Great story from "nickmannion" at https://discussion.theguardian.com/comment-permalink/152170656
A long story as short as possible.
1965 and my gran insists I say hello to the famous (as fame went in '65) footballer who was courting the girl next door but one. An awkward 6 yr old shook his hand and he gave me an autograph and made me laugh and a lifelong devotion to a player/club was born.
My first time seeing him play was 67/8 when my uncle took me to watch Liverpool v Blackpool. We were in the paddock and he sat me on the wall as the players warmed up. A bullet headed Scot prowling the sidelines said 'ye alright son?' 'I've come to see Roger play' 'Aye there's 11 guys in tangerine come to do that too'
He scored twice.
1970 am long term seriously ill in hospital, life threatening at first. Via my gran word got to Roger that this little lad who worshipped him was in dire straits. He came to visit me unnanounced. Sat for 30 mins and brought in and gave me to hold an England cap, one of his league medals, his FA Cup medal and I think a Euro Comp. losers medal.
Then out of his jacket pocket in a velvet box in my hands to open...yes...his World Cup winners medal. Aside: In the private ward was a parent of someone as world famous as possible in 1970. A nurse told visiting son about my plight and he came to the childrens ward to chat for 10 mins and I bored George Harrison all about Roger Hunt!
Fast forward to 1982. Me working in a pub, busy tea time shift full of a gang of lads talking bollox about the coming world cup in Spain...Keegan this/Robson that/Mariner the other...
A lorry cab had pulled in to the car park and the driver came in and ordered his bar meal and half and was sat no more than 5 yards from the 'knowledgeable' footie crew. Not one recognised they had a World Cup winner in the same room.
I went over to collect his plate and glass with a 'you wont remember me but...' to thank him. He asked how I was and how my gran was and remembered his visit.
For everything you ever did on the field and for the above showing what an exemplary and humble human being you were I want to express my heartfelt thanks and it is a while since I have shed a tear but today is the day I did again.