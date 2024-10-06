« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58560 on: October 6, 2024, 02:44:07 am »
Quote from: Casta on October  4, 2024, 05:22:48 pm
Joker 2 Folie a deux

Jesus wept, that was f**kin awful, first time in a while ive seen a cinema pretty much empty out after an hour, a terrible terrible movie, totally ridiculous its classed a musical, in fact the music numbers take you out the already weak story and totally derails the theme of the movie, they were just flat and didn't work at all, Also last 15 mins are possibly up there with some of the worst 15mins ive seen in any movie, Absolutely zero chemistry between Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix .. . . .

In all honesty it didn't need a sequel...

It's a fucking terrible film. Lazy writing, cowardly execution. Completely non-committal approach by Phillips. You can see why the forecasters kept downgrading the box-office forecasts. A film that will appeal to pretty much no one
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58561 on: October 7, 2024, 10:04:58 am »
Saw 2 films at the cinema this weekend.  And they were the worst 2 films I've seen at a cinema this year - Joker 2 and Megalopolis.  Both had ambition, and an interesting vision, but lacked execution completely.  2 Hot Messes if you will.  Megalopolis at least had Aubrey Plaza in, and she was the best thing about the film.  Can't wait until my local cinema shows "My Old Ass" - her new film where she is meant to be brilliant

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58562 on: October 8, 2024, 12:01:54 am »
Speak no Evil.

Shite.

Worked out the entire film after about 5 minutes.


Threee shite films in a row :(


The Substance: Shite
Joker II: Shite
Speak No Evil: Shite

Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58563 on: October 8, 2024, 02:19:39 am »
I thought Joker 2 was pretty funny because it seems most people were expecting a completely different story. The first film was clear with its narrative i.e. Arthur Fleck isn't the actual Joker but a man who has been abused and used since he was a child. It's a story about abuse, trauma and mental health, not a psychopathic clown.

The musical interludes fucking annoyed me though.  :D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58564 on: October 8, 2024, 07:37:17 am »
Quote from: Peabee on October  8, 2024, 02:19:39 am
The first film was clear with its narrative i.e. Arthur Fleck isn't the actual Joker but a man who has been abused and used since he was a child.

What?! That's not clear at all. It's a film called Joker for a start!

I'd be astonished if they knew they were going in this direction with it when they released the first film.
jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58565 on: October 8, 2024, 08:09:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  8, 2024, 12:01:54 am
Speak no Evil.

Shite.

Worked out the entire film after about 5 minutes.


Threee shite films in a row :(


The Substance: Shite
Joker II: Shite
Speak No Evil: Shite

Disappointing, Andy. 😔
Ziltoid

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58566 on: October 8, 2024, 03:10:45 pm »
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)
Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58567 on: October 8, 2024, 03:14:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October  8, 2024, 07:37:17 am
What?! That's not clear at all. It's a film called Joker for a start!

I'd be astonished if they knew they were going in this direction with it when they released the first film.

I wouldn't be shocked if the way that edgy alt-right types empathised with Fleck led to the people behind this completely changing direction.
So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58568 on: October 8, 2024, 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October  8, 2024, 03:10:45 pm
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)

Scared me shitless in 1983? so wont be watching this again.
jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58569 on: October 8, 2024, 06:45:47 pm »
Going to see Lee this week with a friend, looking forward to it as Kate Winslett rarely disappoints.  :D
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58570 on: October 8, 2024, 07:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October  8, 2024, 03:10:45 pm
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)

Never seen it but I know its reputation.  Is it actually a good film?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58571 on: October 8, 2024, 07:57:53 pm »
We got shown Threads at senior school by a 'progressive' teacher, I remember the school having to deal with complaints for at least a week. I was pretty jaded already, brought up on Dawn Of The Dead and The Exorcist, but I found it harrowing none the less.

