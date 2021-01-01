« previous next »
We saw that Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare last night. Utter boring tosh.

Whoever wrote it is apparently unaware that the story behind action/adventure movies should see the protagonists overcoming challenges and setbacks as it progresses in order to engage the audience. Instead, the mains are immediately portrayed as invincible fighters who treat the entire German war machine as a laugh as they gun/knife/arrow/axe their way through half the Wehrmacht & Kriegsmarine. The few moments of minor tension are almost immediately resolved without any real effort, or sometimes even input from the characters.

When the Royal Navy catches up to them and threaten to scupper the whole plan, a U-boot turns up and they're able to just sail away from the ensuing battle. When the girl is captured towards the end and confronted by the main Nazi, surprise, she had a small pistol hidden the whole time. When the lad is caught planting that bomb by 3 German guards, he just pulls a gun and shoots 2 of them before they can react.
I'm not even sure what the point of hobbling the U-Boot fleet was after all that. It's not like the war effort needed American supplies and troops, the lads from this could have just walked slowly towards Berlin taking out each German as they popped up.

Fall Guy.

Amazing fun film, Gosling is Boss, he can do no wrong.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:59:30 pm
I didn't even know they had made an Omen prequel, but there it was on Disney Plus when I was searching for something to download for watching on a flight.

I really enjoyed it, couple of scenes really did spook me out. Just don't think too deep about the original and enjoy it for what it is asca standalone movie.

Great to hear that music again as well.

I'd dowloaded it too, loved the origianal film but was waiting to see what people thought beofre watching ( so many things on my watchlist, old and new, and not enough time to watch them all. One thumbs up is enough to convicne me to give it a go.

Sidenote - back in the 80s my sister brought her boyfriend and his mate up to Liverpool for a judo competition and they all stayed at my Mums. The mate was the lad who'd played Damien in Omen 2 - he was a really nice friendly bloke and my Mum loved him cos he was so polite and well mannerred - but for me it was creepy as fuck having to share a bedroom with him.  ;D
