Finally saw 'Stalker' as a big fan of 'Roadside Picnic'



Was quite disappointing. They obviously did it on a shoestring budget and it didn't help they had to reshoot the entire outside shots again nor that the interior shots were done in two days in a chemical and radiation nightmare that one of the actors and director died of.







But interesting film nonetheless. I probably got more out of it having read the book - so if you haven't seen it, read 'Roadside Picnic' first and then watch the film. There are some references to stuff in the book which should make things make more sense. Plus a lot of expensive content that would have cost loads to film.