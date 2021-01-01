Spoiler When the Royal Navy catches up to them and threaten to scupper the whole plan, a U-boot turns up and they're able to just sail away from the ensuing battle. When the girl is captured towards the end and confronted by the main Nazi, surprise, she had a small pistol hidden the whole time. When the lad is caught planting that bomb by 3 German guards, he just pulls a gun and shoots 2 of them before they can react.

We saw that Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare last night. Utter boring tosh.Whoever wrote it is apparently unaware that the story behind action/adventure movies should see the protagonists overcoming challenges and setbacks as it progresses in order to engage the audience. Instead, the mains are immediately portrayed as invincible fighters who treat the entire German war machine as a laugh as they gun/knife/arrow/axe their way through half the Wehrmacht & Kriegsmarine. The few moments of minor tension are almost immediately resolved without any real effort, or sometimes even input from the characters.I'm not even sure what the point of hobbling the U-Boot fleet was after all that. It's not like the war effort needed American supplies and troops, the lads from this could have just walked slowly towards Berlin taking out each German as they popped up.