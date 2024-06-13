« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1452 1453 1454 1455 1456 [1457]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3531101 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,095
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58240 on: June 13, 2024, 01:10:04 pm »
Ohmygod! Ohmygod! Ohmygod! Ohmygod!

Seriously excited about this:

Quote
Stop-motion giant Henry Selick is adapting Neil Gaimans The Ocean at the End of the Lane, with plans to make it his next feature (via Variety).

Selick says Gaimans 2013 novel is the authors crowning achievement and sees it as a companion piece, almost a sequel. to the duos cult classic Coraline.

I love Gaiman works generally. Coraline was superb, and TOATEOTL is a brilliant little story.

Both have left big marks on my eldest. She was about 6/7 when I took her to see Coraline at the cinema and it both freaked her out and hugely fascinated her. I read TOATEOTL to her when she was about 11/12 and that got into her head as well. She loves that kind of 'weird shit' (as we term it) as much as I do.


https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2024/6/12/henry-selicks-next-film-is-coraline-companion-piece
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58241 on: June 13, 2024, 01:23:36 pm »
Really enjoyed Hit Man on Netflix, nothing life changing, just a good, well crafted movie.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58242 on: June 13, 2024, 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 13, 2024, 01:23:36 pm
Really enjoyed Hit Man on Netflix, nothing life changing, just a good, well crafted movie.

I really enjoyed it too
Spoiler
even though I drive a Honda Civic :D
[close]
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58243 on: June 18, 2024, 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 12, 2024, 02:40:02 am
Managed to get through 'The Zone of Interest' last night. What a movie. Sonically it's one of the most intense things I ever watched. 'Under The Skin" also by Jonathan Glazer has that same audio feel.

Phenomenal story in it's portraying of 'normal' life while raising a family and running Auschwitz.

I was surprised to see Sandra Hüller again after only just watching her standout performance in another Academy Award nominated movie 'Anatomy of a Fall' the other week.

I think this one will stay with me for a while. I found myself looking into what happened to the real life main characters as soon as I finished watching it.

Going to hunt down both of these.

Quote from: Schmidt on June 13, 2024, 01:23:36 pm
Really enjoyed Hit Man on Netflix, nothing life changing, just a good, well crafted movie.

It entered my radar a few pages back. Glad I gave it a shot (I'm 80% through).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58244 on: Yesterday at 02:42:07 am »
Josh Gad has confirmed that hes working with Mel Brooks on a sequel to the comedy greats 1987 sci-fi spoof Spaceballs, calling the project a dream come true.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,056
  • Seis Veces
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58245 on: Yesterday at 03:25:15 pm »
Couldn't finish Hit Man. Some of the dross Netflix makes is fucking awful. Only positive was that I didn't go and see it in the pictures.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58246 on: Yesterday at 03:27:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:25:15 pm
Couldn't finish Hit Man. Some of the dross Netflix makes is fucking awful. Only positive was that I didn't go and see it in the pictures.

Personally I thought it was a really fun film.

Don't get me wrong it won't be making many all time lists, but for anyone that wants to fill two hours with something really easy to watch I'd highly recommend it. 

2/10.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,313
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58247 on: Yesterday at 07:32:17 pm »
Anyone seen the latest Planet of the Apes? Any good? My son wants to see it tomorrow and its not often he wants to do stuff with me anymore so will go with him!

Not sure Ive seen any films since the Rise ofso do I need to watch the ones in between or just read up on what Ive missed?
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58248 on: Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:32:17 pm
Anyone seen the latest Planet of the Apes? Any good? My son wants to see it tomorrow and its not often he wants to do stuff with me anymore so will go with him!

Not sure Ive seen any films since the Rise ofso do I need to watch the ones in between or just read up on what Ive missed?
I havent seen the latest one yet but I think Im right in saying its the beginning of a new storyline.  But Id definitely recommend watching the remaining 2 films of the previous trilogy (Dawn & War) - theyre really good. 
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58249 on: Yesterday at 09:20:57 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
I havent seen the latest one yet but I think Im right in saying its the beginning of a new storyline.  But Id definitely recommend watching the remaining 2 films of the previous trilogy (Dawn & War) - theyre really good. 
3/10 s?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58250 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:25:15 pm
Couldn't finish Hit Man. Some of the dross Netflix makes is fucking awful. Only positive was that I didn't go and see it in the pictures.
After enjoying hitman I watch 12 rounds. Kind of die hard / speed vibes. Passed the time.
I know we joke about ratings but this could be anywhere between 3 and 7. Higher end if you want something mindless to unwind in front of.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,313
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58251 on: Yesterday at 10:51:58 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
I havent seen the latest one yet but I think Im right in saying its the beginning of a new storyline.  But Id definitely recommend watching the remaining 2 films of the previous trilogy (Dawn & War) - theyre really good. 

I got confused (good start!). Ive seen Dawn, and just watched War tonight.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58252 on: Today at 12:13:02 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,962
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58253 on: Today at 08:17:57 am »
Seen some more films of late.

One of which is Inside Out 2. I saw the first and I loved it.

Saw it the other day and after the twat of a year I've had and the fucking bastard 3 years before that you stop believing and you think this is it now.

When I watched the first again a couple of days ago, my little sadness dude was having a fucking disco.

I found the film lovely and brilliant and it really raised my spirits. We were in the big screen and at the end all the kids applauded. Nothing beats that. Nothing. A bunch of people loving a film so much they applaud and drop a massive drop of peace and happiness and hope for the future.

10/10
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,611
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58254 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:32:17 pm
Anyone seen the latest Planet of the Apes? Any good? My son wants to see it tomorrow and its not often he wants to do stuff with me anymore so will go with him!
It's alright Nick, some will say it's shit some will say it's decent. Deffo take him.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,313
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #58255 on: Today at 08:41:37 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:18 am
It's alright Nick, some will say it's shit some will say it's decent. Deffo take him.

Worst case I get to gorge on popcorn and sweets and have a nice little nap.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1452 1453 1454 1455 1456 [1457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 