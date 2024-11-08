« previous next »
« Reply #58680 on: November 8, 2024, 11:38:12 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November  6, 2024, 11:39:26 am
I hate spiders, that's why it was great

I avoid spider films like the plague ever since the hairy tarantula walked up Sean Connerys hairy chest in Dr No.

60+ years of arachnophobia.
« Reply #58681 on: November 8, 2024, 04:09:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 29, 2024, 08:39:37 pm
Early reviews for Gladiator 2 are good, very good.  I feared the worst you know

Thinking about going to the IMAX Charity Premiere at Mancland Trafford Centre on Wednesday night.  Just waiting for my lad to confirm.
« Reply #58682 on: November 9, 2024, 08:16:03 pm »
Watched 'The Social Network' again for the first time in years. Such a toxic concept to kick off the project with. Interesting to see JD Vance backer Peter Thiel as an 'angel' investor however the astonishing thing was at the end it states that Facebook had a market cap of $25b. Fourteen years later its now $1.4t which is a 5,900% increase.
« Reply #58683 on: November 11, 2024, 01:26:54 pm »
Going to see Paddington in Peru tonight, feels like we've been waiting ages for this one.
« Reply #58684 on: November 11, 2024, 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  9, 2024, 08:16:03 pm
Watched 'The Social Network' again for the first time in years. Such a toxic concept to kick off the project with. Interesting to see JD Vance backer Peter Thiel as an 'angel' investor however the astonishing thing was at the end it states that Facebook had a market cap of $25b. Fourteen years later its now $1.4t which is a 5,900% increase.
Just a brilliant film. The dialogue is so good
« Reply #58685 on: November 12, 2024, 11:16:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  9, 2024, 08:16:03 pm
Watched 'The Social Network' again for the first time in years. Such a toxic concept to kick off the project with. Interesting to see JD Vance backer Peter Thiel as an 'angel' investor however the astonishing thing was at the end it states that Facebook had a market cap of $25b. Fourteen years later its now $1.4t which is a 5,900% increase.

Peter Thiel has recently been a major backer of Donald Trump, and I've told recently he's heavily into UAP (UFOs in old money).
« Reply #58686 on: November 12, 2024, 12:38:20 pm »
Anora is definitely in my top 5 films of the year, saw it last week and not stopped thinking about it.

Looking forward to Gladiator II this weekend
« Reply #58687 on: November 12, 2024, 02:25:13 pm »
Enjoyed Paddington in Peru. It was never going to be better than the second film obviously. It still gave us some laughs and some warm moments as well. 😊
« Reply #58688 on: November 12, 2024, 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 12, 2024, 12:38:20 pm
Anora is definitely in my top 5 films of the year, saw it last week and not stopped thinking about it.

Looking forward to Gladiator II this weekend

Thought Anora was really good as well. She was a force of nature, and as you say, it is very thought-provoking, and funny.
But on the dark side, who was getting exploited and who had power, were interesting questions.
« Reply #58689 on: November 12, 2024, 06:15:17 pm »
Saw a preview screening of Conclave last night a real art form to make people talking quietly in rooms, praying, and voting a gripping endeavour.

Fiennes is great at shouldering all the responsibility his position brings, especially with all the machinations swirling. Super turns from the supporting cast as well.
« Reply #58690 on: November 13, 2024, 02:23:39 pm »
Saw Small Things Like These last night. Good performances but you would probably need to have read the books to appreciate it fully.
« Reply #58691 on: November 14, 2024, 04:24:11 pm »
Watched 'Road to Perdition' the other night and enjoyed it.

I can see how it won a cinematography Oscar but can kind of see why it missed out on the really big ones.  Paul Newman was worth his nomination for Best Supporting Actor but I wasn't surprised to see it didn't get a Best Picture or Screenplay nomination.

Despite one reviewer calling Jude Law's character cartoonish.  I disagree and thought he was great and brought much-needed menace to the film.

Big spoiler...

