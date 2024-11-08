Thought Gladiator II was superb, way way way better than we had any right to expect.



The baboons were a touch too much, but he whole fillm is visually stunning, more so than the original which occasionally had cartoonish cgi.



The bit where they had English writing on the wall was a misstep because everything else was in Latin, and at the end, the coliseum appears to be on a hill, when in reality it was at the bottom of a valley in a drained lake bed.



But the caring was really good. The two Ed Sherons excellent, Washington superb, and despite me going  oh look its Lord Percy he was excellent too.



I dont think Mescal was miscast, because he was a different type of hero, but you did kind of wish for a young Russell crow at times.





But, I dont think you could have done a better sequel than that to be honest. These epic films are so so hard to do and can be really really dull. Look at the likes of Troy and you can see just how hard it is to pull this off. And Scott has done it, and done it twice.