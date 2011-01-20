« previous next »
Author Topic: Sir Roger Hunt  (Read 8451 times)

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #160 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm
sadly never seen him play .. but he must have been some player. RIP  sir roger ..
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm
RIP Sir Roger.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #162 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.


What a lovely tribute
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,406
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #163 on: Today at 05:09:58 pm
RIP Sir Rodger
YNWA
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,337
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm
What sad news to come home to, my grandad adored him and was full of stories. His stats are incredible in a time when the defenders were such hard men. RIP Sir Roger. Condolences to his family.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.

Watching Hunt and St John, listening to Shankly. You're a lucky bastard to have these memories.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:04:49 pm
When were kids growing up in the 60's we were brought up just off Breck Road about half a mile from Anfield. Whenever Liverpool played at home a load of us used to play footie, which started around the same time (3pm) as the reds kick-off. We did this so we could listen out for any big roars coming from the ground, & when this did happen we'd all go crazy knowing that the lads had scored. There were always big arguments before we started as everyone wanted to be Roger Hunt, sometimes there were 5 'Roger's' on the pitch as some wouldn't give in  :)

My uncle John absolutely adored Roger Hunt, so much so that he named his son - my cousin - Roger.

'Sir Roger' made a lot of people very happy. This old man is just one of them.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,751
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.
Was - by some distance - my dads favourite Liverpool player of all. Which probably explains the irrational (player I never saw and person I didnt know) emotional connection I felt today hearing such sad news.

Remember him explaining to me that Hunt and St John were essentially the Rush and Dalglish of their day and Sir Roger (mods, you should sort the thread title out) was an underrated (not by LFC fans) cornerstone of the 66 WC side.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,956
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #168 on: Today at 06:10:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:33:22 pm
Watching Hunt and St John, listening to Shankly. You're a lucky bastard to have these memories.

I dont think any of us who lived through those times ever take for granted how privileged we were to have been a part of it. What is virtually impossible is conveying fully just how unique an era it was. At the time you didnt know any different. You simply lived it. Its only when you reflect back and you think of all those great men like Shanks, Sir Roger himself and all the others plus the organic emergence of the Spion Kop and the terrace culture which was ultimately to be mimicked nationwide and later worldwide. Meanwhile and feeding into the whole melting pot were The Beatles and Merseybeat spreading the name of the city and its uniqueness worldwide.

On this sad day it brings back so vividly all those memories of those vibrant times. That season when Sir Rogersgoals guaranteed us promotion still remains as probably the most excited I can recall. Mind you I was only just turned 11 when it happened and just totting up Sir Roger would have been 24 with those wonderful mid 60s glory days still ahead of him.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,205
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #169 on: Today at 06:13:46 pm
RIP to one of our greatest ever  :( I read that he didn't make his debut for about 14 months after he signed! He made up for lost time, that's for sure! Will we ever get anyone to come close to himself and Rushie in terms of goalscoring?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,283
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #170 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm
Had an email exchange with a very good pal of mine who I used occasionally to go to the match with in 80s. (Dr Abismo on here, though not for a while). He remembers watching Hunt from the very start. He said this to me:

Outstanding goalscorer and creator, but also very disciplined and physically fit for his era  he could run all day. He sacrificed his goalscoring for the sake of Ramseys England side, for whom he did loads of crucial, intelligent spadework. Ramsey loved players like that, who could use and create space and work for others. I remember Bobby Charlton saying, when pointing out that it was Hurst (not Hunt) who replaced the glorious Jimmy Greaves, that Hunt was one of the first names on the teamsheet. The choice was between Greaves and Hurst, for who would play with Hunt.
 
It was Rogers quiet, unassuming manner, compared to the more flamboyant, aggressive and emotional St John, that made him more appreciated than loved at Anfield. He was the guy that every forward wanted to play with.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,713
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm
I mean its a huge loss.

Im even named after him

A true legend
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,068
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm
Mate, you're a teacher the kids have to call you "Sir".
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #173 on: Today at 06:27:28 pm
Some fantastic anecdotes/tributes from Timbo, Yorky and others above. Sounds like he was just as special a person as a player and thats why many of that era it seems hold him up as one of the best or their personal favourite.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,170
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #174 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm
Roger Hunt he was a bit of a really nice bloke actually. A lot of my mates bumped into him over the years and by all accounts, he was a wonderful fella