Spoiler
I Just knew Law's character was gonna show up in the final scene à la 'Benny Blanco from the Bronx' in Carlitos way and kill Michael
[close]
« Reply #58692 on: November 15, 2024, 09:51:56 am »
Gladiator II later babyyyyyyy.
« Reply #58693 on: November 15, 2024, 11:21:40 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 12, 2024, 12:38:20 pm
Anora is definitely in my top 5 films of the year, saw it last week and not stopped thinking about it.

Looking forward to Gladiator II this weekend
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 12, 2024, 02:47:23 pm
Thought Anora was really good as well. She was a force of nature, and as you say, it is very thought-provoking, and funny.
But on the dark side, who was getting exploited and who had power, were interesting questions.
Sean Baker has been a favourite of mine ever since I saw Starlet, in 2012. He is a brilliant socio-realist filmmaker. From what I've read in the trades he's a favourite for an Oscar for Anora.
« Reply #58694 on: November 15, 2024, 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 15, 2024, 09:51:56 am
Gladiator II later babyyyyyyy.

Me too

Dolby screening at Mancland Trafford Centre
« Reply #58695 on: November 15, 2024, 08:01:46 pm »
The Teacher's Lounge is fucking brilliant. One of the best, most nerve-racking films I've seen in a long time.
« Reply #58696 on: November 15, 2024, 08:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 15, 2024, 12:39:34 pm
Me too

Dolby screening at Mancland Trafford Centre

It was decent enough.
« Reply #58697 on: November 17, 2024, 12:56:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 15, 2024, 08:22:04 pm
It was decent enough.

Yeah my thoughts too Andy. The new Gladiator was good, perhaps even really good, but definitely not great.

The arena fights were fun and got wilder and wilder each time, which was no bad thing.

Seems Alonzo Harris was reincarnated as a Roman slave trader 😄 This isnt a gripe by the way, I thought Denzil was brilliant in this and I absolutely loved him in Training Day.
« Reply #58698 on: November 17, 2024, 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 14, 2024, 04:24:11 pm
Watched 'Road to Perdition' the other night and enjoyed it.

I can see how it won a cinematography Oscar but can kind of see why it missed out on the really big ones.  Paul Newman was worth his nomination for Best Supporting Actor but I wasn't surprised to see it didn't get a Best Picture or Screenplay nomination.

Despite one reviewer calling Jude Law's character cartoonish.  I disagree and thought he was great and brought much-needed menace to the film.

Big spoiler...

Spoiler
I Just knew Law's character was gonna show up in the final scene à la 'Benny Blanco from the Bronx' in Carlitos way and kill Michael
[close]

Great film that.  Have it in a boxset, with Millers Crossing - a lesser-know, Coen brothers classic, with Gabriel Byne and Albert Finney.
« Reply #58699 on: November 17, 2024, 04:38:04 pm »
Just back from Gladiator, still not sure what i think of it score wise, Denzel was great and entertaining,the fights were good, thought Paul Mescal was totally miscast , also gotta say those CGI baboons were fucking terrible, pacing seemed off at times...hmmmmmmm....
« Reply #58700 on: November 17, 2024, 04:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Casta on November 17, 2024, 04:38:04 pm
Just back from Gladiator, still not sure what i think of it score wise, Denzel was great and entertaining,the fights were good, thought Paul Mescal was totally miscast , also gotta say those CGI baboons were fucking terrible, pacing seemed off at times...hmmmmmmm....

But were the baboons arses REALLY brightly multi coloured.

Thats what Im looking forward to!
« Reply #58701 on: November 17, 2024, 07:19:46 pm »
Thought Gladiator II was superb, way way way better than we had any right to expect.

The baboons were a touch too much, but he whole fillm is visually stunning, more so than the original which occasionally had cartoonish cgi.

The bit where they had English writing on the wall was a misstep because everything else was in Latin, and at the end, the coliseum appears to be on a hill, when in reality it was at the bottom of a valley in a drained lake bed.

But the caring was really good. The two Ed Sherons excellent, Washington superb, and despite me going  oh look its Lord Percy he was excellent too.

I dont think Mescal was miscast, because he was a different type of hero, but you did kind of wish for a young Russell crow at times.


