« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1587 1588 1589 1590 1591 [1592]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 2800198 times)

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,089
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63640 on: June 13, 2020, 09:05:10 PM »
Quote from: aggerdid on June 12, 2020, 05:36:21 PM
https://youtu.be/yDHz9ONx2A0

Rewatching hatton vs manyweather. The way joe cortez reffed this was bizarre. He must have been paid to stop anything inside by mayweathers team.

Was over there for that, can remember screaming for Cortez to let Hatton work on the inside the busybody fucker
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63641 on: June 15, 2020, 12:14:58 AM »
Quote from: 7777 on June 13, 2020, 09:05:10 PM
Was over there for that, can remember screaming for Cortez to let Hatton work on the inside the busybody fucker
Yep remember the same was getting very wound up about Cortez stopping it every time, it felt dodgy or just rank bad refereeing at best
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63642 on: June 16, 2020, 12:53:41 AM »
Quote
Bob Arum has suggested that Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk fight each other next year to solidify one genuine contender for the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua winner.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63643 on: June 16, 2020, 08:01:20 AM »
Wouldn't go for that if I were Whyte!

He should have taken the Joshua fight when he had the chance.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63644 on: June 16, 2020, 09:23:51 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2020, 12:53:41 AM


Don't see how that benefits Whyte plus I can't see AJ or Fury not going into a second rematch straight away.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63645 on: June 16, 2020, 10:02:45 AM »
Usyk should be got at NOW. The longer he's at Heavyweight the better he will get.  Only thing we need to know is if he can take a proper Heavyweight's punch.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63646 on: June 17, 2020, 05:21:31 PM »
Dillian Whyte is taking legal action against WBC according to Mauricio Sulaiman on the back of the Joshua/Fury announcements.  He's screwed himself out of anything if he goes through with this. :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63647 on: June 17, 2020, 05:37:27 PM »
Dillian Whyte has been completely screwed over how long has he been a mandatory ?

I think he should have got the shot at Wilder but he made the big mistake of thinking Fury would be a walkover.

Cant wait for boxing to return if honest.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63648 on: June 17, 2020, 05:39:03 PM »
Since 2017 he's been the WBC mandatory.  ;D
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63649 on: June 17, 2020, 07:02:28 PM »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2020, 12:53:41 AM


He wants to lay off the funny fags.

This situation is a mess, Fury with the Wilder rematch and then the mandatory with Whyte. AJ with mandatory defences against Pulev & Usyk. At best I can see each of them fighting 3 times each between now and the end of 2021.
Logged

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63650 on: June 17, 2020, 10:36:37 PM »
I predict Fury will be elevated to WBC 'franchise' status and Dillian fights for the regular belt, not that it will satisfy him though. What a farce WBC are.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63651 on: June 18, 2020, 11:47:31 AM »
Usyk is now co promoted and is involved with Hearn. I can see the Whyte v Usyk fight being made quite easily.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63652 on: June 18, 2020, 08:37:20 PM »
In film boxing news another biopic finally in the works. Mike Tyson biopic with Jamie Foxx is on the cards.  It was meant to happen in 2014 but that one got cancelled.  :D
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63653 on: June 20, 2020, 10:53:27 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2020, 11:47:31 AM
Usyk is now co promoted and is involved with Hearn. I can see the Whyte v Usyk fight being made quite easily.

I think AJ will be stripped of the WBO belt & Fury will end up as Franchise Champion. If not, I don't see them fighting twice in 2021.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2020, 11:18:38 AM by Alf »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63654 on: June 24, 2020, 11:05:46 AM »
Should never of linked up in the first place.

Report: Tyson Fury parts ways with Daniel Kinahan

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan, according to reports in a British newspaper this morning.

The Telegraph is reporting that Fury has made the move just weeks after Kinahan was credited by the British boxer with having a key role in brokering a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan was working alongside the two-time world heavyweight champion as an advisor but promoter Bob Arum told the British newspaper that they were no longer working together.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC heavyweight title and another bout against Wilder, as well as the fight against Joshua are on the cards for 2021 - with Kinahan initially expected to play a big role in organising the fights.

