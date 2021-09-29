Dont know why but the sad news really affected me and it forced me to reflect on what great football times we enjoyed all brought about by the Shankly management and the start of becoming the huge world famous club we are today.



Like Timbo and others we served our time in the boys pen before graduating to the Kop. Roger was there when Shanks arrived and whilst all great teams need class in every position the goal scorer is key and we have been blessed with so many great ones. Shanks put him in as he recognised that he allied hard work for the team as well as goal scorer in chief. I saw him score on his debut as all the greats that followed him seem to do.



So many memorable goals as described in this excellent thread to one of our all time greats.





I decided his most memorable goals for me were at the beginning of May 65. The first goal after 3 minutes of extra time v Leeds when he stooped to head home Crunches cross to set us on our way.



Then 3 days later his rasping shot from 20 yards which flew into the Internationale net after just 4 minutes. They had bragged how their defence was impenetrable thanks to Catenaccio or dead-bolt system they played. Not when Roger was on the pitch. If the roar that greeted the FACup being paraded around Anfield was loud it was eclipsed when Rogers shot hit the net past a motionless keeper.



Thanks Roger for all you did during your time at LFC.



Thoughts go to his family and friends. RIP.

