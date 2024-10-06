We got shown Threads at senior school by a 'progressive' teacher, I remember the school having to deal with complaints for at least a week. I was pretty jaded already, brought up on Dawn Of The Dead and The Exorcist, but I found it harrowing none the less.



As for whether it's a good film or not, it was produced on a budget of £400k (which adjusted for inflation is about £1.3m) so it's obviously not a lavish production, but all this does is add to it's bleak, oppressive unrelenting atmosphere. It's an extremely important film but not one you'll watch more than say two or three times. Since watching it at school thirty odd years ago I've bought the Blu-ray and watched it a grand total of once, only because the Bluray had the director approved widescreen version. It's an important film and one everyone would at least experience once.