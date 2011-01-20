« previous next »
Author Topic: Sir Roger Hunt  (Read 7923 times)

johnj147

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #160 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm
sadly never seen him play .. but he must have been some player. RIP  sir roger ..
royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 251,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm
RIP Sir Roger.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.


What a lovely tribute
rocco

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 35,403
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #163 on: Today at 05:09:58 pm
RIP Sir Rodger
YNWA
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 53,281
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm
What sad news to come home to, my grandad adored him and was full of stories. His stats are incredible in a time when the defenders were such hard men. RIP Sir Roger. Condolences to his family.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.

Watching Hunt and St John, listening to Shankly. You're a lucky bastard to have these memories.
Oldmanmick

  Main Stander
  Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:04:49 pm
When were kids growing up in the 60's we were brought up just off Breck Road about half a mile from Anfield. Whenever Liverpool played at home a load of us used to play footie, which started around the same time (3pm) as the reds kick-off. We did this so we could listen out for any big roars coming from the ground, & when this did happen we'd all go crazy knowing that the lads had scored. There were always big arguments before we started as everyone wanted to be Roger Hunt, sometimes there were 5 'Roger's' on the pitch as some wouldn't give in  :)

My uncle John absolutely adored Roger Hunt, so much so that he named his son - my cousin - Roger.

'Sir Roger' made a lot of people very happy. This old man is just one of them.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,751
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.
Was - by some distance - my dads favourite Liverpool player of all. Which probably explains the irrational (player I never saw and person I didnt know) emotional connection I felt today hearing such sad news.

Remember him explaining to me that Hunt and St John were essentially the Rush and Dalglish of their day and Sir Roger (mods, you should sort the thread title out) was an underrated (not by LFC fans) cornerstone of the 66 WC side.

Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,956
  • JFT96
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #168 on: Today at 06:10:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:33:22 pm
Watching Hunt and St John, listening to Shankly. You're a lucky bastard to have these memories.

I dont think any of us who lived through those times ever take for granted how privileged we were to have been a part of it. What is virtually impossible is conveying fully just how unique an era it was. At the time you didnt know any different. You simply lived it. Its only when you reflect back and you think of all those great men like Shanks, Sir Roger himself and all the others plus the organic emergence of the Spion Kop and the terrace culture which was ultimately to be mimicked nationwide and later worldwide. Meanwhile and feeding into the whole melting pot were The Beatles and Merseybeat spreading the name of the city and its uniqueness worldwide.

On this sad day it brings back so vividly all those memories of those vibrant times. That season when Sir Rogersgoals guaranteed us promotion still remains as probably the most excited I can recall. Mind you I was only just turned 11 when it happened and just totting up Sir Roger would have been 24 with those wonderful mid 60s glory days still ahead of him.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,205
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #169 on: Today at 06:13:46 pm
RIP to one of our greatest ever  :( I read that he didn't make his debut for about 14 months after he signed! He made up for lost time, that's for sure! Will we ever get anyone to come close to himself and Rushie in terms of goalscoring?
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,280
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #170 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm
Had an email exchange with a very good pal of mine who I used occasionally to go to the match with in 80s. (Dr Abismo on here, though not for a while). He remembers watching Hunt from the very start. He said this to me:

Outstanding goalscorer and creator, but also very disciplined and physically fit for his era  he could run all day. He sacrificed his goalscoring for the sake of Ramseys England side, for whom he did loads of crucial, intelligent spadework. Ramsey loved players like that, who could use and create space and work for others. I remember Bobby Charlton saying, when pointing out that it was Hurst (not Hunt) who replaced the glorious Jimmy Greaves, that Hunt was one of the first names on the teamsheet. The choice was between Greaves and Hurst, for who would play with Hunt.
 
It was Rogers quiet, unassuming manner, compared to the more flamboyant, aggressive and emotional St John, that made him more appreciated than loved at Anfield. He was the guy that every forward wanted to play with.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 77,670
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm
I mean its a huge loss.

