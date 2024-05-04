« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 4, 2024, 03:27:50 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on May  4, 2024, 08:07:48 am
The other, Godzilla minus one is meant to be much better, it won a special effects Oscar on a ridiculously low budget I believe.

Yeah, we went to watch G -1 and it was great.

I think they are trying to get the Minus 1 Team onboard for the next Godzilla MonsterVerse movie.

Minus 1 is much more accomplished movie but as John_P says above, GxK is just fun.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 4, 2024, 04:59:29 pm
Yeah Minus One is great, I actually thought the first bit of VFX we see in the movie was quite janky but after that it was excellent. It was a good story too, nothing revolutionary but the characters actually had some depth and flaws, the kind of story that makes you realise just how many films today are quite soulless by comparison.

Not sure I like the team being involved in the "MonsterVerse" stuff, that feels more like killing the competition than anything.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 4, 2024, 08:30:10 pm
By all accounts Adam Wingard wants the sequel to be more a reverse of GxK were the main character is Godzilla. So speaking and working with the -1 people on ideas regarding that would be no bad idea. Especially when the WB films have him as a protector of humanity, whilst Toho would likely have any sequels to -1 having him once again be an antagonist.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 5, 2024, 12:00:11 am
Watched 'Kursk: The Last Mission (2018)'  last night.

Great movie.  Still thinking about it today.

Those poor sailors.  Although reading in detail about the disaster today, I don't think the crew could realistically have been saved, even without the Russians fucking up so badly in their rescue attempts and stubbornness to accept help from Europe and the US.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 5, 2024, 08:06:04 am
Happy Revenge Of The 5th Day
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 6, 2024, 10:05:56 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  4, 2024, 03:27:50 pm
Yeah, we went to watch G -1 and it was great.

I think they are trying to get the Minus 1 Team onboard for the next Godzilla MonsterVerse movie.

Minus 1 is much more accomplished movie but as John_P says above, GxK is just fun.

Really want to get a copy on 4K disc now but it is only available as a Japanese release without subtitles, that might be too hardcore even for me!

Love live physical media!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 6, 2024, 10:22:34 am
Saw 'Tarot' the other day.

What a load of fucking shite.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 6, 2024, 04:48:25 pm
The Fall Guy - really good fun.

Lost a bit of momentum in the middle, but an all-rounder enjoyable action romp.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 6, 2024, 05:40:43 pm
Love Lies Bleeding is worth a watch. Storyline was a bit silly but the performances were very strong. Kristen Stewart is obviously a scene stealer but I also totally bought into the bodybuilder character and the ditzy admirer.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 6, 2024, 11:03:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  6, 2024, 04:48:25 pm
The Fall Guy - really good fun.

Lost a bit of momentum in the middle, but an all-rounder enjoyable action romp.
Yes, it was quite fun. Not amazing but a nice way to spend a wet bank holiday Monday
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 7, 2024, 02:50:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April  8, 2024, 10:08:41 pm
Monkey Man is great.
Litterly clicked on this thread to say this since I watched earlier tonight and this is where i left the thread last. The second part which I've not quoted is absolutely true and that in my belief is because there's no demand for him in America because of his race. That means to me he can't be a big star like other British actors who have starred in Hollywood films.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 7, 2024, 10:02:18 am
I also watched Monkey Man yesterday! Solid enough fun, and glad I saw it - it's an impressive all-round effort given Patel is directing for the first time (and acting and co-writing it).

Definitely shown enough to want to see how he develops, if he keeps directing, but did think it was a shame that some of the filming and editing wasn't great for showing the well-choreographed fights. 

Unfortunately I think you can see the actor brain in it, when it comes to the themes and the not entirely coherent way he shows politics and religion (without ever delivering on it).

On the one hand it's relatively brave to try and make a film like that while Modi is in power (albeit, I assume Patel isn't resident in India) - but then felt a bit have your cake and eat it too to be showing sectarian violence and clashes, and ethnic/religious supremacy being used to justify it, but then the anti hero is himself violent and channeling that violent purpose through his religion.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 7, 2024, 10:04:44 am
That movie was worth the watch only for that glorious trans-sickle butchering party. 😁

Epic scene.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 8, 2024, 01:43:13 pm
Quote from: damomad on May  6, 2024, 05:40:43 pm
Love Lies Bleeding is worth a watch. Storyline was a bit silly but the performances were very strong. Kristen Stewart is obviously a scene stealer but I also totally bought into the bodybuilder character and the ditzy admirer.

