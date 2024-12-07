« previous next »
Offline The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58760 on: December 7, 2024, 09:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December  2, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
Heretic: Great build up, great references, great tension to something otherwordly and amazing. Then... damp, soggy squib.   5/10

Gladiator II: Not bad. Mad monkeys. 6/10

Smile 2: Should have finished at the first one 4/10

Salem's Lot: Meh. 1/10

Speak no evil: Meh. 3/10

The substance. Bonkers: 4/10

I am still waiting for you to fill out your 20 best films of all time in Rawks Greatest Films Thread. That's a challenge for Christmas!  ;)


Offline Bennett

  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58761 on: December 7, 2024, 11:06:10 pm »
Saw Conclave tonight. It's really good, but for me not good enough to be in contention for "film of the year" shouts. Anora and The Substance are the two standouts for me still.
Offline John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58762 on: December 7, 2024, 11:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  7, 2024, 07:39:27 pm
For those who have seen Wicked. A question: (do not open spoiler if you haven't seen it yet)

Spoiler
The plot recap on WIKI states, at the very end Governor Thropp has a heart attack after hearing the news about Elphaba.

Been today and I honestly cannot remember seeing this.

Did it actually happen?
[close]

Spoiler
yeah there's a montage of were all the characters are at the end before Elfaba flies off and the too be continued. And ones focused on Nessarose with her father collapsed on the floor behind her with other people around him.
[close]




Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58763 on: Yesterday at 08:27:39 pm »
Wonka with Timothee Chalamet is a great family movie for Sunday afternoon. The songs in it could have been better though.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58764 on: Yesterday at 09:47:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:27:39 pm
Wonka with Timothee Chalamet is a great family movie for Sunday afternoon. The songs in it could have been better though.

I quite liked some of the original songs in it. Most of them were written by Neil Hannon or The Divine Comedy which made sense when I read that.
Offline The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58765 on: Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm »
I loved Wonka, but I love most of Paul King's films.


Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58766 on: Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:47:33 pm
I quite liked some of the original songs in it. Most of them were written by Neil Hannon or The Divine Comedy which made sense when I read that.
I didn't find any of the songs memorable apart from Pure Imagination.

Never liked Divine Comedy so that's probably a reason why as well.
Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58767 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:27:39 pm
Wonka with Timothee Chalamet is a great family movie for Sunday afternoon. The songs in it could have been better though.

After the abomination that was the Johnny Depp of 2005 this was a joy. I'm a massive fan of the original so getting a decent prequel storyline really helped me get where Wonka came from.



Online Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58768 on: Today at 01:17:59 am »
Gladiator 2 the musical

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive</a>







Online Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58769 on: Today at 01:26:14 am »
The Golden Globes are announced today at around 1.15 pm I hope Dune 2 does well, but it may end up like Lord of the Rings and have to wait for the 3rd film like, Return of the King to win lots of awards






Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58770 on: Today at 01:34:38 am »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:26:14 am
The Golden Globes are announced today at around 1.15 pm I hope Dune 2 does well, but it may end up like Lord of the Rings and have to wait for the 3rd film like, Return of the King to win lots of awards
not that awards particularly matter (especailly for films like that with a giant audience already) but that always annoys me. ROTK was crap, but the first one was amazing.

Dune should do well this year because it was a great epic, plus its a pretty dire year for award-type films, but silly stuff like 'it came out ages ago' does have a real effect

Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:17:59 am
Gladiator 2 the musical

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HC77saWLRMk&amp;ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive</a>


that fight scene might have been better done than the actual film ;D
