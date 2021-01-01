« previous next »
Author Topic: Roger Hunt  (Read 7564 times)

Online johnj147

Re: Roger Hunt
« Reply #160 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm »
sadly never seen him play .. but he must have been some player. RIP  sir roger ..
Online royhendo

Re: Roger Hunt
« Reply #161 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm »
RIP Sir Roger.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Roger Hunt
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Just trying to process this. It feels like a part of me has gone. My mind is triggered back to Sam our Pru man excitedly relaying to my dad about this young forward called Hunt who was so good he was bound to make the first team any time soon. Must have been around 1958. My young ears pricked up as his and my dads excitement transmitted itself to me. Possibly my earliest Liverpool memory. I was around 7 years old. Three years later I was in the Boys Pen watching Sir Roger Hunt power us to promotion with an incredible 41 goals in one season. And Sir Roger was our hero along with our other greats of course.

RIP our hero. There will never be another like you for me.


What a lovely tribute
Online rocco

Re: Roger Hunt
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:09:58 pm »
RIP Sir Rodger
YNWA
Online jillc

Re: Roger Hunt
« Reply #164 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm »
What sad news to come home to, my grandad adored him and was full of stories. His stats are incredible in a time when the defenders were such hard men. RIP Sir Roger. Condolences to his family.  :(