But, I dont think you could have done a better sequel than that to be honest. These epic films are so so hard to do and can be really really dull. Look at the likes of Troy and you can see just how hard it is to pull this off. And Scott has done it, and done it twice.
« Reply #58702 on: November 17, 2024, 07:31:04 pm »
Can't believe all the hype Trap received in some quarters. Some of the worst dialogue and most contrived plotting I've experienced in some time.
« Reply #58703 on: November 17, 2024, 10:02:23 pm »
pleased to hear that Gladiator 2 sounds solid. have really low expectations, so anything above that should make it a fun evening.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 15, 2024, 08:01:46 pm
The Teacher's Lounge is fucking brilliant. One of the best, most nerve-racking films I've seen in a long time.
yeah really builds up, doesn't it. really liked so much of it, but think it sort of petered out a bit in the end. the main character was really believable

Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2024, 03:40:31 pm
Great film that.  Have it in a boxset, with Millers Crossing - a lesser-know, Coen brothers classic, with Gabriel Byne and Albert Finney.
Miller's Crossing is both one of the best Coen films and one of the best prohibition era gangster films. It's incredible. I liked Road to Perdition at the time (not seen it since, might be time to go back to it) - a rare interesting film/character for Tom Hanks among his very bland filmography.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 17, 2024, 07:31:04 pm
Can't believe all the hype Trap received in some quarters. Some of the worst dialogue and most contrived plotting I've experienced in some time.
that's a huge part of what makes it so fun. it's a feature, not a bug.

Hartnett's is one of the most fun performances of the year (more so than Hugh Grant, but similar fun too).
« Reply #58704 on: Yesterday at 10:27:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on November 17, 2024, 10:02:23 pm
pleased to hear that Gladiator 2 sounds solid. have really low expectations, so anything above that should make it a fun evening.


Miller's Crossing is both one of the best Coen films and one of the best prohibition era gangster films. It's incredible. I liked Road to Perdition at the time (not seen it since, might be time to go back to it) - a rare interesting film/character for Tom Hanks among his very bland filmography.




Agree on both of those points.

I had very low expectations of Gladiator 2.


Miller's Crossing is a stone-cold classic.  One of the Coens best and also one of the greatest gangster films, ever made.

I also agree about Hanks.  He clearly can act, but, he hasn't made many films that are different from his usual fare (that's not to say his regulalr outings are particularly poor).

He was very good in Road to Perdition - definitely a film worthy of a repeat viewing.
« Reply #58705 on: Yesterday at 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 15, 2024, 08:01:46 pm
The Teacher's Lounge is fucking brilliant. One of the best, most nerve-racking films I've seen in a long time.
Quote from: classycarra on November 17, 2024, 10:02:23 pm

yeah really builds up, doesn't it. really liked so much of it, but think it sort of petered out a bit in the end. the main character was really believable



Very much agreed, both with the general, nerve-wracking nature of the increasing tension and the surreal, off-kilter ending...

Spoiler
Had the film ended with Oskar finishing the Rubik's cube as perhaps an indictment of algorithmic influence on education, while leaving his, his mother's and Carla's fates undetermined, think it would have added to the already barely bearable tension. Instead, the police carrying him out on the chair came across as sort of Fellini-esque statement that diffused rather than added to the tension...
[close]
« Reply #58706 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:27:50 am
I had very low expectations of Gladiator 2.
i think we were right to ;)

even with low expectations it was extremely disappointing. script was laughably bad, about 1.5 characters cumulatively written in it, Mescal miscast (he seemed to turn into Kate Tempest at times with his weirdly timed intonations!), fight scenes boring/no juice, painfully derivative (almost everything was nicked from the first one or spartacus) but not even in a fun way and looked like it was filmed on an iphone with how washed out and grey it was.

 the art of filming an epic looks almost lost (at least Villeneuve managed it with Dune recently). was decidedly un-cinematic. if you ration up your cinema trips rather than go a lot, don't waste it on this - watch something good!
« Reply #58707 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm »
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was poor.
« Reply #58708 on: Today at 10:09:49 pm »
Having a bad time of it on the film front lately, Longlegs was overhyped and boring too.