As for whether it's a good film or not, it was produced on a budget of £400k (which adjusted for inflation is about £1.3m) so it's obviously not a lavish production, but all this does is add to it's bleak, oppressive unrelenting atmosphere.  It's an extremely important film but not one you'll watch more than say two or three times.  Since watching it at school thirty odd years ago I've bought the Blu-ray and watched it a grand total of once, only because the Bluray had the director approved widescreen version.  It's an important film and one everyone would at least experience once.
Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58572 on: October 9, 2024, 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  8, 2024, 03:14:49 pm
I wouldn't be shocked if the way that edgy alt-right types empathised with Fleck led to the people behind this completely changing direction.

They didn't change direction though. A lot of what we saw in the first film was just Arthur's escapist fantasies and the result of his abuses and trauma plus the complete lack of appropriate support. But yeah I think the ending was clearly a shot at the incel fans and their warped take on the first film. Even in the first film though, his murders - and he - were taken advantage of by anarchists, terrorists and incels as part of their "causes". He was never actually THE Joker. I thought that was clear personally.
Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58573 on: October 9, 2024, 12:33:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on October  8, 2024, 07:32:52 pm
Never seen it but I know its reputation.  Is it actually a good film?

Yes. As Stewart Lee would say: "well, you should really see it".
afc tukrish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58574 on: October 9, 2024, 01:28:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on October  9, 2024, 12:31:54 am
They didn't change direction though. A lot of what we saw in the first film was just Arthur's escapist fantasies and the result of his abuses and trauma plus the complete lack of appropriate support.

When he got caught between the moon and New York City?
gerrardsarmy

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58575 on: October 9, 2024, 11:45:11 am »
Watched 12 Angry Men for about the 20th time the other day.

Never gets old for me.
Paul JH

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58576 on: October 9, 2024, 01:59:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October  6, 2024, 02:44:07 am
It's a fucking terrible film. Lazy writing, cowardly execution. Completely non-committal approach by Phillips. You can see why the forecasters kept downgrading the box-office forecasts. A film that will appeal to pretty much no one

As a musical it's dreadful. Songs just pop up for no real reason throughout (it's meant to be his inner pysche but they just pop up from nowhere to fill a gap).

As a courtroom 'drama' it's awful. Just has no stakes, basically just re-hashes the first movie and Harvey Dent is the smuggest man imaginable. Just not remotely enthralling.

THAT scene? So, the entire movie the guards are hard, tough, but that's it. Not like Shawshank or Sleepers. Then WHAM out of nowhere that's added in? Was utterly out of place.

I could go on, but where tghe first movie centred on an amazing performance and built up and built up to a crescendo, this was just nothing. A massive amount of nothing. Even if you were a movie snob, I'd challenge anyone to come up with why it's any good. It was awful. And I LOVED the first one.

Honestly stunned people think they had it in mind that he wasn't the 'actual' Joker from the first movie to now. No way on earth did they have that in mind when they made the first. He WAS intended to be the Joker. Full stop. Not an 'inspiration' for the real one. I mean, come on ...
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58577 on: October 9, 2024, 02:38:13 pm »
I liked the new Joker but I don't think it will fare well when it comes to rewatchability. Was I being blind throughout the trailers or was it a surprise to others to see Brendan Gleeson in it to anyone else?
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58578 on: October 9, 2024, 06:03:39 pm »
N O L A N @krrishnolan

#ChristopherNolan's upcoming film hits theaters on July 17, 2026.
🔹#MattDamon is in talks to star.
🔹Filming begins in early 2025.
🔹Script is written by myself.
🔹Music by #HansZimmer
🔹Universal Pictures to distribute, including in #IMAX.
So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58579 on: October 9, 2024, 07:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  9, 2024, 06:03:39 pm
N O L A N @krrishnolan

#ChristopherNolan's upcoming film hits theaters on July 17, 2026.
🔹#MattDamon is in talks to star.
🔹Filming begins in early 2025.
🔹Script is written by myself.
🔹Music by #HansZimmer
🔹Universal Pictures to distribute, including in #IMAX.

