Seen some more films of late.



One of which is Inside Out 2. I saw the first and I loved it.



Saw it the other day and after the twat of a year I've had and the fucking bastard 3 years before that you stop believing and you think this is it now.



When I watched the first again a couple of days ago, my little sadness dude was having a fucking disco.



I found the film lovely and brilliant and it really raised my spirits. We were in the big screen and at the end all the kids applauded. Nothing beats that. Nothing. A bunch of people loving a film so much they applaud and drop a massive drop of peace and happiness and hope for the future.



10/10