Had an email exchange with a very good pal of mine who I used occasionally to go to the match with in 80s. (Dr Abismo on here, though not for a while). He remembers watching Hunt from the very start. He said this to me:
Outstanding goalscorer and creator, but also very disciplined and physically fit for his era he could run all day. He sacrificed his goalscoring for the sake of Ramseys England side, for whom he did loads of crucial, intelligent spadework. Ramsey loved players like that, who could use and create space and work for others. I remember Bobby Charlton saying, when pointing out that it was Hurst (not Hunt) who replaced the glorious Jimmy Greaves, that Hunt was one of the first names on the teamsheet. The choice was between Greaves and Hurst, for who would play with Hunt.
It was Rogers quiet, unassuming manner, compared to the more flamboyant, aggressive and emotional St John, that made him more appreciated than loved at Anfield. He was the guy that every forward wanted to play with.