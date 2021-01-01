« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sir Roger Hunt  (Read 9279 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,970
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:20:21 am »
Inter Milan 1965 .

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:42:27 am »
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:45 am by Billy Elliot »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline trotter58

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We are the one and only Wanderers!
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:55:16 am »
Ended his career at Bolton, the club he supported.

Signed by Nat Lofthouse, his boyhood hero.

https://www.bwfc.co.uk/news/2021/september/roger-hunt-1938-2021/
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,970
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:05:52 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:42:27 am
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ

Great stuff . I loved the Chris Lawler bit .
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:31 am by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:22:24 am »
Lawrence
Lawler
Byrne
Milne
Yeats
Stevenson
Callaghan
Hunt
St.John
Smith
Thompson

.... same as last year, boys!

(OK, Geoff Strong & Alf Arrowsmith got a shout now & again)

RIP, Roger.

I remember a game at Anfield 69-ish, when Shankly subbed Roger for the first time. Everyone in the ground was stunned. Hunt threw his shirt at the dug-out as he stormed off... and you sensed it was the end of an era. Glad he had a few solid years at Bolton beyond that (as did Peter Thompson, later on, if I remember correctly). Roger, so strong on the ball, power in both feet, but in my mind his strength was his ability to make half a yard for himself and conjure a goal when nothing seemed 'on'. Him & the Saint will be knocking in a few upstairs, now, I think.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:45 am by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:46:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Everton tweeted this today, it's such a great picture, must have been great to be there.


Everton
@Everton
Our thoughts are with Roger Hunt's loved ones and everyone at
@LFC
 at this sad time. RIP.





We were magnificent that day. Totally dominated them even though it was only 1-0. Sir Roger scored the winner with a great shot. The Park End went mental. Great day. Thank you Sir Roger.

Sadly a week or so later they signed Alan Ball and a few weeks after that he inspired them to a 3-1 win in the first league derby of the season plus a 1-0 win later that season in the famous FA cup match where 64000 watched at Goodison and 46,000 watched on big screens at Anfield. What a horrible journey home that was on the 68 bus full of gloating Blues.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:51:13 am »
Quote from: coct3au on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656

A long story as short as possible.

1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.

My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'

He scored twice.

1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.

Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!

Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...

A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.

I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.

For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.


Thanks so much for posting this. What a fitting tribute in this fine thread and what a fantastic insight into the true stature of the man. A true gent, an incredible footballer and a truly decent man. God bless you Sir Roger Hunt.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:16:29 am »
RIP, Sir Roger.

True Gent. Humble and down to earth.

You'll Never Walk Alone, Sir.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:19:35 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:42:27 am
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ

Thanks so much for posting that. Never seen it before.

Was in the Scoreboard end to witness it. So fitting youve posted it in this thread because I honestly believe that ranks as Sir Rogers finest ever performance for the Reds. And believe me that really is saying something when you consider how many great performances he gave us. But that particular day I just recall he seemed almost unplayable. Looking at the highlights it looks a pretty even contest but that in no way reflects the full game.

We bossed it from start to finish and sure Bestie as ever was a menace but his were fleeting moments against a white shirted tide.

I never did figure out quite why but in that game Shanks deployed our wonderful number 8 striker in a midfield role and he did completely run the show. Bobby Charlton in a similar role for United could get nowhere near him. Roger was inspired; magnificent from start to finish and, of course, rounded off his performance with that terrific winner. And the thing was he was nearing the end of his career here by then which made his performance all the more remarkable.

A fantastic memory of a great day and such a fitting watch on this sad day for us older Reds but nevertheless a great way to celebrate one of the greatest ever Liverpool footballers. Also a great bonus cameo of our wonderful Emlyn playing such a terrific game at left back in his first season with us.

Once again tonight God Bless you Sir Roger Hunt. That day you most certainly were wonderful and full of health full of go and full of vigour.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:11:14 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:42:27 am
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ

great that, Traveling Kop at the end going mad  :scarf

And right at the very end George Best deep in conversation with Tommy Lawrence and laughing as they go down the tunnel.- Great clip
Logged

Offline Homesick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • Dragged up in Bootle
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:39:33 am »
Wednesday 14 December 1966.
Liverpool v Ajax. Game ended up 2-2
There was thick fog at Anfield.
Almost 55,000 fans packed in.
I was a 14-year-old on the Kop.
We couldn't even see the halfway line.
Heard a roar from the Anfield Road end.
The Kop sang: "Who scored the goal, who scored the goal, ee aye adio who scored the goal".
The Anny Road End replied: "Sir Roger Hunt, Sir Roger Hunt, ee aye adio, Sir Roger Hunt."
Happy days.
Logged
Trust those who seek the truth but doubt those who say they have found it.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,302
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:54:26 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:11:14 am
great that, Traveling Kop at the end going mad  :scarf

And right at the very end George Best deep in conversation with Tommy Lawrence and laughing as they go down the tunnel.- Great clip

What a terrific piece of film. Pace and power and skill and a red hot atmosphere. Sir Roger had a stormer.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:08:06 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:46:30 am
We were magnificent that day. Totally dominated them even though it was only 1-0. Sir Roger scored the winner with a great shot. The Park End went mental. Great day. Thank you Sir Roger.