Ed Harris and his mad hair cut as well, full on Terry Nutkins.

Really enjoyed the film as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 8, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
Going to watch the new Planet of The Apes movie on Friday. Looking forward to it.

The new Godzilla x Kong got me in the mood for it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 9, 2024, 05:19:46 pm
Just watched Crown Vic,a 2019 police procedural with Thomas Jane as the lead.

Bit like a lower key more realistic Training Day,really liked it and surprised me positively.Worth the watch if you're into the genre at all.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 9, 2024, 10:44:06 pm
Rewatched Sicario last night, on 4k. It really is a beautiful looking film. Not too bad a story either. ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 9, 2024, 10:53:47 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  9, 2024, 10:44:06 pm
Rewatched Sicario last night, on 4k. It really is a beautiful looking film. Not too bad a story either. ;D
I mean, Deakins did shoot it, so...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 05:23:00 am
Quote from: Ray K on May  9, 2024, 10:53:47 pm
I mean, Deakins did shoot it, so...
I was planning on another look at No Country For Old Men, later tonight. Deakins work reminds me of the work Spinotti has done with Mann, the DOP seeing images I'd never see, without their help. The shooting of those action/gun fights in Mann's Heat and Sicario are a work of art.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 09:03:03 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 10, 2024, 05:23:00 am
I was planning on another look at No Country For Old Men, later tonight. Deakins work reminds me of the work Spinotti has done with Mann, the DOP seeing images I'd never see, without their help. The shooting of those action/gun fights in Mann's Heat and Sicario are a work of art.
I rewatched The Insider a while back. For an ostensibly undramatic script in terms of action, by god does Spinotti make it sing. You could hang any frame in a museum.



Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 10:26:09 am
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2024, 09:03:03 am
I rewatched The Insider a while back. For an ostensibly undramatic script in terms of action, by god does Spinotti make it sing. You could hang any frame in a museum.





Blistering film as well, might be one of Mann's best. Dialogue is sparkling and all the supporting roles are ace as well.

Is a real zeitgeist film as well, as America is largely run by special interest groups, be they big Pharma, big Oil, gun lobby or others.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 01:38:04 pm
I finally got round to watching Dream Scenario. It's a great concept and a good watch, I just wish they'd gone a bit further with it all. The dream sequences could have been properly off the walls crazy and as a whole it could've been weirder - which feels like a strange thing to say about a Cage movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 07:18:36 pm
Interesting to see what you guys think of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Just got back from a screening and thought it was ok but nothing special in regards to the characters and plot. The visuals were very good which is usually the case these days with CGI.

I might be doing it an injustice though, so don't take my word for it as professional critics seem to like it

The Kingdom of the Apes scenes within "Godzilla x Kong" were much better IMO.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 07:46:59 pm
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was pretty good. It was a bit weirdly structured in that it felt like it spent a long time in the first third of the story and then jumped right to the final third, but I enjoyed it nonetheless. People will criticise the amount of nostalgia bait but it's Ghostbusters, what else would you expect.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 09:22:34 pm
Enter the dragon still great after all these years.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2024, 09:33:36 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2024, 07:18:36 pm
Interesting to see what you guys think of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Just got back from a screening and thought it was ok but nothing special in regards to the characters and plot. The visuals were very good which is usually the case these days with CGI.

I might be doing it an injustice though, so don't take my word for it as professional critics seem to like it

The Kingdom of the Apes scenes within "Godzilla x Kong" were much better IMO.

Yeah it was fine, nothing more or less. Felt more like we're doing this to set up the next two films than anything else.

Spoiler
sort of disappointed it seems like we'll be getting the sequels likely putting more focus on humans attempting to rage against the dying of the light. Wanted more ape culture (loved the whole eagle tribe idea, wonderful pay off at the end) and factions vying for the right to continue Caesars legacy.
[close]
