Got to go down as one of the worst posts on this thread. GGG is anything but a hype job. He's slowed down a bit in the last 2 years but the first fight he clearly won. Second fight Canelo pushed forward a lot more but GGG still edged that one. Plus the whole meat scandal with Canelo and his questionable performance vs Lara, of course there's going to be doubt against him. He has a long way to go before he can be called a great.



He is definitely a modern ATG for meJust had a scoot at Boxrec to refresh my memory...4 weight world champion, current P4P #1, biggest deal in sports history at the time of signing it56 fights, 53 wins, 2 draws and the only ever recorded loss was to Floyd!World titles held (current): Unified WBA (Super), WBC (Franchise) Ring magazine and lineal middleweight champion and WBA (Regular) super middleweight championWorld titles held (past): WBA (Unified), WBC, WBO and Ring junior middleweight champion, IBF middleweight title, WBO light heavyweight titleholderLook at some of the names on his resume, some of which are also going to be future HOF'ers. He beat Sugar Shane as a young pup 8 years ago, even Kermit Cintron was a beast back then! He certainly doesn't have a lot left to prove IMO