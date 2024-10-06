« previous next »
Joker 2 Folie a deux

Jesus wept, that was f**kin awful, first time in a while ive seen a cinema pretty much empty out after an hour, a terrible terrible movie, totally ridiculous its classed a musical, in fact the music numbers take you out the already weak story and totally derails the theme of the movie, they were just flat and didn't work at all, Also last 15 mins are possibly up there with some of the worst 15mins ive seen in any movie, Absolutely zero chemistry between Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix .. . . .

In all honesty it didn't need a sequel...

It's a fucking terrible film. Lazy writing, cowardly execution. Completely non-committal approach by Phillips. You can see why the forecasters kept downgrading the box-office forecasts. A film that will appeal to pretty much no one
Saw 2 films at the cinema this weekend.  And they were the worst 2 films I've seen at a cinema this year - Joker 2 and Megalopolis.  Both had ambition, and an interesting vision, but lacked execution completely.  2 Hot Messes if you will.  Megalopolis at least had Aubrey Plaza in, and she was the best thing about the film.  Can't wait until my local cinema shows "My Old Ass" - her new film where she is meant to be brilliant

Speak no Evil.

Shite.

Worked out the entire film after about 5 minutes.


Threee shite films in a row :(


The Substance: Shite
Joker II: Shite
Speak No Evil: Shite

I thought Joker 2 was pretty funny because it seems most people were expecting a completely different story. The first film was clear with its narrative i.e. Arthur Fleck isn't the actual Joker but a man who has been abused and used since he was a child. It's a story about abuse, trauma and mental health, not a psychopathic clown.

The musical interludes fucking annoyed me though.  :D
The first film was clear with its narrative i.e. Arthur Fleck isn't the actual Joker but a man who has been abused and used since he was a child.

What?! That's not clear at all. It's a film called Joker for a start!

I'd be astonished if they knew they were going in this direction with it when they released the first film.
Speak no Evil.

Shite.

Worked out the entire film after about 5 minutes.


Threee shite films in a row :(


The Substance: Shite
Joker II: Shite
Speak No Evil: Shite

Disappointing, Andy. 😔
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)
What?! That's not clear at all. It's a film called Joker for a start!

I'd be astonished if they knew they were going in this direction with it when they released the first film.

I wouldn't be shocked if the way that edgy alt-right types empathised with Fleck led to the people behind this completely changing direction.
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)

Scared me shitless in 1983? so wont be watching this again.
Going to see Lee this week with a friend, looking forward to it as Kate Winslett rarely disappoints.  :D
Threads tomorrow on BBC 4 10:15

If you want to scare the kids - given WWIII is about to go down ;)

Never seen it but I know its reputation.  Is it actually a good film?
We got shown Threads at senior school by a 'progressive' teacher, I remember the school having to deal with complaints for at least a week. I was pretty jaded already, brought up on Dawn Of The Dead and The Exorcist, but I found it harrowing none the less.

As for whether it's a good film or not, it was produced on a budget of £400k (which adjusted for inflation is about £1.3m) so it's obviously not a lavish production, but all this does is add to it's bleak, oppressive unrelenting atmosphere.  It's an extremely important film but not one you'll watch more than say two or three times.  Since watching it at school thirty odd years ago I've bought the Blu-ray and watched it a grand total of once, only because the Bluray had the director approved widescreen version.  It's an important film and one everyone would at least experience once.
I wouldn't be shocked if the way that edgy alt-right types empathised with Fleck led to the people behind this completely changing direction.

They didn't change direction though. A lot of what we saw in the first film was just Arthur's escapist fantasies and the result of his abuses and trauma plus the complete lack of appropriate support. But yeah I think the ending was clearly a shot at the incel fans and their warped take on the first film. Even in the first film though, his murders - and he - were taken advantage of by anarchists, terrorists and incels as part of their "causes". He was never actually THE Joker. I thought that was clear personally.
Never seen it but I know its reputation.  Is it actually a good film?

Yes. As Stewart Lee would say: "well, you should really see it".
They didn't change direction though. A lot of what we saw in the first film was just Arthur's escapist fantasies and the result of his abuses and trauma plus the complete lack of appropriate support.

When he got caught between the moon and New York City?
