The Golden Globes are announced today at around 1.15 pm I hope Dune 2 does well, but it may end up like Lord of the Rings and have to wait for the 3rd film like, Return of the King to win lots of awards
not that awards particularly matter (especailly for films like that with a giant audience already) but that always annoys me. ROTK was crap, but the first one was amazing.
Dune should do well this year because it was a great epic, plus its a pretty dire year for award-type films, but silly stuff like 'it came out ages ago' does have a real effect
Gladiator 2 the musical
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive</a>
that fight scene might have been better done than the actual film