Sadly a week or so later they signed Alan Ball and a few weeks after that he inspired them to a 3-1 win in the first league derby of the season plus a 1-0 win later that season in the famous FA cup match where 64000 watched at Goodison and 46,000 watched on big screens at Anfield. What a horrible journey home that was on the 68 bus full of gloating Blues.

Showed my Uncle (on my Ma's side) that photo and he said he was there with my dad (no longer with us). Told me it was the Charity Shield, which I didn't know.

My Uncle is completely gutted, it must be horrible, as some have said to have lost a bit more of your childhood (although my Uncle and Dad would have been older than Timbo, etc.).

It's like how I'm going to feel when Dalglish or Rush goes (assuming I don't go before them!).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:42 am by Billy Elliot »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:20:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:54:26 am
What a terrific piece of film. Pace and power and skill and a red hot atmosphere. Sir Roger had a stormer.

I love that goal. The vision from both Hunt and Hateley (was told the blues used to chant "not worth a hape'ny" back at us when we chanted his name) was great. And the way Hunt opens his body just before slotting it in.

It's the type of goal that a young kid would watch and think, "what's so good?". It's so good because it all looks so simple. And it all looks so simple, because he's so good!
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,924
  • kopite
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:33:22 am »
'Sir Roger'

Knighted by the Kop, no need of sword.
My boyhood hero, with every goal scored.
On my red jersey, I wore number 8.
A record maker, a legend, an all time great.
He helped achieve Bill Shankly's dream.
Part of Ramsey's World Cup winning team.
On and off the pitch, a well deserved 'Sir'
Struck a thunderous shot through the air.
One of the greatest players we'll ever see.
Still my favourite ever Red, if you ask me!
So at number 8 or number 21.
He was my childhood hero, second to none.
His flag, next game will take pride of place.
'Sir Roger' a man of skill, a man of grace.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:58 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm »
Dont know why but the sad news really affected me and it forced me to reflect on what great football times we enjoyed all brought about by the Shankly management and the start of becoming the huge world famous club we are today.

Like Timbo and others we served our time in the boys pen before graduating to the Kop. Roger was there when Shanks arrived and whilst all great teams need class in every position the goal scorer is key and we have been blessed with so many great ones. Shanks put him in as he recognised that he allied hard work for the team as well as goal scorer in chief. I saw him score on his debut as all the greats that followed him seem to do.

So many memorable goals as described in this excellent thread to one of our all time greats.


I decided his most memorable goals for me were at the beginning of May 65. The first goal after 3 minutes of extra time v Leeds when he stooped to head home Crunches cross to set us on our way.

Then 3 days later his rasping shot from 20 yards which flew into the Internationale net after just 4 minutes. They had bragged how their defence was impenetrable thanks to Catenaccio or dead-bolt system they played. Not when Roger was on the pitch. If the roar that greeted the FACup being paraded around Anfield was loud it was eclipsed when Rogers shot hit the net past a motionless keeper.

Thanks Roger for all you did during your time at LFC.

Thoughts go to his family and friends. RIP.
Logged

Online Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
Fantastic stories and tributes on here to a childhood hero and just a wonderful ambassador for LFC!

Imagine the amount of goals he would get in this team today with all the chances we create and miss not to mention the billiard tables they play on and not like the glue pots of Sir Roger's day!

RIP SIR ROGER HUNT a true legend never to be forgotten. 
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Lovely to see so many tributes, it seems like lots of our true greats have been taken in the last couple of years.

Roger Hunt was before my time, but as a kid his name and deeds were spoken of in almost reverential tones by older family members, a fair few of whom were blues, but that didn't matter to them. Many blues of that generation used to go to Anfield when Everton were away and likewise reds did the same at Goodison. There was a respect and admiration for each others greats.

Having had so many great players over the years I've come to rely on the fantastic LFC history site to help me put into perspective what a Liverpool legend is. Of course there's lots of definitions and opinions, but for me the top 100 appearance makers / players with >200 games, the top 50 goalscorers / scorers of >50 goals, is a good starting point. Then we have involvement in winning major trophies and also behaviour and attitude towards the club.

Roger Hunt scores highly on all these counts, but every time I look at the goalscorers list, there he is. 285 in 492. Only beaten by 1 man.

His appearance record was bettered only by 14 players and as a double league winner, that really does put him in the top echelon.
Just sorry I never got to see him play. RIP Roger and thoughts with his family.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:22 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #218 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm »
RIP Sir Roger
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • JFT96.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #219 on: Today at 03:20:25 pm »
Rest in peace to an all time great. The club's fabric is made from people like Roger and the indelible marks they leave on the club. A proper gentleman he was by all accounts too. Such a shame, we've lost some great ones lately.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,556
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:05:15 pm »
Another great from this era passes away.  An absolute legend of the game.  Before my time, but I've got some great footage of him playing for us.

Football and footballers are just so different now.
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:08:20 pm »
RIP Sir Roger.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm »
Scored the first goal I ever witnessed Liverpool slot home.
SAT 18 JAN 1969 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2
Go gently, Sir Roger.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 