United vs Liverpool '68.



Brilliant match.



Hunt scores the winner in front of the Stretford End, playing a brilliant, one, two with Hateley then makes the finish look easy.



Hunt's winner is two minutes in, but the whole video is worth the watch.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7P8jFjFSQ



Thanks so much for posting that. Never seen it before.Was in the Scoreboard end to witness it. So fitting youve posted it in this thread because I honestly believe that ranks as Sir Rogers finest ever performance for the Reds. And believe me that really is saying something when you consider how many great performances he gave us. But that particular day I just recall he seemed almost unplayable. Looking at the highlights it looks a pretty even contest but that in no way reflects the full game.We bossed it from start to finish and sure Bestie as ever was a menace but his were fleeting moments against a white shirted tide.I never did figure out quite why but in that game Shanks deployed our wonderful number 8 striker in a midfield role and he did completely run the show. Bobby Charlton in a similar role for United could get nowhere near him. Roger was inspired; magnificent from start to finish and, of course, rounded off his performance with that terrific winner. And the thing was he was nearing the end of his career here by then which made his performance all the more remarkable.A fantastic memory of a great day and such a fitting watch on this sad day for us older Reds but nevertheless a great way to celebrate one of the greatest ever Liverpool footballers. Also a great bonus cameo of our wonderful Emlyn playing such a terrific game at left back in his first season with us.Once again tonight God Bless you Sir Roger Hunt. That day you most certainly were wonderful and full of health full of go and full of vigour.