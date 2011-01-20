I dont think any of us who lived through those times ever take for granted how privileged we were to have been a part of it. What is virtually impossible is conveying fully just how unique an era it was. At the time you didnt know any different. You simply lived it. Its only when you reflect back and you think of all those great men like Shanks, Sir Roger himself and all the others plus the organic emergence of the Spion Kop and the terrace culture which was ultimately to be mimicked nationwide and later worldwide. Meanwhile and feeding into the whole melting pot were The Beatles and Merseybeat spreading the name of the city and its uniqueness worldwide.



On this sad day it brings back so vividly all those memories of those vibrant times. That season when Sir Rogersgoals guaranteed us promotion still remains as probably the most excited I can recall. Mind you I was only just turned 11 when it happened and just totting up Sir Roger would have been 24 with those wonderful mid 60s glory days still ahead of him.



I'm younger than yourself and defer to you when it comes to the sixties team as I only caught the last few years as they were on the decline, I remember Rodger Hunt as a young child standing on a milk crate in the Anfield Road with my dad. Shanks hadn't faced the reality of a rebuild that was still a few seasons away but when I heard the news this morning felt a little bit of my childhood had disappeared. Hard to imagine how much a hero he was to us in the playground, I was convinced he was the best striker in the world because I'd heard the stories off my Dad, the rest of the country still thought Greaves should have been Englands striker when they won the World Cup, my Dad explained so much of Hunts work was off the ball, I parroted it with complete certainty because Hunt was our saviour, he'd been responsible for us winning the league twice and more importantly the FA Cup, something Evertonians still pulled us up on in the playground, you've only won it once, it's hard to realise that it was only a few years after Everton had been the established club, the club Liverpool fans went to watch their games to see the top clubs play, we'd only been up from the second division around six years years since Shanks brought us up and this team had already won so much. They would batter the England World Cup team my Dad told me so they were the best team in the world in my eyes and I was convinced it was only a matter of a few tweaks and I"d see a league win, Shanks brought in Tony Hately, I loved Hately, my Dad told me he wasn't fit to lace Sir Rodgers boots. Sir Rodger and St John were who everyone wanted to be every time we kicked a ball in the street, they were the ones who had made us dream, they'd been part of a team that had won everything in such a small time. It seems like yesterday but it's the demise of those who you grew up worshipping that brings home how long ago it was. RIP Sir Rodger, I never believed in honours but you wore your knighthood well because it came from the Kop not the establishment, my little world feels diminished by your death