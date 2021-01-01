« previous next »
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:20:21 am »
Inter Milan 1965 .

Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:42:27 am »
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:55:16 am »
Ended his career at Bolton, the club he supported.

Signed by Nat Lofthouse, his boyhood hero.

https://www.bwfc.co.uk/news/2021/september/roger-hunt-1938-2021/
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:05:52 am »
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ

Great stuff . I loved the Chris Lawler bit .
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:22:24 am »
Lawrence
Lawler
Byrne
Milne
Yeats
Stevenson
Callaghan
Hunt
St.John
Smith
Thompson

.... same as last year, boys!

(OK, Geoff Strong & Alf Arrowsmith got a shout now & again)

RIP, Roger.

I remember a game at Anfield 69-ish, when Shankly subbed Roger for the first time. Everyone in the ground was stunned. Hunt threw his shirt at the dug-out as he stormed off... and you sensed it was the end of an era. Glad he had a few solid years at Bolton beyond that (as did Peter Thompson, later on, if I remember correctly). Roger, so strong on the ball, power in both feet, but in my mind his strength was his ability to make half a yard for himself and conjure a goal when nothing seemed 'on'. Him & the Saint will be knocking in a few upstairs, now, I think.

Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:46:30 am »
Everton tweeted this today, it's such a great picture, must have been great to be there.


Everton
@Everton
Our thoughts are with Roger Hunt's loved ones and everyone at
@LFC
 at this sad time. RIP.





We were magnificent that day. Totally dominated them even though it was only 1-0. Sir Roger scored the winner with a great shot. The Park End went mental. Great day. Thank you Sir Roger.

Sadly a week or so later they signed Alan Ball and a few weeks after that he inspired them to a 3-1 win in the first league derby of the season plus a 1-0 win later that season in the famous FA cup match where 64000 watched at Goodison and 46,000 watched on big screens at Anfield. What a horrible journey home that was on the 68 bus full of gloating Blues.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:51:13 am »
Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656

A long story as short as possible.

1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.

My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'

He scored twice.

1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.

Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!

Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...

A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.

I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.

For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.


Thanks so much for posting this. What a fitting tribute in this fine thread and what a fantastic insight into the true stature of the man. A true gent, an incredible footballer and a truly decent man. God bless you Sir Roger Hunt.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:16:29 am »
RIP, Sir Roger.

True Gent. Humble and down to earth.

You'll Never Walk Alone, Sir.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:19:35 am »
United vs Liverpool '68.

Brilliant match.

Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.

Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ

Thanks so much for posting that. Never seen it before.

Was in the Scoreboard end to witness it. So fitting youve posted it in this thread because I honestly believe that ranks as Sir Rogers finest ever performance for the Reds. And believe me that really is saying something when you consider how many great performances he gave us. But that particular day I just recall he seemed almost unplayable. Looking at the highlights it looks a pretty even contest but that in no way reflects the full game.

We bossed it from start to finish and sure Bestie as ever was a menace but his were fleeting moments against a white shirted tide.

I never did figure out quite why but in that game Shanks deployed our wonderful number 8 striker in a midfield role and he did completely run the show. Bobby Charlton in a similar role for United could get nowhere near him. Roger was inspired; magnificent from start to finish and, of course, rounded off his performance with that terrific winner. And the thing was he was nearing the end of his career here by then which made his performance all the more remarkable.

A fantastic memory of a great day and such a fitting watch on this sad day for us older Reds but nevertheless a great way to celebrate one of the greatest ever Liverpool footballers. Also a great bonus cameo of our wonderful Emlyn playing such a terrific game at left back in his first season with us.

Once again tonight God Bless you Sir Roger Hunt. That day you most certainly were wonderful and full of health full of go and full of vigour.