So whats the film called, never mind its plot? ;D
BER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58580 on: October 9, 2024, 07:43:43 pm »
Will be a sci-fi if he continues the trend. Would love to see what he'd do with a Western though.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58581 on: October 9, 2024, 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  8, 2024, 07:32:52 pm
Never seen it but I know its reputation.  Is it actually a good film?

Yeah amazing.

It's sheer ordinaryness made it so, so worse
bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58582 on: October 9, 2024, 10:58:11 pm »
You know what scares me most about Threads?

Him using a circular saw with no gloves, mask or goggles.
bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58583 on: October 9, 2024, 11:00:55 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on October  9, 2024, 11:45:11 am
Watched 12 Angry Men for about the 20th time the other day.

Never gets old for me.

Stood outside the Denbigh Castle after a Goodison matchday?
Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58584 on: October 10, 2024, 08:44:22 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  9, 2024, 11:00:55 pm
Stood outside the Denbigh Castle after a Goodison matchday?
No that's the sequel, 12000 Angry Men
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58585 on: October 10, 2024, 10:53:58 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  9, 2024, 10:58:11 pm
You know what scares me most about Threads?

Him using a circular saw with no loves, mask or goggles.



:O
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58586 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 am »
Seeing Salems Lot (2024) tonight.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58587 on: Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm »
I saw Threads the other night and was really impressed. It's a true horror film because unlike ordinary horror films, there's no escape or respite, just an unrelenting dread and terror as everything gets worse and worse.

What makes it really great is that there's a whole hour before the nuke exchange so the sense of dread builds and builds. You know what's coming and eventually so do the characters, and the claustrophobia has built to unbearable levels even before the bombs are dropped.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58588 on: Yesterday at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
I saw Threads the other night and was really impressed. It's a true horror film because unlike ordinary horror films, there's no escape or respite, just an unrelenting dread and terror as everything gets worse and worse.

What makes it really great is that there's a whole hour before the nuke exchange so the sense of dread builds and builds. You know what's coming and eventually so do the characters, and the claustrophobia has built to unbearable levels even before the bombs are dropped.

Yeah it's amazing.

The feeling that there is NO escape. There is nowhere to run. There is nothing you can do. You are literally powerless while dickheads screw the world.
amir87

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58589 on: Yesterday at 04:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:48:00 pm
The feeling that there is NO escape. There is nowhere to run. There is nothing you can do. You are literally powerless while dickheads screw the world.

And what about the movie..?
Bcnsean

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58590 on: Today at 04:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:54:33 am
Seeing Salems Lot (2024) tonight.

Thought it was a bit underwhelming. Think it's difficult to do that story justice with a two hour film.
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58591 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
A24 film, out next month, Hugh Grant looks good in this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jpWUOxRozZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jpWUOxRozZg</a>
TepidT2O

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58592 on: Today at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  9, 2024, 06:03:39 pm
N O L A N @krrishnolan

#ChristopherNolan's upcoming film hits theaters on July 17, 2026.
🔹#MattDamon is in talks to star.
🔹Filming begins in early 2025.
🔹Script is written by myself.
🔹Music by #HansZimmer
🔹Universal Pictures to distribute, including in #IMAX.
Werent there rumours he was doing the next Bond film?
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58593 on: Today at 10:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:48:00 pm
Yeah it's amazing.

The feeling that there is NO escape. There is nowhere to run. There is nothing you can do. You are literally powerless while dickheads screw the world.

Watched this today. What a great film despite the terrible subject matter.

Jesus, I am so glad I never watched this in 1984 as a 14 year old. Saved me 40 years of anguish.

I honestly dont think that even today with all the cgi and big budgets they could make this movie any better and show the horrors of a nuclear attack any more thought provoking.

Although horrific, the very final scene was magnificent and perfect way to end the film.  :(


