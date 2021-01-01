Lawrence
Lawler
Byrne
Milne
Yeats
Stevenson
Callaghan
Hunt
St.John
Smith
Thompson
.... same as last year, boys!
(OK, Geoff Strong & Alf Arrowsmith got a shout now & again)
RIP, Roger.
I remember a game at Anfield 69-ish, when Shankly subbed Roger for the first time. Everyone in the ground was stunned. Hunt threw his shirt at the dug-out as he stormed off... and you sensed it was the end of an era. Glad he had a few solid years at Bolton beyond that (as did Peter Thompson, later on, if I remember correctly). Roger, so strong on the ball, power in both feet, but in my mind his strength was his ability to make half a yard for himself and conjure a goal when nothing seemed 'on'. Him & the Saint will be knocking in a few upstairs, now, I think.