Im even named after him

A true legend
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,051
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm
Mate, you're a teacher the kids have to call you "Sir".
duvva

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,345
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #173 on: Today at 06:27:28 pm
Some fantastic anecdotes/tributes from Timbo, Yorky and others above. Sounds like he was just as special a person as a player and thats why many of that era it seems hold him up as one of the best or their personal favourite.
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,169
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #174 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm
Roger Hunt he was a bit of a really nice bloke actually. A lot of my mates bumped into him over the years and by all accounts, he was a wonderful fella

RIP
howes hound

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,485
  • underdearm
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #175 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm
Over time, memories get blurred, but one is indelibly imprinted on my mind.
1968 5th round FA Cup replay against Spurs, Tuesday night game. The pre-match queue for tickets still had about half a mile in front of me when they sold out. I was in digs on Anfield Road at the time. Heard the crowds going by, the pre-match chanting, could see the floodlights from my bedroom. Then the roaring of the  crowd as the game started. Five minutes in, I couldnt stand it any more and went out looking for scalpers. I was a broke student, didnt have much hope, but right outside the ground this guy sold me a Paddock ticket at face value - he had one left and was dying to get in himself. I tore through the turnstiles and up the Paddock steps, just got to the top when Callaghan took a corner to my left and the ball looped out to Hunt on the edge of the box. He volleyed it at waist height into the roof of the net. Right then I thought, this may be the best moment of my life. Not far wrong actually.
Thanks, Sir Roger, for that and hundreds more wonderful moments. RIP.
The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,157
Re: Roger Hunt
Reply #176 on: Today at 06:42:40 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 06:10:27 pm
I dont think any of us who lived through those times ever take for granted how privileged we were to have been a part of it. What is virtually impossible is conveying fully just how unique an era it was. At the time you didnt know any different. You simply lived it. Its only when you reflect back and you think of all those great men like Shanks, Sir Roger himself and all the others plus the organic emergence of the Spion Kop and the terrace culture which was ultimately to be mimicked nationwide and later worldwide. Meanwhile and feeding into the whole melting pot were The Beatles and Merseybeat spreading the name of the city and its uniqueness worldwide.

On this sad day it brings back so vividly all those memories of those vibrant times. That season when Sir Rogersgoals guaranteed us promotion still remains as probably the most excited I can recall. Mind you I was only just turned 11 when it happened and just totting up Sir Roger would have been 24 with those wonderful mid 60s glory days still ahead of him.

I'm younger than yourself and defer to you when it comes to the sixties team as I only caught the last few years as they were on the decline, I remember Rodger Hunt as a young child standing on a milk crate in the Anfield Road with my dad. Shanks hadn't faced the reality of a rebuild that was still a few seasons away but when I heard the news this morning felt a little bit of my childhood had disappeared. Hard to imagine how much a hero he was to us in the playground, I was convinced he was the best striker in the world because I'd heard the stories off my Dad, the rest of the country still thought Greaves should have been Englands striker when they won the World Cup, my Dad explained so much of Hunts work was off the ball, I parroted it with complete certainty because Hunt was our saviour, he'd been responsible for us winning the league twice and more importantly the FA Cup, something Evertonians still pulled us up on in the playground, you've only won it once, it's hard to realise that it was only a few years after Everton had been the established club, the club Liverpool fans went to watch their games to see the top clubs play, we'd only been up from the second division around six years years since Shanks brought us up and this team had already won so much. They would batter the England World Cup team my Dad told me so they were the best team in the world in my eyes and  I was convinced it was only a matter of a few tweaks  and I"d see a league win, Shanks brought in Tony Hately, I loved Hately, my Dad told me he wasn't fit to lace Sir Rodgers boots. Sir Rodger and St John were who everyone wanted to be every time we kicked a ball in the street, they were the ones who had made us dream, they'd been part of a team that had won everything in such a small time. It seems like yesterday but it's the demise of those who you grew up worshipping that brings home how long ago it was. RIP Sir Rodger, I never believed in honours but you wore your knighthood well because it came from the Kop not the establishment, my little world feels diminished by your death
Red_Mist

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,041
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #177 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: howes hound on Today at 06:33:01 pm
Over time, memories get blurred, but one is indelibly imprinted on my mind.
1968 5th round FA Cup replay against Spurs, Tuesday night game. The pre-match queue for tickets still had about half a mile in front of me when they sold out. I was in digs on Anfield Road at the time. Heard the crowds going by, the pre-match chanting, could see the floodlights from my bedroom. Then the roaring of the  crowd as the game started. Five minutes in, I couldnt stand it any more and went out looking for scalpers. I was a broke student, didnt have much hope, but right outside the ground this guy sold me a Paddock ticket at face value - he had one left and was dying to get in himself. I tore through the turnstiles and up the Paddock steps, just got to the top when Callaghan took a corner to my left and the ball looped out to Hunt on the edge of the box. He volleyed it at waist height into the roof of the net. Right then I thought, this may be the best moment of my life. Not far wrong actually.
Thanks, Sir Roger, for that and hundreds more wonderful moments. RIP.
Brilliant that Howes :)
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,856
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sir Roger Hunt
Reply #178 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:39 pm
Mate, you're a teacher the kids have to call you "Sir".

:D