RIP
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • underdearm
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #175 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm
Over time, memories get blurred, but one is indelibly imprinted on my mind.
1968 5th round FA Cup replay against Spurs, Tuesday night game. The pre-match queue for tickets still had about half a mile in front of me when they sold out. I was in digs on Anfield Road at the time. Heard the crowds going by, the pre-match chanting, could see the floodlights from my bedroom. Then the roaring of the  crowd as the game started. Five minutes in, I couldnt stand it any more and went out looking for scalpers. I was a broke student, didnt have much hope, but right outside the ground this guy sold me a Paddock ticket at face value - he had one left and was dying to get in himself. I tore through the turnstiles and up the Paddock steps, just got to the top when Callaghan took a corner to my left and the ball looped out to Hunt on the edge of the box. He volleyed it at waist height into the roof of the net. Right then I thought, this may be the best moment of my life. Not far wrong actually.
Thanks, Sir Roger, for that and hundreds more wonderful moments. RIP.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #176 on: Today at 06:42:40 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 06:10:27 pm
I dont think any of us who lived through those times ever take for granted how privileged we were to have been a part of it. What is virtually impossible is conveying fully just how unique an era it was. At the time you didnt know any different. You simply lived it. Its only when you reflect back and you think of all those great men like Shanks, Sir Roger himself and all the others plus the organic emergence of the Spion Kop and the terrace culture which was ultimately to be mimicked nationwide and later worldwide. Meanwhile and feeding into the whole melting pot were The Beatles and Merseybeat spreading the name of the city and its uniqueness worldwide.

On this sad day it brings back so vividly all those memories of those vibrant times. That season when Sir Rogersgoals guaranteed us promotion still remains as probably the most excited I can recall. Mind you I was only just turned 11 when it happened and just totting up Sir Roger would have been 24 with those wonderful mid 60s glory days still ahead of him.

I'm younger than yourself and defer to you when it comes to the sixties team as I only caught the last few years as they were on the decline, I remember Rodger Hunt as a young child standing on a milk crate in the Anfield Road with my dad. Shanks hadn't faced the reality of a rebuild that was still a few seasons away but when I heard the news this morning felt a little bit of my childhood had disappeared. Hard to imagine how much a hero he was to us in the playground, I was convinced he was the best striker in the world because I'd heard the stories off my Dad, the rest of the country still thought Greaves should have been Englands striker when they won the World Cup, my Dad explained so much of Hunts work was off the ball, I parroted it with complete certainty because Hunt was our saviour, he'd been responsible for us winning the league twice and more importantly the FA Cup, something Evertonians still pulled us up on in the playground, you've only won it once, it's hard to realise that it was only a few years after Everton had been the established club, the club Liverpool fans went to watch their games to see the top clubs play, we'd only been up from the second division around six years years since Shanks brought us up and this team had already won so much. They would batter the England World Cup team my Dad told me so they were the best team in the world in my eyes and  I was convinced it was only a matter of a few tweaks  and I"d see a league win, Shanks brought in Tony Hately, I loved Hately, my Dad told me he wasn't fit to lace Sir Rodgers boots. Sir Rodger and St John were who everyone wanted to be every time we kicked a ball in the street, they were the ones who had made us dream, they'd been part of a team that had won everything in such a small time. It seems like yesterday but it's the demise of those who you grew up worshipping that brings home how long ago it was. RIP Sir Rodger, I never believed in honours but you wore your knighthood well because it came from the Kop not the establishment, my little world feels diminished by your death
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:23 pm by The 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #177 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: howes hound on Today at 06:33:01 pm
Over time, memories get blurred, but one is indelibly imprinted on my mind.
1968 5th round FA Cup replay against Spurs, Tuesday night game. The pre-match queue for tickets still had about half a mile in front of me when they sold out. I was in digs on Anfield Road at the time. Heard the crowds going by, the pre-match chanting, could see the floodlights from my bedroom. Then the roaring of the  crowd as the game started. Five minutes in, I couldnt stand it any more and went out looking for scalpers. I was a broke student, didnt have much hope, but right outside the ground this guy sold me a Paddock ticket at face value - he had one left and was dying to get in himself. I tore through the turnstiles and up the Paddock steps, just got to the top when Callaghan took a corner to my left and the ball looped out to Hunt on the edge of the box. He volleyed it at waist height into the roof of the net. Right then I thought, this may be the best moment of my life. Not far wrong actually.
Thanks, Sir Roger, for that and hundreds more wonderful moments. RIP.
Brilliant that Howes :)
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,864
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #178 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:39 pm
Mate, you're a teacher the kids have to call you "Sir".

:D
Logged

Offline MrEazi1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #179 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm
Some beautiful tributes here. I never saw Sir Roger play but there isn't a week that goes by without trawling through the archives. That era of our club never ceases to fascinate me.

It's the efforts of these men, Shanks (whose 40th death anniversary is tomorrow) and everybody who worked tirelessly behind the scenes that the modern club is built on.

It's been a harrowing year as far as the deaths of club legends are concerned. I hate to sound morbid but there are now only four living members of that 1965 FA Cup Final starting eleven. Let's cherish these legends, send them our love and let them know how much they mean to us before its too late.

