, Gomez, Cintron were all solid operators but not top notch.

His best wins IMO are GGG (debatable), Kovalev (up in weight but well past his peak), Cotto (past his prime), and Jacobs. Yes, I am picking holes and probably being harsh on Canelo, but he is also a diva twat  :D

Fighting Fielding and Chavez Jr. is little better than Floyd beating Berto.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63742 on: Today at 03:21:15 PM »
Erislandy Lara beat him too.

You really need to KO the fucker now just to get a majority win.  ;D

Online 7777

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63743 on: Today at 03:21:57 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:16:42 PM
Canelo is the dog's bollocks for me. So much fun to watch. Always brings heat. Love his style. He does do the A-side bollocks to the max but then in his biggest fight he had to come in at 152lbs due to the demands of a bigger star so I guess torch has passed in that respect.

I happen to think GGG is a bit overrated, but far far far far far away from being a hype job. Feasted on too many Latvians, wasting his prime years, shouting that he was avoided. Was unlucky in first fight against Canelo but then I thought both Jacobs on dyvechenko beat him so swings and roundabouts and all that

Tbf, some of it was also how long he stayed as an amateur with that insane record including an Olympic silver medal
