Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.