RIP Sir Roger. I hope you and the Saint will be slotting a few past the angels just like old times.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #180 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm
RIP Roger.
Watched him and all the greats many times from the Boys pen to the Kop.
Always shouting his name when playing footie in the street as a kid.
Roger Hunt shoots. goal.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,085
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #181 on: Today at 07:27:09 pm
Never seen him play, but he had a fantastic career and will forever be a legend.. rest in peace Sir Roger.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:36:33 pm by PIPA23 »
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #182 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm
Never seen him play, but read lots about him. What a player; doubt his league goals record will ever be beaten. Rest in peace, legend.
Logged

Offline driftinwest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • You'll Never Walk Alone.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #183 on: Today at 07:35:58 pm
Another legend from my youth gone, my first game boxing day 1966 after beating Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve we repeated the score at Anfield boxing day with Sir Roger scoring the first goal I saw live from the boys pen, the start of so many memories
R.I.P. SIR ROGER
Logged
If my assistant had not signalled a goal, I would have given a penalty and sent off goalkeeper Patr Cheh. he beeped me to signal the foul. The noise from the crowd  stopped me hearing it, I have been involved at places like Barcelona, Ibrox, Old Trafford, Arsenal, but I've never in my life been involved in such an atmosphere. IT WAS INCREDIBLE

Offline Jools

  • Didn't believe at half time against Dortmund
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #184 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm
In the 60s Manchester United had Bobby Charlton.
Tottenham Hotspur had Jimmy Greaves.
Yet we could still hold our heads high because we had Roger Hunt!

RIP Sir.
Logged

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #185 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm
RIP Sir Roger
Logged
You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #186 on: Today at 10:30:23 pm
RIP Sir Roger.

Saint and him gone within a year.  Very sad.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,010
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #187 on: Today at 10:30:55 pm
lovely tributes here in the thread, long before my time, have seen videos and seen the great man speak. Lovely tribute video by the club too, RIP Sir Roger.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline bahrainexpat

  • Knows it's cocktail hour. Just not sure which day it is.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 342
  • Stranger in a strange land.
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #188 on: Today at 10:30:59 pm
RIP Sir Roger

Thank you for the wonderful memories.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #189 on: Today at 10:35:31 pm
The very first match I went to was Steve Heighway's testimonial but I was really, really young (don't really class it as my first match), and I hardly remember anything. I remember a Radio City vs Radio Merseyside match at half time.

But I remember the Kop singing Ee Eye Adio Sir Roger Hunt.

Was wondering if he played in that half time match?

Just watching some of his goals now.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,148
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #190 on: Today at 10:47:27 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 02:21:46 pm
Another sad day for us reds.

Sir Roger was an amazing goalscorer at a time when forwards got kicked from pillar to post.

Never complained just carried on sticking the ball in the back of the net.

I was lucky enough to be at the game at Goodison when him and Ray Wilson paraded the World cup around the pitch.

An absolute gentleman and goalscorer supreme.

Rest easy Sir Roger.

Everton tweeted this today, it's such a great picture, must have been great to be there.


Everton
@Everton
Our thoughts are with Roger Hunt's loved ones and everyone at
@LFC
 at this sad time. RIP.



Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline coct3au

  • Arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #191 on: Today at 10:58:08 pm
Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656

A long story as short as possible.

1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.

My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'

He scored twice.

1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.

Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!

Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...

A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.

I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.

For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #192 on: Today at 11:15:02 pm
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 10:58:08 pm
Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656

A long story as short as possible.

1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.

My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'

He scored twice.

1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.

Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!

Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...

A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.

I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.

For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.

Thats just brilliant. Thanks for sharing the article
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,303
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #193 on: Today at 11:28:49 pm
What a thread. Sad day. RIP Sir Roger.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #194 on: Today at 11:30:31 pm
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 10:58:08 pm
Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656

A long story as short as possible.

1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.

My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'

He scored twice.

1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.

Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!

Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...

A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.

I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.

For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.

Wonderful, wonderful story, thank you

Just watched his 3 world cup goals in 66, how good to see him and Greaves play together and ruffle Jimmy's hair when he scored.

I did manage to see him play, once, before he left (with me sitting behind Billy Liddell), in that Shankly team that was taken apart. The players I respected most, Thompson, Hunt, Yeats and Callaghan, all proper gentlemen. When you look at the Ronaldo's of today, there is no comparison in terms of the class these guys had, that includes the Everton players as well.

We are probably a better team to watch these days but I miss those days when Shankly was around and you never knew what would happen next. It's all turning into history, and one which fewer and fewer remember but rest assured those who don't remember it, the sky sparkled (despite the smoke) and anfield buzzed in a way that you cannot describe. Hunt was one that carried us from obscurity to the top before he passed the baton on to others. Thank you Roger, you were loved and appreciated and you'll be missed.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
