kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2024, 03:13:15 pm
It Ends With Us with Blake Lively is a good romance. The cinema was packed so it will be a summer hit I think
zero zero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 10, 2024, 07:07:10 pm
Quote from: tbonejones on July 15, 2024, 07:56:27 pm
Watched at the weekend:

Living - superb performance from Nighy. An emotional film, Ishiguro's talents know no bounds. Beautiful.
Watched this on your recommendation. Wonderful film. Brilliantly understated.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 12, 2024, 11:11:44 am
Borderlands

Terrible :(

Was looking forward to it as well.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 12, 2024, 05:04:54 pm
Enjoyed Trap, really good performance from Hartnett. Think it probably goes on too long towards the end.
kellan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 13, 2024, 09:18:19 am
Just seen the trailers for Mufasa and Snow White. I can't even form an opinion on casting or plot or expectations etc because my brain can't get any further than thinking about how completely devoid of vibrancy Disney movies are these days. When did they become so allergic to colour? Only the straight animation stuff seems to have any.

I don't think it's just Disney, either. I saw the trailer for Wicked a while back and that might just be the most lifeless looking of all the shouldn't-be-lifeless movies, and that had absolutely no reason to want to try to capture a 'real world' colour palette in the same way Disney's live-action / photo-realistic stuff might understandably want to.

It's all just so bloody dull to look at.
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 13, 2024, 04:03:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 12, 2024, 11:11:44 am
Borderlands

Terrible :(

Was looking forward to it as well.

that was my 3rd film on 4 I saw on Sunday.  Truly, truly terrible.

Massive borderlands fan (even 3), and by god they really shat the bed.  One of the worst ever video game adaptations into film. 
Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 13, 2024, 04:22:02 pm
Re: my last comment on Borderlands, and seeing 3 other films on Sunday:

First, saw A Bout De Souffle.  Absolute masterpiece, and one of the most influential films of all time.  Maybe not in my favourite 3 French films of all time (Les 400 Coups, Jules et Jim, and Amelie are top 3) but is just outside.  10/10

Then, saw a dubbed (unfortunately my cinema weren't showing the subbed, but it was very well dubbed) My Neighbour Totoro.  Again, bloody brilliant.  10/10

Then after Borderlands, saw the Instigators.  Big fan of Damon, and like Casey more than Ben.  Thought it was a perfectly serviceable action flick, probably a 6, maybe 6.5, out of 10.  But felt better because of how bad Borderlands was.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 14, 2024, 02:29:36 am
Quote from: kellan on August 13, 2024, 09:18:19 am
Just seen the trailers for Mufasa and Snow White. I can't even form an opinion on casting or plot or expectations etc because my brain can't get any further than thinking about how completely devoid of vibrancy Disney movies are these days. When did they become so allergic to colour? Only the straight animation stuff seems to have any.

I don't think it's just Disney, either. I saw the trailer for Wicked a while back and that might just be the most lifeless looking of all the shouldn't-be-lifeless movies, and that had absolutely no reason to want to try to capture a 'real world' colour palette in the same way Disney's live-action / photo-realistic stuff might understandably want to.

It's all just so bloody dull to look at.

Yeah I'm not sure how we move on from it. Both the culturally bankrupt milking of IP and the grey colour schemes. I think it's gotten slightly better - but the contrast (no pun intended) between today and say the (sometimes) oversaturated late 90s is stark
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 14, 2024, 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on August 13, 2024, 04:03:44 pm
Truly, truly terrible.

Massive borderlands fan (even 3), and by god they really shat the bed.  One of the worst ever video game adaptations into film. 

I know we generally have a laugh and rib Andy about his film reviews, but can't argue with him this time.

Borderlands was pretty shite.  Never played the games but that still doesn't prevent me from recognizing an allround wank movie

My lad, who did play the games as a kid was as disappointed as you.  He said it was more of a Lilleth origins story if anything else.  A shite one at that.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 14, 2024, 08:43:28 pm
Trap

Surprisingly good (Even though it was really just a vehicle to launch his daughters Pop career)

8/10


I bet Thomas Harris is a bit miffed though

Six Beardy

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 14, 2024, 09:04:32 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 10, 2024, 12:41:29 am
Do you like the films of Capra? Of course you do, everyone does. The Majestic is a Capraesque film.

