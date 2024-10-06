It's a fucking terrible film. Lazy writing, cowardly execution. Completely non-committal approach by Phillips. You can see why the forecasters kept downgrading the box-office forecasts. A film that will appeal to pretty much no one



As a musical it's dreadful. Songs just pop up for no real reason throughout (it's meant to be his inner pysche but they just pop up from nowhere to fill a gap).As a courtroom 'drama' it's awful. Just has no stakes, basically just re-hashes the first movie and Harvey Dent is the smuggest man imaginable. Just not remotely enthralling.THAT scene? So, the entire movie the guards are hard, tough, but that's it. Not like Shawshank or Sleepers. Then WHAM out of nowhere that's added in? Was utterly out of place.I could go on, but where tghe first movie centred on an amazing performance and built up and built up to a crescendo, this was just nothing. A massive amount of nothing. Even if you were a movie snob, I'd challenge anyone to come up with why it's any good. It was awful. And I LOVED the first one.Honestly stunned people think they had it in mind that he wasn't the 'actual' Joker from the first movie to now. No way on earth did they have that in mind when they made the first. He WAS intended to be the Joker. Full stop. Not an 'inspiration' for the real one. I mean, come on ...