Earlier this month, the Taoiseach said he believed it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have nothing to do with the upcoming fight as Kinahan was named in the High Court as being a senior figure in an international drugs gang.

"Its not a decision for me, but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this," Leo Varadkar said at the time.

"Maybe they dont know the facts or they dont know the truth. But they need to know them, and I wouldnt like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."

https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/sport/report-tyson-fury-parts-ways-with-daniel-kinahan-1007092.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63655 on: June 24, 2020, 11:54:59 AM »
Every time you see the word 'advisor' in boxing, it means something moody is going on.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63656 on: June 24, 2020, 01:07:47 PM »
LOl he hasn't really, just saying he's cut ties so he doesn't get any hassle.  ;D
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63657 on: June 24, 2020, 01:58:45 PM »
Exactly, only a sucker would believe that story. Which is why I still hope Joshua knocks Fury cold.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63658 on: June 24, 2020, 02:03:03 PM »
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2020, 01:07:47 PM
LOl he hasn't really, just saying he's cut ties so he doesn't get any hassle.  ;D

This. Kinahan has been working behind the scenes in boxing for years, everyone in boxing knows about it. The walking bag of Lemo, Kalle Saurland touched on it in a recent IFL interview. Said that everyone in boxing knows about Kinahan's behind the scenes involvement.

Fury stupidly came out and credited him with sorting the deal which dragged his name out in to the spotlight and brought a whole load of grief for Fury. His PR team are all over this, no way these two have parted company, its just PR damage control.
Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,089
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63659 on: June 25, 2020, 11:43:27 AM »
Joyce and Dubois moved. Look forward to that one

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/53176024
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63660 on: June 25, 2020, 01:13:09 PM »
Yeah that was meant to  be happening next month.  ;D
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63661 on: June 25, 2020, 02:29:47 PM »
Joshua v Pulev was also meant to happen last Saturday. Hope they start putting on a few fights, UFC have done it without any problems
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63662 on: June 25, 2020, 02:34:28 PM »
July is the month boxing get's back up and running in Europe mate. Eddie and Frank have got a couple of cards on. There's been low key cards in the U>S  last couple of weeks but with the covid situation over there fuck knows what's going to happen.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63663 on: June 25, 2020, 06:26:23 PM »
Anybody catch this the other day?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h5w-weMkbrU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h5w-weMkbrU</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63664 on: June 25, 2020, 06:29:39 PM »
Yeah mate about 5 years ago when they did it.  ;D

That was a good one, the Heavyweight edition was a good too.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63665 on: June 25, 2020, 06:31:28 PM »
Nah, I'll watch it due to Froch not being there
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63666 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 AM »
If it's the one I think it is, I watched it back in the day.

There was some good James Toney chat as I remember ;D
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63667 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 AM »
A roundtable with current heavyweights would be fun. Whyte, Fury, AJ, Wilder and Usyk. Stick Chisora in there too for some light entertainment and maybe a bit of table-throwing
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63668 on: Yesterday at 02:54:52 PM »
Whyte v Povetkin confirmed also on August 22nd.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63669 on: Yesterday at 04:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:54:52 PM
Whyte v Povetkin confirmed also on August 22nd.

Yup. In Eddie Hearn's garden ;D
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63670 on: Yesterday at 05:09:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2020, 06:29:39 PM
Yeah mate about 5 years ago when they did it.  ;D

That was a good one, the Heavyweight edition was a good too.
Lol.

I thought Roy Jones looked a bit younger in it. :D

What a delusional Bufoon Collins is in that, he still thinks a prime RJJ avoided him.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Rheinbacher

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63671 on: Today at 06:21:10 PM »
Jarell Miller failed a drugs test for his comeback fight in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63672 on: Today at 06:22:29 PM »
They're going to find a brand new substance in that bloke one day.  ;D
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,166
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63673 on: Today at 06:29:59 PM »
:lmao

Surely they have to ban him for life now?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63674 on: Today at 06:31:14 PM »
He's only failed 4 times mate, have a heart.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #63675 on: Today at 07:22:16 PM »
He'll be fighting Shannon Briggs in Russia by the end of the year ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1587 1588 1589 1590 1591 [1592]   Go Up
« previous next »
 