The Majestic had passed me by, never even heard of it before. I love Capra films so gave it a go and really enjoyed it, so thanks. It was welcome light relief antidote after watching The Believer, which I hated (great performance from Gosling mind)
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 14, 2024, 11:59:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 14, 2024, 08:43:28 pm
Trap

Surprisingly good (Even though it was really just a vehicle to launch his daughters Pop career)

8/10


I bet Thomas Harris is a bit miffed though


i really enjoyed it too, so long as you go in expected it to be fun and silly. best enjoyed with a crowd and/or pals. it looks really nice too, which is such a rarity at the moment.

not sure i agree with your interpretation of his daughter - if anything, felt like more of a vehicle to apologise to her and the rest of his family.

what's the thomas harris link? i picked up some Rope (Hitchcock) and Snake Eyes (De Palma) apreciation, but know nothing of Harris outside of his Hannibal books
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 15, 2024, 11:33:26 am
Quote from: classycarra on August 14, 2024, 11:59:01 pm
i really enjoyed it too, so long as you go in expected it to be fun and silly. best enjoyed with a crowd and/or pals. it looks really nice too, which is such a rarity at the moment.

not sure i agree with your interpretation of his daughter - if anything, felt like more of a vehicle to apologise to her and the rest of his family.

what's the thomas harris link? i picked up some Rope (Hitchcock) and Snake Eyes (De Palma) apreciation, but know nothing of Harris outside of his Hannibal books

Spoiler

The film seems pretty much lifted from 'Red Dragon' written by Tom Harris in 1981 (Brought out as a film in 1992)

There are quite a few obvious similarities pointed out by Trap;


Both stories had an FBI Profiler that had caught previous serial killers and used their empathy and understanding of their motives around what they did and why and could predict their future actions

Both stories focussed on the killer being very strong

Both stories went into how the killer led dual lives and people thought they were nice people

Both stories also mentioned the transformation and the urge that drove the killers

Both stories mentioned that a family member had a key role in their development as a serial killer - though the path was more fleshed out in the book (Obviously) than in Trap.


If you like reading and like stories about catching Serial Killers, then I'd recommend reading the following (All by Tom Harris) - I'd actually read Red Dragon way before I saw or read 'Silence of the Lambs') - I got the Hannibal Lector collection on Kindle for about a tenner..  Though make sure you read Hannibal Rising first -for some reason they listed it last..

Hannibal Rising
Red Dragon
Silence of the  Lambs
Hannibal

Also the Dexter series by Jeff Lindsay are great and way better than the series - though that wasn't bad.

[close]
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 15, 2024, 11:41:43 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 14, 2024, 09:04:32 pm
The Majestic had passed me by, never even heard of it before. I love Capra films so gave it a go and really enjoyed it, so thanks. It was welcome light relief antidote after watching The Believer, which I hated (great performance from Gosling mind)

The Majestic was part of Jim Carrey's Oscar push. It didn't perform well at the box-office or critically. Frank Darabont's (The Green Mile, Shawshank Redemption) career never recovered. It is too long, but it is very good in its own way. I think it had the misfortune of being released post-9/11. The dominance of Lord of the Rings at the box-office didn't help either
gerrardisgod

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 10:03:40 pm
Moon on BBC2 at 11pm. Lovely stuff.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 10:15:22 pm
afc tukrish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 10:18:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 16, 2024, 10:15:22 pm
Had to check this wasn't an April Fool's joke :lmao
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/nicolas-cage-to-play-john-madden-1235976155/



Absolutely cannot see it at all; Madden had a dry, witty sense of humor, but other than that, Cage is miles away from what one might think would be a good choice for the role...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 10:44:33 pm
No matter the film, I'll watch it if Cage is involved.

