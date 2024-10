That Borderlands movie was awful, awful stuff. Terrible script, ropey effects, bad casting, weak villain and just all over the place. Some of the action scenes were cool, I guess.



Also watched Le Magnifique, which FINALLY turned up on a streaming service in the UK (Prime, if anyone is wondering). Really interesting movie with a neat little twist halfway through that I wasn't expecting at all, having only seen a couple of bits of it before watching.