Love the crazy bastard.
Six Beardy

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 15, 2024, 11:41:43 am
The Majestic was part of Jim Carrey's Oscar push. It didn't perform well at the box-office or critically. Frank Darabont's (The Green Mile, Shawshank Redemption) career never recovered. It is too long, but it is very good in its own way. I think it had the misfortune of being released post-9/11. The dominance of Lord of the Rings at the box-office didn't help either

Yeah I'd agree it was way too long. Much as I enjoyed it, I can see why it got panned by the critics - it was maybe a bit too try-hard at the retro Caparesque feel, which wouldn't really resonate with a modern audience and it didn't quite manage to capture the emotional pull of his films. Worthy try though and i liked it nonetheless  Carey was ok but didn't always hit the right note, particularly in the big scene towards the end. I quite like him - but he's no Jimmy Stewart - but then again, who is ?
Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 11:17:48 pm
Alien Romulus was good.

Feels like a decent blend of Alien and Aliens, a little too fan servicey towards the end but a really solid film. Sits comfortably in 3rd place in the 'franchise'. 7.5/10
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 16, 2024, 11:26:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 15, 2024, 11:33:26 am
Spoiler

The film seems pretty much lifted from 'Red Dragon' written by Tom Harris in 1981 (Brought out as a film in 1992)

There are quite a few obvious similarities pointed out by Trap;


Both stories had an FBI Profiler that had caught previous serial killers and used their empathy and understanding of their motives around what they did and why and could predict their future actions

Both stories focussed on the killer being very strong

Both stories went into how the killer led dual lives and people thought they were nice people

Both stories also mentioned the transformation and the urge that drove the killers

Both stories mentioned that a family member had a key role in their development as a serial killer - though the path was more fleshed out in the book (Obviously) than in Trap.


If you like reading and like stories about catching Serial Killers, then I'd recommend reading the following (All by Tom Harris) - I'd actually read Red Dragon way before I saw or read 'Silence of the Lambs') - I got the Hannibal Lector collection on Kindle for about a tenner..  Though make sure you read Hannibal Rising first -for some reason they listed it last..

Hannibal Rising
Red Dragon
Silence of the  Lambs
Hannibal

Also the Dexter series by Jeff Lindsay are great and way better than the series - though that wasn't bad.

[close]
replying to the Trap post:
Spoiler
thanks for that mate.

I've actually seen (but not read) Red Dragon and Manhunter, so at least partially know that story. I didn't really see any similarity there but I reckon I'd sort of dismissed the FBI profiler with an english accent in the plot, as I sort of viewed her as just a bit of a fun in a Dr Loomis (Donald Pleasance in Halloween) style.

I'm in a terrible habit of reading lately but appreciate the recommendations - am in same boat with Dexter in that I've watched but not read any either
[close]
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 16, 2024, 10:44:33 pm
No matter the film, I'll watch it if Cage is involved.

Love the crazy bastard.
Speaking of, watched Wild at Heart today at the cinema - was great fun. Hadn't seen it before, but was an enjoyable addition to the Lynch films I've seen. He felt a natural fit and he had a great match in Laura Dern
BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:13:58 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 16, 2024, 11:17:48 pm
Alien Romulus was good.

Feels like a decent blend of Alien and Aliens, a little too fan servicey towards the end but a really solid film. Sits comfortably in 3rd place in the 'franchise'. 7.5/10

I'd give it a 7. Saw it on IMAX and my God that is one seriously loud movie.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Saw Alien Romulus yesterday and thought it was great - from what I remember - saw it with the missus and was fairly bladdered :D


Will have to watch it again tomorrow :)
androulla

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
Quote from: kavah on August 10, 2024, 03:13:15 pm
It Ends With Us with Blake Lively is a good romance. The cinema was packed so it will be a summer hit I think

Loved reading the book. Looking forward to watching the film.
RedDeadRejection

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm
Washed Trap. Josh Hartnett was great. Film didn't know where it was going. But for his performance alone it's worth it. Suspend all your disbelief available though
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:58:57 pm
John Woo has remade his classic 80s action film "The Killer" to be shown on Peacock next week

Hopefully he will do "Hard Boiled" next

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgNOS5ofQhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgNOS5ofQhw</a>
Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 05:18:55 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 04:58:57 pm
John Woo has remade his classic 80s action film "The Killer" to be shown on Peacock next week

Hopefully he will do "Hard Boiled" next

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgNOS5ofQhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgNOS5ofQhw</a>



Hope he doesn't though ;D His original films need to get a good release first and foremost.
